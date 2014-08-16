Match ends, Oldham Athletic 1, Leyton Orient 3.
Oldham Athletic 1-3 Leyton Orient
Darius Henderson's second goal in as many games helped Leyton Orient come from behind to beat Oldham Athletic, who await their first win this season.
Oldham took the lead when Jonathan Forte collected Carl Winchester's pass and slotted in from 14 yards.
Henderson levelled, tucking away after latching onto Dean Cox's through-ball, and then supplied the pass for David Mooney to fire Orient ahead.
Kevin Lisbie's header from Cox's corner sealed a first league win this term.
Oldham manager Lee Johnson told BBC Radio Manchester:
"I thought we were excellent in the first half and played some really good stuff.
"It was a poor goal to concede and in the second half it just fizzled out.
"That's what's frustrating, to know how to have a team on the ropes and then to kill them, punish them.
"What we didn't do and what we didn't have was the experience in there to go and make that happen."
Leyton Orient manager Russell Slade told BBC London 94.9:
"In the second half I thought we showed great control. It wasn't a great first half for us but we managed to stay in it.
"This season we've got a group of 20 that can all contribute. Kevin Lisbie's come on with his first touch, put it in the back of the net, and that's the sort of start you want coming off the bench, isn't it?
"We've not had a lot of time in terms of the turnaround and working on things before today's game because we seem to always be on the road.
"But it's been a good week for the football club and for the new owner as well."
Line-ups
Oldham
- 1Rachubka
- 2Brown
- 5Elokobi
- 16Wilson
- 3Mills
- 8Jones
- 4DiengSubstituted forPhilliskirkat 63'minutes
- 15WinchesterSubstituted forDaytonat 79'minutes
- 6Kelly
- 11Forte
- 14Clarke-HarrisSubstituted forNobleat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Dayton
- 10Philliskirk
- 12Mellor
- 13Coleman
- 19Noble
- 21Kusunga
- 22Gros
Leyton Orient
- 1Legzdins
- 5Cuthbert
- 6Baudry
- 15Clarke
- 12LowryBooked at 45mins
- 10Mooney
- 4Vincelot
- 18Pritchard
- 7Cox
- 27SimpsonSubstituted forMcAnuffat 67'minutes
- 24HendersonBooked at 38minsSubstituted forLisbieat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Omozusi
- 3Sawyer
- 8James
- 9Lisbie
- 11McAnuff
- 16Lee
- 33Woods
- Referee:
- Darren Bond
- Attendance:
- 3,754
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away3
- Corners
- Home6
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Oldham Athletic 1, Leyton Orient 3.
Corner, Oldham Athletic. Conceded by Scott Cuthbert.
Hand ball by Danny Philliskirk (Oldham Athletic).
Romain Vincelot (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Liam Kelly (Oldham Athletic).
Goal!
Goal! Oldham Athletic 1, Leyton Orient 3. Kevin Lisbie (Leyton Orient) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Dean Cox with a cross.
Corner, Leyton Orient. Conceded by George Elokobi.
Substitution
Substitution, Leyton Orient. Kevin Lisbie replaces Darius Henderson.
Substitution
Substitution, Oldham Athletic. David Noble replaces Jonson Clarke-Harris.
Substitution
Substitution, Oldham Athletic. James Dayton replaces Carl Winchester.
Foul by Liam Kelly (Oldham Athletic).
Bradley Pritchard (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Liam Kelly (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Darius Henderson (Leyton Orient).
Corner, Oldham Athletic. Conceded by David Mooney.
Corner, Oldham Athletic. Conceded by David Mooney.
Attempt missed. Carl Winchester (Oldham Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Jonson Clarke-Harris (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Scott Cuthbert (Leyton Orient).
Attempt missed. Bradley Pritchard (Leyton Orient) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Corner, Leyton Orient. Conceded by Michael Jones.
Substitution
Substitution, Leyton Orient. Jobi McAnuff replaces Jay Simpson.
Attempt missed. James Wilson (Oldham Athletic) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the left.
Corner, Oldham Athletic. Conceded by Mathieu Baudry.
Corner, Oldham Athletic. Conceded by Nathan Clarke.
Substitution
Substitution, Oldham Athletic. Danny Philliskirk replaces Timothee Dieng.
Goal!
Goal! Oldham Athletic 1, Leyton Orient 2. David Mooney (Leyton Orient) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Darius Henderson.
Corner, Leyton Orient. Conceded by Joseph Mills.
Foul by George Elokobi (Oldham Athletic).
David Mooney (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Liam Kelly (Oldham Athletic).
Shane Lowry (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Liam Kelly (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Romain Vincelot (Leyton Orient).
Second Half
Second Half begins Oldham Athletic 1, Leyton Orient 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Oldham Athletic 1, Leyton Orient 1.
Booking
Shane Lowry (Leyton Orient) is shown the yellow card.
Jonathan Forte (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Shane Lowry (Leyton Orient).