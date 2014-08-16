Scunthorpe United 0-4 Preston North End

Garner spent half a season on loan at Scunthorpe in 2011

Joe Garner's double helped Preston to an impressive 4-0 win at Scunthorpe.

Striker Garner bagged his first from close range on 17 minutes and Miguel Llera's own goal made it 2-0 to the visitors six minutes before the break.

Chris Humphrey - having provided assists for the first two goals - increased the lead in the 48th minute while Garner's second on 82 minutes, a far-post header, made it four.

Paddy Madden fired against the bar with Scunthorpe's best chance of the match.

Media playback is not supported on this device Wilcox on Scunthorpe v Preston

Scunthorpe manager Russ Wilcox told BBC Radio Humberside:

"There's real disappointment with the result against a very streetwise Preston team. They've got quality throughout and I'm sure they'll finish in the top two, and if not, the play-offs.

"From our point of view, there were too many basic errors and we gifted two or three goals. You can't do that at any level.

"You've got to do the basics well, you've got to be good in both boxes and today we weren't."

Preston manager Simon Grayson told BBC Radio Lancashire:

"We got some fantastic goals and there were some fantastic individual performances, but collectively it was very good.

"We passed the ball and we were disciplined.

"When the chances came, we were very ruthless in our decision making and punishing the opposition."