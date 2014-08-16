Match ends, Doncaster Rovers 1, Port Vale 3.
Doncaster Rovers 1-3 Port Vale
Port Vale followed up their impressive League Cup win over Hartlepool with a superb victory at Doncaster.
Ben Williamson hit a hat-trick in Tuesday's 6-2 win and he gave his side the lead again with a header after Chris Lines's shot was saved.
Tom Pope rifled in his fourth goal in two games before Carl Dickinson hammered home to make it 3-0.
Kyle Bennett pulled one back with a 20-yard shot 15 minutes from time but it was too little too late for Rovers.
Doncaster manager Paul Dickov told BBC Radio Sheffield:
"In the first half we didn't get started. Port Vale were better then us, it's as simple as that.
"The manner we lost the goals with two corners and a throw-in is really poor from our point of view. People have designated roles in the team, they didn't fulfil that and you get punished for it.
"We can't start games like that, as good as the players have been over the first two games."
Line-ups
Doncaster
- 1Steer
- 22Wabara
- 5Jones
- 12McCullough
- 3Evina
- 26Coppinger
- 4FurmanSubstituted forDe Valat 45'minutes
- 18Keegan
- 10ForresterBooked at 79mins
- 14TysonSubstituted forRobinsonat 45'minutes
- 11MainSubstituted forBennettat 65'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Robinson
- 13Marosi
- 15Wakefield
- 21De Val
- 23Bennett
- 30Askins
- 32Whitehouse
Port Vale
- 12Johnson
- 21Veseli
- 6Duffy
- 5McGivern
- 3Dickinson
- 7BirchallSubstituted forDoddsat 80'minutes
- 15O'ConnorSubstituted forBrownat 80'minutes
- 10Lines
- 20Marshall
- 9WilliamsonSubstituted forJenningsat 75'minutes
- 11Pope
Substitutes
- 1Neal
- 4Robertson
- 8Dodds
- 14Daniel
- 17Brown
- 18Jennings
- 22Lloyd
- Referee:
- Geoff Eltringham
- Attendance:
- 6,437
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away5
- Corners
- Home4
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Doncaster Rovers 1, Port Vale 3.
Foul by Kyle Bennett (Doncaster Rovers).
Carl Dickinson (Port Vale) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Paul Keegan (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Chris Lines (Port Vale).
Attempt missed. Carl Dickinson (Port Vale) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Foul by Rob Jones (Doncaster Rovers).
Mark Marshall (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Luke McCullough (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Michael Brown (Port Vale).
Theo Robinson (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Steven Jennings (Port Vale).
Foul by Marc (Doncaster Rovers).
Chris Lines (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Luke McCullough (Doncaster Rovers).
Tom Pope (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Port Vale. Louis Dodds replaces Chris Birchall.
Substitution
Substitution, Port Vale. Michael Brown replaces Michael O'Connor.
Dismissal
Harry Forrester (Doncaster Rovers) is shown the red card.
Foul by Harry Forrester (Doncaster Rovers).
(Port Vale) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Tom Pope (Port Vale) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Tom Pope (Port Vale) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Port Vale. Steven Jennings replaces Ben Williamson.
Goal!
Goal! Doncaster Rovers 1, Port Vale 3. Kyle Bennett (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box to the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Ben Williamson (Port Vale) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Port Vale. Conceded by Reece Wabara.
Hand ball by Theo Robinson (Doncaster Rovers).
Attempt missed. Ryan McGivern (Port Vale) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Corner, Port Vale. Conceded by Cedric Evina.
Attempt blocked. Chris Birchall (Port Vale) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Harry Forrester (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Attempt saved. Kyle Bennett (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Doncaster Rovers. Kyle Bennett replaces Curtis Main.
Attempt missed. Mark Marshall (Port Vale) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Corner, Port Vale. Conceded by Reece Wabara.
Curtis Main (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ryan McGivern (Port Vale).
Foul by Cedric Evina (Doncaster Rovers).