Coventry City 1-0 Sheffield United
Coventry City earned victory in their first home league game of the season against Sheffield United, courtesy of a Jim O'Brien header.
The Blades almost took an early lead through Michael Higdon but his header was parried away by Ryan Allsop.
Danny Swanson then nearly put the hosts in front just before the break but was denied by a diving Mark Howard save.
The Sky Blues took all three points late on when Ryan Haynes' cross was met by O'Brien who headed from close range.
Sheffield United manager Nigel Clough:
"First half an hour we were very good indeed but I don't know what happened in the last hour. It went as good as it could in the first 30 minutes and then went as poor as it could in the last 60.
"I don't think there were many chances in the whole game, certainly we didn't create many.
"We're nowhere as near a settled side."
Line-ups
Coventry
- 23Allsop
- 2Willis
- 4Webster
- 5Johnson
- 24Clarke
- 7FleckSubstituted forThomasat 84'minutes
- 10SwansonSubstituted forDanielsat 75'minutes
- 11O'Brien
- 26Haynes
- 9McQuoidSubstituted forMillerat 63'minutes
- 20Tudgay
Substitutes
- 1Burge
- 6Thomas
- 14Coulibaly
- 15Miller
- 17Daniels
- 18Phillips
- 27Finch
Sheff Utd
- 1Howard
- 16Davies
- 2Alcock
- 17McGahey
- 3HarrisBooked at 65mins
- 10ScougallSubstituted forBaxterat 61'minutes
- 6BashamBooked at 34mins
- 22ReedSubstituted forDoyleat 71'minutes
- 7FlynnSubstituted forMcEveleyat 61'minutes
- 9Murphy
- 21Higdon
Substitutes
- 8Doyle
- 11Baxter
- 12McNulty
- 15Collins
- 19McEveley
- 20Campbell-Ryce
- 24Turner
- Referee:
- Graham Scott
- Attendance:
- 2,279
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away1
- Corners
- Home3
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Coventry City 1, Sheffield United 0.
Foul by Conor Thomas (Coventry City).
Ben Davies (Sheffield United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Shaun Miller (Coventry City).
Jay McEveley (Sheffield United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jim O'Brien (Coventry City).
Robert Harris (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Robert Harris (Sheffield United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Andy Webster (Coventry City).
Michael Higdon (Sheffield United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Coventry City. Conor Thomas replaces John Fleck.
Foul by Reda Johnson (Coventry City).
Ben Davies (Sheffield United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Andy Webster (Coventry City).
Michael Doyle (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Shaun Miller (Coventry City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Michael Doyle (Sheffield United).
Goal!
Own Goal by Robert Harris, Sheffield United. Coventry City 1, Sheffield United 0.
Attempt blocked. Jim O'Brien (Coventry City) header from the centre of the box is blocked.
Foul by Shaun Miller (Coventry City).
Ben Davies (Sheffield United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Coventry City. Billy Daniels replaces Danny Swanson.
Foul by Harrison McGahey (Sheffield United).
Marcus Tudgay (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Jose Baxter (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Attempt saved. Jordan Clarke (Coventry City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield United. Michael Doyle replaces Louis Reed.
Attempt missed. Marcus Tudgay (Coventry City) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses the top left corner.
Attempt saved. Jim O'Brien (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Booking
Robert Harris (Sheffield United) is shown the yellow card.
Shaun Miller (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Robert Harris (Sheffield United).
Attempt missed. Danny Swanson (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Coventry City. Shaun Miller replaces Josh McQuoid.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield United. Jose Baxter replaces Stefan Scougall.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield United. Jay McEveley replaces Ryan Flynn.
Foul by Ryan Haynes (Coventry City).
Jamie Murphy (Sheffield United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Chris Basham (Sheffield United).