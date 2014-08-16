Gillingham 2-0 Yeovil Town

Gillingham inflicted a second defeat in five days on winless Yeovil Town.

The Gills won 2-1 in a League Cup first round tie at Huish Park on Tuesday and came out on top again in the league.

Joe Martin opened the scoring with a 20-yard free-kick and Danny Kedwell made it 2-0 with a rebounded shot from his parried penalty, initially awarded after Nathan Smith's foul.

Yeovil were denied a first-half goal by debutant keeper Stephen Bywater, who saved Kieffer Moore's tame spot-kick.

Bywater, who joined on loan from Millwall on Friday, also saved well from AJ Leitch-Smith's effort on goal.

Gillingham manager Peter Taylor told BBC Radio Kent:

"To be fair to Yeovil, they started a bit direct and very positive and I felt we didn't have a good start. But the longer the game went on, we got better and stronger.

"Joe Martin was one of the players I thought was having a bit of a mare, and all of a sudden he recovers it by getting that goal.

"I thought John Egan was absolutely outstanding with the way he marshalled the defence, and Danny Kedwell chased around - he just tries to make every bad ball a good one. We've all got to learn from that, and if we do that we'd be a difficult team to play against."

Yeovil Town manager Gary Johnson told BBC Somerset:

"It's the tale of a couple of decisions and we didn't show enough as individuals.

"It looks like the staff have got a lot more passion than the players have got.

"Unfortunately, we missed the penalty at a vital time.

"At this moment in time, the person who took it is the last person I want taking them because you can't get your confidence back by taking a penalty."