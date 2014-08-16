Notts County 0-1 Fleetwood Town

Jamie Proctor handed Fleetwood their second successive win in League One with a 1-0 victory over Notts County.

In a game of few clear-cut chances, Proctor nodded the Cod Army in front after meeting a Josh Morris cross.

A sublime 60-yard pass from County's Hayden Mullins found Adam Dawson, who burst into the box only to see Chris Maxwell deny him with a sprawling save.

The Magpies threw on Jeremy Balmy and Zeli Ismail late on, but Fleetwood held firm to secure the three points.

Notts County manager Shaun Derry told BBC Nottingham:

"That's a huge disappointment, we obviously wanted to start the season by putting on a performance. Today was unacceptable.

"The first half was poor and we actually did not get in the game first half.

"All afternoon it was unacceptable. We didn't have a shot until 55 minutes. We didn't do our jobs properly.

Fleetwood manager Graham Alexander told BBC Radio Lancashire:

"If we perform like that every week, we can hold our own and see where it takes us.

"We'll keep our feet on the ground. It's a good win and it's a good start for us, but it's only two games in."