Match ends, Chesterfield 2, Rochdale 1.
Chesterfield 2-1 Rochdale
Chesterfield striker Eoin Doyle scored two penalties as his side maintained their 100% start to the league season with a win over Rochdale.
Doyle had seen a lob hit the crossbar and a shot strike the post but scored from the spot after Jay O'Shea was tripped by Joe Rafferty.
The forward converted another penalty after being fouled by Rhys Bennett.
Ian Henderson scored a stoppage-time penalty for the visitors but it was little more than a consolation.
Rochdale manager Keith Hill told BBC Radio Manchester:
"There's no way I can sum this up with the players after the match.
"It's very difficult to dissect the game - there's no point sometimes because you can hurt what is already, at this point, a very fragile changing room.
"We have to take it and move onto our next game. We're only two games into the season - we have to nurture the young players and they have to remain positive and optimistic."
Line-ups
Chesterfield
- 1Lee
- 23Evatt
- 2Darikwa
- 5Morsy
- 8RyanSubstituted forOnovwigunat 90+8'minutes
- 3Jones
- 10O'SheaSubstituted forGnanduilletat 86'minutes
- 4Hird
- 17Doyle
- 11RobertsBooked at 20mins
- 18BocoSubstituted forBanksat 90+2'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Gnanduillet
- 16Raglan
- 19Dawes
- 20Chapman
- 21Onovwigun
- 24Banks
- 26Johnson
Rochdale
- 1LillisSubstituted forMusanguat 60'minutesBooked at 72mins
- 2Rafferty
- 39Bunney
- 17TanserSubstituted forDonnellyat 64'minutes
- 33Kennedy
- 3BennettBooked at 74mins
- 8LundSubstituted forHéryat 45'minutes
- 12Dawson
- 16Done
- 40HendersonBooked at 87mins
- 9Andrew
Substitutes
- 5Eastham
- 14Héry
- 19Donnelly
- 21Musangu
- 24Allen
- 26Logan
- 28Camps
- Referee:
- Carl Boyeson
- Attendance:
- 5,682
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away3
- Corners
- Home12
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Chesterfield 2, Rochdale 1.
Goal!
Goal! Chesterfield 2, Rochdale 1. Ian Henderson (Rochdale) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top right corner.
Penalty conceded by Ian Evatt (Chesterfield) with a hand ball in the penalty area.
Substitution
Substitution, Chesterfield. Michael Onovwigun replaces Jimmy Ryan.
Attempt missed. Armand Gnanduillet (Chesterfield) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Oliver Banks (Chesterfield) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ian Henderson (Rochdale).
Corner, Chesterfield. Conceded by Rhys Bennett.
Substitution
Substitution, Chesterfield. Oliver Banks replaces Romuald Boco.
Attempt missed. Jimmy Ryan (Chesterfield) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Chesterfield. Conceded by Joseph Rafferty.
Corner, Chesterfield. Conceded by Tom Kennedy.
Booking
Ian Henderson (Rochdale) is shown the yellow card.
Gary Roberts (Chesterfield) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ian Henderson (Rochdale).
Substitution
Substitution, Chesterfield. Armand Gnanduillet replaces Jay O'Shea.
Attempt saved. Eoin Doyle (Chesterfield) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Joe Bunney (Rochdale) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt saved. George Donnelly (Rochdale) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Chesterfield 2, Rochdale 0. Eoin Doyle (Chesterfield) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top right corner.
Penalty Chesterfield. Eoin Doyle draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Rhys Bennett (Rochdale) after a foul in the penalty area.
Attempt saved. Eoin Doyle (Chesterfield) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Booking
Jonathan Musangu (Rochdale) is shown the yellow card.
Hand ball by Jonathan Musangu (Rochdale).
Ian Evatt (Chesterfield) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Calvin Andrew (Rochdale).
Corner, Chesterfield. Conceded by Joe Bunney.
Corner, Chesterfield. Conceded by Joseph Rafferty.
Substitution
Substitution, Rochdale. George Donnelly replaces Scott Tanser because of an injury.
Hand ball by Ian Henderson (Rochdale).
Corner, Chesterfield. Conceded by Joseph Rafferty.
Substitution
Substitution, Rochdale. Jonathan Musangu replaces Josh Lillis because of an injury.
Attempt saved. Jay O'Shea (Chesterfield) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Josh Lillis (Rochdale) because of an injury.
Corner, Chesterfield. Conceded by Stephen Dawson.
Attempt missed. Bastien Héry (Rochdale) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.