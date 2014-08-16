League One
Oldham1Leyton Orient3

Oldham Athletic 1-3 Leyton Orient

Darius Henderson's second goal in as many games helped Leyton Orient come from behind to beat Oldham Athletic, who await their first win this season.

Oldham took the lead when Jonathan Forte collected Carl Winchester's pass and slotted in from 14 yards.

Henderson levelled, tucking away after latching onto Dean Cox's through-ball, and then supplied the pass for David Mooney to fire Orient ahead.

Kevin Lisbie's header from Cox's corner sealed a first league win this term.

Oldham manager Lee Johnson told BBC Radio Manchester:

Media playback is not supported on this device

Johnson on Oldham v Leyton Orient

"I thought we were excellent in the first half and played some really good stuff.

"It was a poor goal to concede and in the second half it just fizzled out.

"That's what's frustrating, to know how to have a team on the ropes and then to kill them, punish them.

"What we didn't do and what we didn't have was the experience in there to go and make that happen."

Leyton Orient manager Russell Slade told BBC London 94.9:

Media playback is not supported on this device

Slade on Leyton Orient v Oldham

"In the second half I thought we showed great control. It wasn't a great first half for us but we managed to stay in it.

"This season we've got a group of 20 that can all contribute. Kevin Lisbie's come on with his first touch, put it in the back of the net, and that's the sort of start you want coming off the bench, isn't it?

"We've not had a lot of time in terms of the turnaround and working on things before today's game because we seem to always be on the road.

"But it's been a good week for the football club and for the new owner as well."

Line-ups

Oldham

  • 1Rachubka
  • 2Brown
  • 5Elokobi
  • 16Wilson
  • 3Mills
  • 8Jones
  • 4DiengSubstituted forPhilliskirkat 63'minutes
  • 15WinchesterSubstituted forDaytonat 79'minutes
  • 6Kelly
  • 11Forte
  • 14Clarke-HarrisSubstituted forNobleat 80'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Dayton
  • 10Philliskirk
  • 12Mellor
  • 13Coleman
  • 19Noble
  • 21Kusunga
  • 22Gros

Leyton Orient

  • 1Legzdins
  • 5Cuthbert
  • 6Baudry
  • 15Clarke
  • 12LowryBooked at 45mins
  • 10Mooney
  • 4Vincelot
  • 18Pritchard
  • 7Cox
  • 27SimpsonSubstituted forMcAnuffat 67'minutes
  • 24HendersonBooked at 38minsSubstituted forLisbieat 80'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Omozusi
  • 3Sawyer
  • 8James
  • 9Lisbie
  • 11McAnuff
  • 16Lee
  • 33Woods
Referee:
Darren Bond
Attendance:
3,754

Match Stats

Home TeamOldhamAway TeamLeyton Orient
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home6
Away5
Shots on Target
Home1
Away3
Corners
Home6
Away4
Fouls
Home10
Away12

Live Text

Match ends, Oldham Athletic 1, Leyton Orient 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Oldham Athletic 1, Leyton Orient 3.

Corner, Oldham Athletic. Conceded by Scott Cuthbert.

Hand ball by Danny Philliskirk (Oldham Athletic).

Romain Vincelot (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Liam Kelly (Oldham Athletic).

Goal!

Goal! Oldham Athletic 1, Leyton Orient 3. Kevin Lisbie (Leyton Orient) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Dean Cox with a cross.

Corner, Leyton Orient. Conceded by George Elokobi.

Substitution

Substitution, Leyton Orient. Kevin Lisbie replaces Darius Henderson.

Substitution

Substitution, Oldham Athletic. David Noble replaces Jonson Clarke-Harris.

Substitution

Substitution, Oldham Athletic. James Dayton replaces Carl Winchester.

Foul by Liam Kelly (Oldham Athletic).

Bradley Pritchard (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Liam Kelly (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Darius Henderson (Leyton Orient).

Corner, Oldham Athletic. Conceded by David Mooney.

Corner, Oldham Athletic. Conceded by David Mooney.

Attempt missed. Carl Winchester (Oldham Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Jonson Clarke-Harris (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Scott Cuthbert (Leyton Orient).

Attempt missed. Bradley Pritchard (Leyton Orient) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Corner, Leyton Orient. Conceded by Michael Jones.

Substitution

Substitution, Leyton Orient. Jobi McAnuff replaces Jay Simpson.

Attempt missed. James Wilson (Oldham Athletic) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the left.

Corner, Oldham Athletic. Conceded by Mathieu Baudry.

Corner, Oldham Athletic. Conceded by Nathan Clarke.

Substitution

Substitution, Oldham Athletic. Danny Philliskirk replaces Timothee Dieng.

Goal!

Goal! Oldham Athletic 1, Leyton Orient 2. David Mooney (Leyton Orient) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Darius Henderson.

Corner, Leyton Orient. Conceded by Joseph Mills.

Foul by George Elokobi (Oldham Athletic).

David Mooney (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Liam Kelly (Oldham Athletic).

Shane Lowry (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Liam Kelly (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Romain Vincelot (Leyton Orient).

Second Half

Second Half begins Oldham Athletic 1, Leyton Orient 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Oldham Athletic 1, Leyton Orient 1.

Booking

Shane Lowry (Leyton Orient) is shown the yellow card.

Jonathan Forte (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Shane Lowry (Leyton Orient).

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bristol City22004226
2Chesterfield22004226
3Peterborough22004226
4Fleetwood22003126
5Crawley22002026
6Preston21105144
7Port Vale21104224
8Bradford21103214
9MK Dons21016513
10Doncaster21014313
11Leyton Orient21014313
12Swindon21013213
13Gillingham21014403
14Coventry21013303
15Barnsley21012203
16Walsall20201102
17Colchester201134-11
18Notts County201112-11
19Oldham201135-21
20Crewe200224-20
21Rochdale200213-20
22Sheff Utd200213-20
23Yeovil200205-50
24Scunthorpe200217-60
View full League One table

Top Stories

Related to this story