Peterborough United 3-2 MK Dons

Peterborough signed Kyle Vassell from Conference South side Bishop's Stortford in 2013

Two late goals from Kyle Vassell saw unbeaten Peterborough claim victory over MK Dons in a hotly contested game.

Kenny McEvoy's deflected shot opened the scoring for Posh before Dele Alli tapped in Will Grigg's deflected effort to level.

Vassell turned in a cross from Jon Taylor before poking in his second to give the hosts some breathing space.

Daniel Powell pulled one back for the visitors to ensure a nervy end but Peterborough held on.

MK Dons manager Karl Robinson told BBC Three Counties Radio:

''It shouldn't have been a defeat. I thought we had the better chances for a large part of the game.

''I thought the assistant refereeing today was very, very, very poor. The worst I've seen.'

''I take responsibility for the defeat, not the players.'

''I thought they were a good side (Peterborough), the team will compete consistently. It just shows you the strength and depth they have with the injury problems that they have as well.''