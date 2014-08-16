Scunthorpe United 0-4 Preston North End

Joe Garner
Garner spent half a season on loan at Scunthorpe in 2011

Joe Garner's double helped Preston to an impressive 4-0 win at Scunthorpe.

Striker Garner bagged his first from close range on 17 minutes and Miguel Llera's own goal made it 2-0 to the visitors six minutes before the break.

Chris Humphrey - having provided assists for the first two goals - increased the lead in the 48th minute while Garner's second on 82 minutes, a far-post header, made it four.

Paddy Madden fired against the bar with Scunthorpe's best chance of the match.

Wilcox on Scunthorpe v Preston

Scunthorpe manager Russ Wilcox told BBC Radio Humberside:

"There's real disappointment with the result against a very streetwise Preston team. They've got quality throughout and I'm sure they'll finish in the top two, and if not, the play-offs.

"From our point of view, there were too many basic errors and we gifted two or three goals. You can't do that at any level.

"You've got to do the basics well, you've got to be good in both boxes and today we weren't."

Preston manager Simon Grayson told BBC Radio Lancashire:

"We got some fantastic goals and there were some fantastic individual performances, but collectively it was very good.

"We passed the ball and we were disciplined.

"When the chances came, we were very ruthless in our decision making and punishing the opposition."

Line-ups

Scunthorpe

  • 13Severn
  • 2Nolan
  • 6Canavan
  • 32Llera
  • 3Dawson
  • 11Myrie-WilliamsSubstituted forAdelakunat 69'minutes
  • 4McAllister
  • 12BishopBooked at 72mins
  • 28McSheffreySubstituted forHawkridgeat 76'minutes
  • 19TaylorSubstituted forBurtonat 59'minutes
  • 9Madden

Substitutes

  • 7Sparrow
  • 10Burton
  • 14Hawkridge
  • 16Adelakun
  • 17Bateson
  • 18Addison
  • 21Weaver

Preston

  • 1Jones
  • 15Woods
  • 5Clarke
  • 6WrightSubstituted forKingat 58'minutes
  • 20Davies
  • 30Brownhill
  • 8Kilkenny
  • 31Browne
  • 7HumphreySubstituted forLairdat 80'minutes
  • 14Garner
  • 12GallagherSubstituted forHayhurstat 73'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Laird
  • 4Wiseman
  • 9Davies
  • 19Welsh
  • 21Stuckmann
  • 22King
  • 24Hayhurst
Referee:
Andy Madley
Attendance:
4,013

Match Stats

Home TeamScunthorpeAway TeamPreston
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home8
Away15
Shots on Target
Home3
Away5
Corners
Home4
Away5
Fouls
Home9
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, Scunthorpe United 0, Preston North End 4.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Scunthorpe United 0, Preston North End 4.

Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Ben Davies.

Niall Canavan (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jack King (Preston North End).

Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Terry Hawkridge.

Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Eddie Nolan.

Attempt saved. Neal Bishop (Scunthorpe United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Neal Bishop (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Alan Browne (Preston North End).

Hand ball by Joe Garner (Preston North End).

Foul by Sean McAllister (Scunthorpe United).

Neil Kilkenny (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Sean McAllister (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Josh Brownhill (Preston North End).

Hakeeb Adelakun (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Alan Browne (Preston North End).

Goal!

Goal! Scunthorpe United 0, Preston North End 4. Joe Garner (Preston North End) header from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Josh Brownhill with a cross.

Substitution

Substitution, Preston North End. Scott Laird replaces Chris Humphrey.

Attempt saved. Niall Canavan (Scunthorpe United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by William Hayhurst.

Deon Burton (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jack King (Preston North End).

Attempt missed. Josh Brownhill (Preston North End) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Substitution

Substitution, Scunthorpe United. Terry Hawkridge replaces Gary McSheffrey.

Foul by Deon Burton (Scunthorpe United).

Jack King (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Chris Humphrey (Preston North End).

Andy Dawson (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Preston North End. William Hayhurst replaces Paul Gallagher because of an injury.

Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Niall Canavan.

Substitution

Substitution, Scunthorpe United. Hakeeb Adelakun replaces Jennison Myrie-Williams.

Hand ball by Joe Garner (Preston North End).

Attempt missed. Paul Gallagher (Preston North End) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Foul by Deon Burton (Scunthorpe United).

Tom Clarke (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Joe Garner (Preston North End) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Neil Kilkenny (Preston North End) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Foul by Jennison Myrie-Williams (Scunthorpe United).

Paul Gallagher (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bristol City22004226
2Chesterfield22004226
3Peterborough22004226
4Fleetwood22003126
5Crawley22002026
6Preston21105144
7Port Vale21104224
8Bradford21103214
9MK Dons21016513
10Doncaster21014313
11Leyton Orient21014313
12Swindon21013213
13Gillingham21014403
14Coventry21013303
15Barnsley21012203
16Walsall20201102
17Colchester201134-11
18Notts County201112-11
19Oldham201135-21
20Crewe200224-20
21Rochdale200213-20
22Sheff Utd200213-20
23Yeovil200205-50
24Scunthorpe200217-60
View full League One table

