Oldham Athletic 1-3 Leyton Orient

Darius Henderson's second goal in as many games helped Leyton Orient come from behind to beat Oldham Athletic, who await their first win this season.

Oldham took the lead when Jonathan Forte collected Carl Winchester's pass and slotted in from 14 yards.

Henderson levelled, tucking away after latching onto Dean Cox's through-ball, and then supplied the pass for David Mooney to fire Orient ahead.

Kevin Lisbie's header from Cox's corner sealed a first league win this term.

Oldham manager Lee Johnson told BBC Radio Manchester:

"I thought we were excellent in the first half and played some really good stuff.

"It was a poor goal to concede and in the second half it just fizzled out.

"That's what's frustrating, to know how to have a team on the ropes and then to kill them, punish them.

"What we didn't do and what we didn't have was the experience in there to go and make that happen."

Leyton Orient manager Russell Slade told BBC London 94.9:

"In the second half I thought we showed great control. It wasn't a great first half for us but we managed to stay in it.

"This season we've got a group of 20 that can all contribute. Kevin Lisbie's come on with his first touch, put it in the back of the net, and that's the sort of start you want coming off the bench, isn't it?

"We've not had a lot of time in terms of the turnaround and working on things before today's game because we seem to always be on the road.

"But it's been a good week for the football club and for the new owner as well."