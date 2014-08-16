Match ends, Scunthorpe United 0, Preston North End 4.
Scunthorpe United 0-4 Preston North End
Joe Garner's double helped Preston to an impressive 4-0 win at Scunthorpe.
Striker Garner bagged his first from close range on 17 minutes and Miguel Llera's own goal made it 2-0 to the visitors six minutes before the break.
Chris Humphrey - having provided assists for the first two goals - increased the lead in the 48th minute while Garner's second on 82 minutes, a far-post header, made it four.
Paddy Madden fired against the bar with Scunthorpe's best chance of the match.
Scunthorpe manager Russ Wilcox told BBC Radio Humberside:
"There's real disappointment with the result against a very streetwise Preston team. They've got quality throughout and I'm sure they'll finish in the top two, and if not, the play-offs.
"From our point of view, there were too many basic errors and we gifted two or three goals. You can't do that at any level.
"You've got to do the basics well, you've got to be good in both boxes and today we weren't."
Preston manager Simon Grayson told BBC Radio Lancashire:
"We got some fantastic goals and there were some fantastic individual performances, but collectively it was very good.
"We passed the ball and we were disciplined.
"When the chances came, we were very ruthless in our decision making and punishing the opposition."
Line-ups
Scunthorpe
- 13Severn
- 2Nolan
- 6Canavan
- 32Llera
- 3Dawson
- 11Myrie-WilliamsSubstituted forAdelakunat 69'minutes
- 4McAllister
- 12BishopBooked at 72mins
- 28McSheffreySubstituted forHawkridgeat 76'minutes
- 19TaylorSubstituted forBurtonat 59'minutes
- 9Madden
Substitutes
- 7Sparrow
- 10Burton
- 14Hawkridge
- 16Adelakun
- 17Bateson
- 18Addison
- 21Weaver
Preston
- 1Jones
- 15Woods
- 5Clarke
- 6WrightSubstituted forKingat 58'minutes
- 20Davies
- 30Brownhill
- 8Kilkenny
- 31Browne
- 7HumphreySubstituted forLairdat 80'minutes
- 14Garner
- 12GallagherSubstituted forHayhurstat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Laird
- 4Wiseman
- 9Davies
- 19Welsh
- 21Stuckmann
- 22King
- 24Hayhurst
- Referee:
- Andy Madley
- Attendance:
- 4,013
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away5
- Corners
- Home4
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Scunthorpe United 0, Preston North End 4.
Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Ben Davies.
Niall Canavan (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jack King (Preston North End).
Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Terry Hawkridge.
Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Eddie Nolan.
Attempt saved. Neal Bishop (Scunthorpe United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Neal Bishop (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Alan Browne (Preston North End).
Hand ball by Joe Garner (Preston North End).
Foul by Sean McAllister (Scunthorpe United).
Neil Kilkenny (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Sean McAllister (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Josh Brownhill (Preston North End).
Hakeeb Adelakun (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Alan Browne (Preston North End).
Goal!
Goal! Scunthorpe United 0, Preston North End 4. Joe Garner (Preston North End) header from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Josh Brownhill with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Preston North End. Scott Laird replaces Chris Humphrey.
Attempt saved. Niall Canavan (Scunthorpe United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by William Hayhurst.
Deon Burton (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jack King (Preston North End).
Attempt missed. Josh Brownhill (Preston North End) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Scunthorpe United. Terry Hawkridge replaces Gary McSheffrey.
Foul by Deon Burton (Scunthorpe United).
Jack King (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Chris Humphrey (Preston North End).
Andy Dawson (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Preston North End. William Hayhurst replaces Paul Gallagher because of an injury.
Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Niall Canavan.
Substitution
Substitution, Scunthorpe United. Hakeeb Adelakun replaces Jennison Myrie-Williams.
Hand ball by Joe Garner (Preston North End).
Attempt missed. Paul Gallagher (Preston North End) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Foul by Deon Burton (Scunthorpe United).
Tom Clarke (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Joe Garner (Preston North End) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Neil Kilkenny (Preston North End) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Foul by Jennison Myrie-Williams (Scunthorpe United).
Paul Gallagher (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the attacking half.