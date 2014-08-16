Coventry City 1-0 Sheffield United

Coventry City earned victory in their first home league game of the season against Sheffield United, courtesy of a Jim O'Brien header.

The Blades almost took an early lead through Michael Higdon but his header was parried away by Ryan Allsop.

Danny Swanson then nearly put the hosts in front just before the break but was denied by a diving Mark Howard save.

The Sky Blues took all three points late on when Ryan Haynes' cross was met by O'Brien who headed from close range.

Sheffield United manager Nigel Clough:

"First half an hour we were very good indeed but I don't know what happened in the last hour. It went as good as it could in the first 30 minutes and then went as poor as it could in the last 60.

"I don't think there were many chances in the whole game, certainly we didn't create many.

"We're nowhere as near a settled side."