League One
Bristol City2Colchester1

Bristol City 2-1 Colchester United

Bristol City boss Steve Cotterill
Steve Cotterill's side are one of five teams with 100% win records in League One

Aaron Wilbraham made it three goals in two league starts as Bristol City came from behind to beat Colchester.

The visitors took the lead in the ninth minute when George Moncur tapped home Sean Clohessy's low cross.

But City hit back just after half-time with Greg Cunningham crossing for Wilbraham to convert.

And the striker was on hand again in the 68th minute to head in a Wade Elliott delivery to make it two wins from two for the Robins.

Bristol City manager Steve Cotterill told BBC Radio Bristol:

"It was a hard-earned three points in the end. It's always difficult when you go 1-0 down at home.

"To show character to come from behind to win the game, I think that takes a lot more effort.

"I'm obviously pleased with the win and it's been a good start for us but there's nothing to get carried away with yet."

