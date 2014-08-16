Match ends, Gillingham 2, Yeovil Town 0.
Gillingham 2-0 Yeovil Town
Gillingham inflicted a second defeat in five days on winless Yeovil Town.
The Gills won 2-1 in a League Cup first round tie at Huish Park on Tuesday and came out on top again in the league.
Joe Martin opened the scoring with a 20-yard free-kick and Danny Kedwell made it 2-0 with a rebounded shot from his parried penalty, initially awarded after Nathan Smith's foul.
Yeovil were denied a first-half goal by debutant keeper Stephen Bywater, who saved Kieffer Moore's tame spot-kick.
Bywater, who joined on loan from Millwall on Friday, also saved well from AJ Leitch-Smith's effort on goal.
Gillingham manager Peter Taylor told BBC Radio Kent:
"To be fair to Yeovil, they started a bit direct and very positive and I felt we didn't have a good start. But the longer the game went on, we got better and stronger.
"Joe Martin was one of the players I thought was having a bit of a mare, and all of a sudden he recovers it by getting that goal.
"I thought John Egan was absolutely outstanding with the way he marshalled the defence, and Danny Kedwell chased around - he just tries to make every bad ball a good one. We've all got to learn from that, and if we do that we'd be a difficult team to play against."
Yeovil Town manager Gary Johnson told BBC Somerset:
"It's the tale of a couple of decisions and we didn't show enough as individuals.
"It looks like the staff have got a lot more passion than the players have got.
"Unfortunately, we missed the penalty at a vital time.
"At this moment in time, the person who took it is the last person I want taking them because you can't get your confidence back by taking a penalty."
Full Time
Second Half ends, Gillingham 2, Yeovil Town 0.
Attempt blocked. Jakub Sokolik (Yeovil Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Yeovil Town. Conceded by Doug Loft.
Josh Pritchard (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by A-Jay Leitch-Smith (Yeovil Town).
Danny Kedwell (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sam Foley (Yeovil Town).
Foul by Brennan Dickenson (Gillingham).
Aaron Martin (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Doug Loft (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by A-Jay Leitch-Smith (Yeovil Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Gillingham. Josh Pritchard replaces Joe Martin because of an injury.
Corner, Yeovil Town. Conceded by Doug Loft.
Corner, Yeovil Town. Conceded by Joe Martin.
Foul by Jake Hessenthaler (Gillingham).
A-Jay Leitch-Smith (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Ben Nugent (Yeovil Town) header from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
Corner, Yeovil Town. Conceded by Leon Legge.
Substitution
Substitution, Yeovil Town. Brendon Moloney replaces Nathan Ralph because of an injury.
Attempt blocked. A-Jay Leitch-Smith (Yeovil Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Foul by Brennan Dickenson (Gillingham).
Nathan Ralph (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Gillingham. Brennan Dickenson replaces Antonio German.
Corner, Yeovil Town. Conceded by Matt Fish.
Attempt blocked. A-Jay Leitch-Smith (Yeovil Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Doug Loft (Gillingham) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Yeovil Town. Sam Foley replaces Nathan Smith.
Attempt missed. Nathan Smith (Yeovil Town) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left.
Goal!
Goal! Gillingham 2, Yeovil Town 0. Danny Kedwell (Gillingham) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
Penalty saved! Danny Kedwell (Gillingham) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the centre of the goal.
Penalty Gillingham. Aaron Morris draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Nathan Smith (Yeovil Town) after a foul in the penalty area.
Corner, Yeovil Town. Conceded by Joe Martin.
Attempt missed. A-Jay Leitch-Smith (Yeovil Town) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Foul by Matt Fish (Gillingham).
A-Jay Leitch-Smith (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Gillingham. Conceded by Jakub Sokolik.
Danny Kedwell (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ben Nugent (Yeovil Town).