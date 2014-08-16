Chesterfield 2-1 Rochdale

Doyle has taken his tally to four goals in three games so far this season

Chesterfield striker Eoin Doyle scored two penalties as his side maintained their 100% start to the league season with a win over Rochdale.

Doyle had seen a lob hit the crossbar and a shot strike the post but scored from the spot after Jay O'Shea was tripped by Joe Rafferty.

The forward converted another penalty after being fouled by Rhys Bennett.

Ian Henderson scored a stoppage-time penalty for the visitors but it was little more than a consolation.

Rochdale manager Keith Hill told BBC Radio Manchester:

"There's no way I can sum this up with the players after the match.

"It's very difficult to dissect the game - there's no point sometimes because you can hurt what is already, at this point, a very fragile changing room.

"We have to take it and move onto our next game. We're only two games into the season - we have to nurture the young players and they have to remain positive and optimistic."