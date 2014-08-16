Match ends, Crawley Town 1, Swindon Town 0.
Crawley Town 1-0 Swindon Town
Izale McLeod scored his third goal in as many games as Crawley beat 10-man Swindon to maintain their perfect start to the season.
Striker McLeod, who scored in recent 1-0 wins against Barnsley and Ipswich, converted a second-half penalty after he had been fouled by Louis Thompson, who was shown a straight red card.
Swindon's Yasir Kasim tried to reply but was denied by keeper Brian Jensen.
But Crawley almost scored again when Gwion Edwards hit the bar late on.
Crawley assistant manager Paul Groves told BBC Surrey:
"We're very pleased because we faced a difficult week and another difficult fixture today and when you take into account how the game panned out it was an excellent week for us.
"In terms of the quality our players, they have shown a resilience, they've shown excellent levels of fitness and togetherness.
"They've answered more questions at times and they've stuck in and you know in the second half we get that one opportunity to put it away and Izale takes it and we take the three points."
Swindon Town manager Mark Cooper told BBC Wiltshire:
"The referee is just inside our half when Louis Thompson makes contact with the ball. He's give a penalty from the halfway line when he can't see. He knew he had made a mistake.
"I thought we were outstanding. It was a totally one-sided game and we dominated the football.
"You can't play that well and lose many games I don't think - that's the lesson for the players."
Line-ups
Crawley
- 1Jensen
- 2Oyebanjo
- 5Leacock
- 12Walsh
- 3Dickson
- 7EdwardsSubstituted forO'Connorat 86'minutes
- 8Smith
- 4HendersonSubstituted forBawlingat 77'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 6Bradley
- 9McLeod
- 21TomlinBooked at 44minsSubstituted forBanyaat 63'minutes
Substitutes
- 14Young
- 15Banya
- 17Rose
- 20Bawling
- 22O'Connor
- 23Richefond
- 25Spiegel
Swindon
- 1Foderingham
- 3Byrne
- 2Thompson
- 6Turnbull
- 29BrancoBooked at 41mins
- 23BarthramSubstituted forRandall-Hurranat 68'minutes
- 4Luongo
- 8Kasim
- 19ThompsonBooked at 51mins
- 9Smith
- 7GladwinSubstituted forWilliamsat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 10Williams
- 15Lelan
- 16Waldon
- 18Barker
- 25Belford
- 31Randall-Hurran
- 32Marshall
- Referee:
- James Linington
- Attendance:
- 2,710
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home38%
- Away62%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away26
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away7
- Corners
- Home3
- Away16
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away11
Full Time
Second Half ends, Crawley Town 1, Swindon Town 0.
Corner, Swindon Town. Conceded by Ryan Dickson.
Nathan Thompson (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Charles Banya (Crawley Town).
Booking
Bobson Bawling (Crawley Town) is shown the yellow card.
Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Raphael Rossi Branco.
Foul by Jordan Turnbull (Swindon Town).
Izale McLeod (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Nathan Thompson.
Substitution
Substitution, Crawley Town. Emmett O'Connor replaces Gwion Edwards.
Attempt missed. Nathan Thompson (Swindon Town) header from the right side of the six yard box is just a bit too high.
Corner, Swindon Town. Conceded by Ryan Dickson.
Corner, Swindon Town. Conceded by Joe Walsh.
Attempt missed. Joe Walsh (Crawley Town) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Raphael Rossi Branco.
Attempt blocked. Gwion Edwards (Crawley Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Bobson Bawling (Crawley Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Crawley Town. Bobson Bawling replaces Conor Henderson.
Attempt missed. Yaser Kasim (Swindon Town) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Raphael Rossi Branco (Swindon Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Swindon Town. Conceded by Dean Leacock.
Corner, Swindon Town. Conceded by Ryan Dickson.
Attempt saved. Yaser Kasim (Swindon Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt blocked. Nathan Byrne (Swindon Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Andy Williams (Swindon Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Gwion Edwards (Crawley Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Swindon Town. Will Randall-Hurran replaces Jack Barthram.
Raphael Rossi Branco (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Izale McLeod (Crawley Town).
Foul by Yaser Kasim (Swindon Town).
Conor Henderson (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Conor Henderson (Crawley Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Crawley Town. Charles Banya replaces Gavin Tomlin.
Foul by Raphael Rossi Branco (Swindon Town).
Izale McLeod (Crawley Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Swindon Town. Conceded by Dean Leacock.
Attempt blocked. Andy Williams (Swindon Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Nathan Thompson (Swindon Town) header from the left side of the six yard box is just a bit too high.
Corner, Swindon Town. Conceded by Gavin Tomlin.