League One
Doncaster1Port Vale3

Doncaster Rovers 1-3 Port Vale

Port Vale's Ben Williamson
Williamson is already on track to beat last season's goal tally of six

Port Vale followed up their impressive League Cup win over Hartlepool with a superb victory at Doncaster.

Ben Williamson hit a hat-trick in Tuesday's 6-2 win and he gave his side the lead again with a header after Chris Lines's shot was saved.

Tom Pope rifled in his fourth goal in two games before Carl Dickinson hammered home to make it 3-0.

Kyle Bennett pulled one back with a 20-yard shot 15 minutes from time but it was too little too late for Rovers.

Doncaster manager Paul Dickov told BBC Radio Sheffield:

Media playback is not supported on this device

Dickov on Doncaster v Port Vale

"In the first half we didn't get started. Port Vale were better then us, it's as simple as that.

"The manner we lost the goals with two corners and a throw-in is really poor from our point of view. People have designated roles in the team, they didn't fulfil that and you get punished for it.

"We can't start games like that, as good as the players have been over the first two games."

Line-ups

Doncaster

  • 1Steer
  • 22Wabara
  • 5Jones
  • 12McCullough
  • 3Evina
  • 26Coppinger
  • 4FurmanSubstituted forDe Valat 45'minutes
  • 18Keegan
  • 10ForresterBooked at 79mins
  • 14TysonSubstituted forRobinsonat 45'minutes
  • 11MainSubstituted forBennettat 65'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Robinson
  • 13Marosi
  • 15Wakefield
  • 21De Val
  • 23Bennett
  • 30Askins
  • 32Whitehouse

Port Vale

  • 12Johnson
  • 21Veseli
  • 6Duffy
  • 5McGivern
  • 3Dickinson
  • 7BirchallSubstituted forDoddsat 80'minutes
  • 15O'ConnorSubstituted forBrownat 80'minutes
  • 10Lines
  • 20Marshall
  • 9WilliamsonSubstituted forJenningsat 75'minutes
  • 11Pope

Substitutes

  • 1Neal
  • 4Robertson
  • 8Dodds
  • 14Daniel
  • 17Brown
  • 18Jennings
  • 22Lloyd
Referee:
Geoff Eltringham
Attendance:
6,437

Match Stats

Home TeamDoncasterAway TeamPort Vale
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home9
Away14
Shots on Target
Home4
Away5
Corners
Home4
Away7
Fouls
Home12
Away8

Live Text

Match ends, Doncaster Rovers 1, Port Vale 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Doncaster Rovers 1, Port Vale 3.

Foul by Kyle Bennett (Doncaster Rovers).

Carl Dickinson (Port Vale) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Paul Keegan (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Chris Lines (Port Vale).

Attempt missed. Carl Dickinson (Port Vale) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Foul by Rob Jones (Doncaster Rovers).

Mark Marshall (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Luke McCullough (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Michael Brown (Port Vale).

Theo Robinson (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Steven Jennings (Port Vale).

Foul by Marc (Doncaster Rovers).

Chris Lines (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Luke McCullough (Doncaster Rovers).

Tom Pope (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Port Vale. Louis Dodds replaces Chris Birchall.

Substitution

Substitution, Port Vale. Michael Brown replaces Michael O'Connor.

Dismissal

Harry Forrester (Doncaster Rovers) is shown the red card.

Foul by Harry Forrester (Doncaster Rovers).

(Port Vale) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Tom Pope (Port Vale) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Attempt missed. Tom Pope (Port Vale) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high.

Substitution

Substitution, Port Vale. Steven Jennings replaces Ben Williamson.

Goal!

Goal! Doncaster Rovers 1, Port Vale 3. Kyle Bennett (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box to the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Ben Williamson (Port Vale) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Port Vale. Conceded by Reece Wabara.

Hand ball by Theo Robinson (Doncaster Rovers).

Attempt missed. Ryan McGivern (Port Vale) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Corner, Port Vale. Conceded by Cedric Evina.

Attempt blocked. Chris Birchall (Port Vale) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Harry Forrester (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Attempt saved. Kyle Bennett (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Doncaster Rovers. Kyle Bennett replaces Curtis Main.

Attempt missed. Mark Marshall (Port Vale) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Corner, Port Vale. Conceded by Reece Wabara.

Curtis Main (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ryan McGivern (Port Vale).

Foul by Cedric Evina (Doncaster Rovers).

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bristol City22004226
2Chesterfield22004226
3Peterborough22004226
4Fleetwood22003126
5Crawley22002026
6Preston21105144
7Port Vale21104224
8Bradford21103214
9MK Dons21016513
10Doncaster21014313
11Leyton Orient21014313
12Swindon21013213
13Gillingham21014403
14Coventry21013303
15Barnsley21012203
16Walsall20201102
17Colchester201134-11
18Notts County201112-11
19Oldham201135-21
20Crewe200224-20
21Rochdale200213-20
22Sheff Utd200213-20
23Yeovil200205-50
24Scunthorpe200217-60
View full League One table

Top Stories