Match ends, Bristol City 2, Colchester United 1.
Bristol City 2-1 Colchester United
Aaron Wilbraham made it three goals in two league starts as Bristol City came from behind to beat Colchester.
The visitors took the lead in the ninth minute when George Moncur tapped home Sean Clohessy's low cross.
But City hit back just after half-time with Greg Cunningham crossing for Wilbraham to convert.
And the striker was on hand again in the 68th minute to head in a Wade Elliott delivery to make it two wins from two for the Robins.
Bristol City manager Steve Cotterill told BBC Radio Bristol:
"It was a hard-earned three points in the end. It's always difficult when you go 1-0 down at home.
"To show character to come from behind to win the game, I think that takes a lot more effort.
"I'm obviously pleased with the win and it's been a good start for us but there's nothing to get carried away with yet."
Line-ups
Bristol City
- 1Fielding
- 22Ayling
- 4Flint
- 3Williams
- 2Little
- 8ElliottSubstituted forWagstaffat 88'minutes
- 7Smith
- 15FreemanSubstituted forPackat 65'minutes
- 17CunninghamSubstituted forEl-Abdat 65'minutes
- 18Wilbraham
- 9Baldock
Substitutes
- 6El-Abd
- 10Emmanuel-Thomas
- 11Wagstaff
- 13Richards
- 20Burns
- 21Pack
- 23Bryan
Colchester
- 1Walker
- 20Clohessy
- 26Kent
- 18Eastman
- 3Gordon
- 8Gilbey
- 15Bean
- 21MasseySubstituted forVoseat 72'minutes
- 11Sears
- 24MoncurSubstituted forSzmodicsat 69'minutes
- 9IbehreSubstituted forHolmanat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 10Holman
- 12Lewington
- 25Vose
- 27Bonne
- 28Szmodics
- 30Curtis
- 35O'Donoghue
- Referee:
- Brendan Malone
- Attendance:
- 11,626
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away3
- Corners
- Home4
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Bristol City 2, Colchester United 1.
Attempt blocked. Dominic Vose (Colchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Adam El-Abd (Bristol City).
Dan Holman (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Bristol City. Scott Wagstaff replaces Wade Elliott.
Foul by Luke Ayling (Bristol City).
Dominic Vose (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Sean Clohessy (Colchester United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.
Foul by Marlon Pack (Bristol City).
Alex Gilbey (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Korey Smith (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Dominic Vose (Colchester United).
Attempt missed. Tom Eastman (Colchester United) header from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
Corner, Colchester United. Conceded by Frank Fielding.
Attempt missed. Dominic Vose (Colchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Foul by Marlon Pack (Bristol City).
Dominic Vose (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Colchester United. Dan Holman replaces Jabo Ibehre.
Substitution
Substitution, Colchester United. Dominic Vose replaces Gavin Massey.
Substitution
Substitution, Colchester United. Sammie Szmodics replaces George Moncur.
Goal!
Goal! Bristol City 2, Colchester United 1. Aaron Wilbraham (Bristol City) header from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Wade Elliott with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Tom Eastman.
Attempt blocked. Korey Smith (Bristol City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Korey Smith (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Freddie Sears (Colchester United).
Substitution
Substitution, Bristol City. Marlon Pack replaces Luke Freeman.
Substitution
Substitution, Bristol City. Adam El-Abd replaces Greg Cunningham.
Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Sean Clohessy.
Attempt missed. Alex Gilbey (Colchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Aden Flint (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jabo Ibehre (Colchester United).
Corner, Colchester United. Conceded by Aden Flint.
Attempt saved. Alex Gilbey (Colchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Foul by Korey Smith (Bristol City).
Alex Gilbey (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Jabo Ibehre (Colchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Luke Freeman (Bristol City).
Marcus Bean (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Bristol City 1, Colchester United 1. Aaron Wilbraham (Bristol City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Greg Cunningham.