Match ends, Peterborough United 3, MK Dons 2.
Peterborough United 3-2 MK Dons
Two late goals from Kyle Vassell saw unbeaten Peterborough claim victory over MK Dons in a hotly contested game.
Kenny McEvoy's deflected shot opened the scoring for Posh before Dele Alli tapped in Will Grigg's deflected effort to level.
Vassell turned in a cross from Jon Taylor before poking in his second to give the hosts some breathing space.
Daniel Powell pulled one back for the visitors to ensure a nervy end but Peterborough held on.
MK Dons manager Karl Robinson told BBC Three Counties Radio:
''It shouldn't have been a defeat. I thought we had the better chances for a large part of the game.
''I thought the assistant refereeing today was very, very, very poor. The worst I've seen.'
''I take responsibility for the defeat, not the players.'
''I thought they were a good side (Peterborough), the team will compete consistently. It just shows you the strength and depth they have with the injury problems that they have as well.''
- Referee:
- Keith Stroud
- Attendance:
- 7,115
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Peterborough United 3, MK Dons 2.
Daniel Powell (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kgosi Ntlhe (Peterborough United).
Attempt missed. Daniel Powell (MK Dons) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Sean Brisley.
Booking
Kyle Vassell (Peterborough United) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Kyle Vassell (Peterborough United).
Kyle McFadzean (MK Dons) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Danny Green (MK Dons) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Goal!
Goal! Peterborough United 3, MK Dons 2. Daniel Powell (MK Dons) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Mark Randall.
Goal!
Goal! Peterborough United 3, MK Dons 1. Kyle Vassell (Peterborough United) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Conor Washington.
Substitution
Substitution, Peterborough United. Tyrone Barnett replaces Jon Taylor.
Jack Payne (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Benik Afobe (MK Dons).
Corner, Peterborough United. Conceded by Darren Potter.
Goal!
Goal! Peterborough United 2, MK Dons 1. Kyle Vassell (Peterborough United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jon Taylor.
Substitution
Substitution, MK Dons. Daniel Powell replaces Dean Bowditch.
Attempt saved. Kyle Vassell (Peterborough United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Dean Bowditch (MK Dons) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, MK Dons. Mark Randall replaces William Grigg.
Foul by Kyle Vassell (Peterborough United).
Dele Alli (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Michael Bostwick (Peterborough United) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Peterborough United. Kyle Vassell replaces Jermaine Anderson.
Booking
Kyle McFadzean (MK Dons) is shown the yellow card.
Conor Washington (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kyle McFadzean (MK Dons).
Booking
Jack Payne (Peterborough United) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Jack Payne (Peterborough United).
Dean Bowditch (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
William Grigg (MK Dons) is shown the yellow card.
Kane Ferdinand (Peterborough United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by William Grigg (MK Dons).
Attempt missed. Lee Hodson (MK Dons) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, MK Dons. Benik Afobe replaces Ben Reeves.
Attempt missed. Sean Brisley (Peterborough United) header from very close range is just a bit too high.
Corner, Peterborough United. Conceded by David Martin.
Attempt missed. Jon Taylor (Peterborough United) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Goal!
Goal! Peterborough United 1, MK Dons 1. Dele Alli (MK Dons) right footed shot from very close range to the top left corner. Assisted by William Grigg.