Luton Town 0-1 AFC Wimbledon

Matt Tubbs' goal just before half-time was enough to seal victory for AFC Wimbledon over Luton Town.

The visitors took the lead in the 41st minute when Adebayo Akinfenwa flicked on for Tubbs, who took a touch before firing in past Mark Tyler.

Akinfenwa should have made it 2-0 shortly after half-time but he nodded George Francomb's free-kick wide.

Luke Guttridge sent a header wide for Luton, while Mark Cullen hit the post with a low shot for the Hatters.

Luton manager John Still told BBC Three Counties Radio:

"I was very pleased with how we played. You're always disappointed when you lose but you're even more disappointed when you lose and you don't play well.

"I thought we worked really really well, but when the ball was played in I thought it lacked a bit of quality. When the ball did get in there, the first touch wasn't quite good enough and the runs weren't quite staggered enough.

"It was two penalties at the end but we can't do anything about that. We have to control the controllables. We can do something about our delivery, getting on the end of the ball and the final pass. We can't do anything about the referee."