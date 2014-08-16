Doncaster Rovers 1-3 Port Vale

Williamson is already on track to beat last season's goal tally of six

Port Vale followed up their impressive League Cup win over Hartlepool with a superb victory at Doncaster.

Ben Williamson hit a hat-trick in Tuesday's 6-2 win and he gave his side the lead again with a header after Chris Lines's shot was saved.

Tom Pope rifled in his fourth goal in two games before Carl Dickinson hammered home to make it 3-0.

Kyle Bennett pulled one back with a 20-yard shot 15 minutes from time but it was too little too late for Rovers.

Doncaster manager Paul Dickov told BBC Radio Sheffield:

"In the first half we didn't get started. Port Vale were better then us, it's as simple as that.

"The manner we lost the goals with two corners and a throw-in is really poor from our point of view. People have designated roles in the team, they didn't fulfil that and you get punished for it.

"We can't start games like that, as good as the players have been over the first two games."