Plymouth3Exeter0

Plymouth Argyle 3-0 Exeter City

Reuben Reid
Reuben Reid scored his third goal of the week in the 3-0 win

Plymouth Argyle ran out comfortable winners over rivals Exeter City in the Devon derby in League Two.

Liam Sercombe was denied an early Exeter penalty, before Tyler Harvey rifled a free-kick into the top left corner for the Pilgrims.

Reuben Reid doubled Argyle's lead when he fired under Christy Pym after beating the offside trap.

Curtis Nelson made it three with a left-footed shot from close range for Argyle's first win of the season.

Line-ups

Plymouth

  • 23McCormick
  • 2Mellor
  • 5Nelson
  • 29Hartley
  • 16McHughBooked at 77mins
  • 28O'Connor
  • 7Alessandra
  • 14HarveySubstituted forAllenat 76'minutes
  • 6NorburnBooked at 54mins
  • 8BantonSubstituted forThomasat 85'minutes
  • 9ReidSubstituted forMorganat 71'minutesBooked at 80mins

Substitutes

  • 1Bittner
  • 3Purrington
  • 10Morgan
  • 11Blizzard
  • 19Thomas
  • 22Smalley
  • 24Allen

Exeter

  • 30Pym
  • 4BennettBooked at 45mins
  • 26TillsonSubstituted forCumminsat 45'minutes
  • 5Baldwin
  • 3Woodman
  • 14Grimes
  • 8OakleyBooked at 50mins
  • 7Sercombe
  • 2ButterfieldSubstituted forWheelerat 45'minutes
  • 10Keohane
  • 20NicholsBooked at 61minsSubstituted forWatkinsat 74'minutes

Substitutes

  • 11Davies
  • 16Dawson
  • 21Hamon
  • 22Wheeler
  • 27Jay
  • 29Watkins
  • 31Cummins
Referee:
Roger East
Attendance:
11,418

Match Stats

Home TeamPlymouthAway TeamExeter
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home19
Away12
Shots on Target
Home5
Away3
Corners
Home8
Away4
Fouls
Home13
Away12

Live Text

Match ends, Plymouth Argyle 3, Exeter City 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Plymouth Argyle 3, Exeter City 0.

Attempt missed. Graham Cummins (Exeter City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right.

Attempt missed. Lewis Alessandra (Plymouth Argyle) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Foul by Carl McHugh (Plymouth Argyle).

David Wheeler (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Matt Grimes (Exeter City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Lewis Alessandra (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Craig Woodman (Exeter City).

Foul by Nathan Thomas (Plymouth Argyle).

Scott Bennett (Exeter City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Plymouth Argyle. Nathan Thomas replaces Jason Banton.

Goal!

Goal! Plymouth Argyle 3, Exeter City 0. Curtis Nelson (Plymouth Argyle) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner.

Lewis Alessandra (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Craig Woodman (Exeter City).

Booking

Marvin Morgan (Plymouth Argyle) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Marvin Morgan (Plymouth Argyle).

Matt Oakley (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Marvin Morgan (Plymouth Argyle).

Scott Bennett (Exeter City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Oliver Norburn (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

River Allen (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Liam Sercombe (Exeter City).

Booking

Carl McHugh (Plymouth Argyle) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Carl McHugh (Plymouth Argyle).

David Wheeler (Exeter City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Plymouth Argyle. River Allen replaces Tyler Harvey.

Attempt missed. Graham Cummins (Exeter City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Substitution

Substitution, Exeter City. Ollie Watkins replaces Tom Nichols.

Attempt missed. Curtis Nelson (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt blocked. Anthony O'Connor (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Peter Hartley (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by David Wheeler (Exeter City).

Substitution

Substitution, Plymouth Argyle. Marvin Morgan replaces Reuben Reid.

Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by David Wheeler.

Attempt saved. Jason Banton (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt missed. Tyler Harvey (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.

Lewis Alessandra (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Matt Oakley (Exeter City).

Foul by Curtis Nelson (Plymouth Argyle).

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Morecambe22006246
2Wycombe22005146
3Southend22003036
4Burton22003126
5Cheltenham22003126
6Shrewsbury21104314
7Wimbledon21103214
8Portsmouth21103214
9Northampton21102114
10Plymouth21013123
11Bury21012113
12Cambridge21012203
13Mansfield21012203
14Luton21011103
15Stevenage210112-13
16York20202202
17Tranmere201123-11
18Exeter201114-31
19Accrington200213-20
20Oxford Utd200213-20
21Newport200225-30
22Carlisle200214-30
23Hartlepool200203-30
24Dag & Red200215-40
View full League Two table

