Plymouth Argyle 3-0 Exeter City

Reuben Reid scored his third goal of the week in the 3-0 win

Plymouth Argyle ran out comfortable winners over rivals Exeter City in the Devon derby in League Two.

Liam Sercombe was denied an early Exeter penalty, before Tyler Harvey rifled a free-kick into the top left corner for the Pilgrims.

Reuben Reid doubled Argyle's lead when he fired under Christy Pym after beating the offside trap.

Curtis Nelson made it three with a left-footed shot from close range for Argyle's first win of the season.