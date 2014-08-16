Match ends, Walsall 0, Bradford City 0.
Walsall 0-0 Bradford City
Walsall and Bradford ensured they remain unbeaten in League One after a goalless draw at the Banks's Stadium.
The home side came close when Adam Chambers drew an injury-time save from Bradford's loan keeper Jordan Pickford.
The Sunderland stopper impressed and his side threatened in the first half through an Ashley Grimes volley.
James Hanson looked like earning Bradford a second win but his header lacked power as Walsall drew their second match of the season.
Walsall manager Dean Smith told BBC WM:
"We were the aggressors for the majority of the game and we had the ball for the majority of the game.
"A clean sheet is always something, a platform, to build from and we'll get better in the final third.
"[Billy Clifford] is a great technical player, he can get on the ball and he can create things. In the last couple of games as sub, he has impressed me.
"James Chambers looks like he has a hamstring strain and we should perhaps put him out for a couple of weeks, but it's something that happens and we'll have to deal with that."
