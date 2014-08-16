Match ends, Notts County 0, Fleetwood Town 1.
Notts County 0-1 Fleetwood Town
-
- From the section Football
Jamie Proctor handed Fleetwood their second successive win in League One with a 1-0 victory over Notts County.
In a game of few clear-cut chances, Proctor nodded the Cod Army in front after meeting a Josh Morris cross.
A sublime 60-yard pass from County's Hayden Mullins found Adam Dawson, who burst into the box only to see Chris Maxwell deny him with a sprawling save.
The Magpies threw on Jeremy Balmy and Zeli Ismail late on, but Fleetwood held firm to secure the three points.
Notts County manager Shaun Derry told BBC Nottingham:
"That's a huge disappointment, we obviously wanted to start the season by putting on a performance. Today was unacceptable.
"The first half was poor and we actually did not get in the game first half.
"All afternoon it was unacceptable. We didn't have a shot until 55 minutes. We didn't do our jobs properly.
Fleetwood manager Graham Alexander told BBC Radio Lancashire:
"If we perform like that every week, we can hold our own and see where it takes us.
"We'll keep our feet on the ground. It's a good win and it's a good start for us, but it's only two games in."
Line-ups
Notts County
- 1Carroll
- 2Dumbuya
- 5Mullins
- 6Hollis
- 3AdamsSubstituted forThompsonat 45'minutes
- 8Wroe
- 13Jones
- 16NobleSubstituted forBalmyat 61'minutes
- 25DawsonSubstituted forIsmailat 61'minutes
- 10Murray
- 12Cassidy
Substitutes
- 7Ismail
- 14McKenzie
- 15Thompson
- 17Waite
- 23Speiss
- 24Balmy
- 26Whitehouse
Fleetwood
- 28Maxwell
- 2McLaughlin
- 6Pond
- 25Jordan
- 33Crainey
- 18SarcevicSubstituted forMurdochat 90+2'minutes
- 8Schumacher
- 7Evans
- 12Morris
- 23BallSubstituted forCampbellat 90+2'minutes
- 19ProctorBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 1Davies
- 4Murdoch
- 14Hogan
- 16Cresswell
- 17Blair
- 22Hughes
- 29Campbell
- Referee:
- Mark Heywood
- Attendance:
- 5,051
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away5
- Corners
- Home3
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away6
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Notts County 0, Fleetwood Town 1.
Foul by Jake Cassidy (Notts County).
Steven Schumacher (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Fleetwood Town. Conceded by Mustapha Dumbuya.
Foul by Haydn Hollis (Notts County).
Gareth Evans (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Fleetwood Town. Adam Campbell replaces David Ball.
Substitution
Substitution, Fleetwood Town. Stewart Murdoch replaces Antoni Sarcevic.
Attempt saved. David Ball (Fleetwood Town) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Corner, Fleetwood Town. Conceded by Nicky Wroe.
Corner, Fleetwood Town. Conceded by Roy Carroll.
Attempt saved. David Ball (Fleetwood Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Jake Cassidy (Notts County) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. David Ball (Fleetwood Town) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Fleetwood Town. Conceded by Mustapha Dumbuya.
Zeli Ismail (Notts County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Stephen Crainey (Fleetwood Town).
Attempt missed. David Ball (Fleetwood Town) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner.
Foul by Nicky Wroe (Notts County).
Josh Morris (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Zeli Ismail (Notts County) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt missed. Ronan Murray (Notts County) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Notts County. Conceded by Chris Maxwell.
Attempt saved. Gary Jones (Notts County) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Gareth Evans (Fleetwood Town) because of an injury.
Hayden Mullins (Notts County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Josh Morris (Fleetwood Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Notts County. Zeli Ismail replaces Adam Dawson.
Substitution
Substitution, Notts County. Jeremy Balmy replaces Liam Noble.
Delay in match Ronan Murray (Notts County) because of an injury.
Foul by Ronan Murray (Notts County).
Nathan Pond (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Curtis Thompson (Notts County).
Josh Morris (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jake Cassidy (Notts County).
Stephen Crainey (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Notts County. Conceded by Chris Maxwell.