Match ends, Luton Town 0, AFC Wimbledon 1.
Luton Town 0-1 AFC Wimbledon
Matt Tubbs' goal just before half-time was enough to seal victory for AFC Wimbledon over Luton Town.
The visitors took the lead in the 41st minute when Adebayo Akinfenwa flicked on for Tubbs, who took a touch before firing in past Mark Tyler.
Akinfenwa should have made it 2-0 shortly after half-time but he nodded George Francomb's free-kick wide.
Luke Guttridge sent a header wide for Luton, while Mark Cullen hit the post with a low shot for the Hatters.
Luton manager John Still told BBC Three Counties Radio:
"I was very pleased with how we played. You're always disappointed when you lose but you're even more disappointed when you lose and you don't play well.
"I thought we worked really really well, but when the ball was played in I thought it lacked a bit of quality. When the ball did get in there, the first touch wasn't quite good enough and the runs weren't quite staggered enough.
"It was two penalties at the end but we can't do anything about that. We have to control the controllables. We can do something about our delivery, getting on the end of the ball and the final pass. We can't do anything about the referee."
Line-ups
Luton
- 1Tyler
- 2FranksSubstituted forStevensonat 79'minutes
- 5McNulty
- 30Wilkinson
- 12GriffithsBooked at 72mins
- 8DrurySubstituted forRuddockat 71'minutes
- 21GuttridgeSubstituted forWallat 67'minutes
- 23Robinson
- 11Howells
- 13Cullen
- 9Benson
Substitutes
- 6Lacey
- 10Wall
- 16Justham
- 17Ruddock
- 18Lafayette
- 24Williams
- 28Stevenson
Wimbledon
- 20Shea
- 2Fuller
- 6Bennett
- 27Barrett
- 17Kennedy
- 7FrancombSubstituted forSainte-Luceat 79'minutes
- 8Moore
- 4Bulman
- 11RiggSubstituted forPellat 79'minutesBooked at 82mins
- 10Akinfenwa
- 9TubbsSubstituted forAzeezat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Worner
- 12Pell
- 14Azeez
- 15Phillips
- 16Sainte-Luce
- 18Nicholson
- 21Beere
- Referee:
- Oliver Langford
- Attendance:
- 9,101
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away3
- Corners
- Home5
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Luton Town 0, AFC Wimbledon 1.
Attempt missed. Luke Wilkinson (Luton Town) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right following a set piece situation.
Pelly Ruddock (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Barry Fuller (AFC Wimbledon).
Corner, AFC Wimbledon. Conceded by Luke Wilkinson.
Attempt missed. Pelly Ruddock (Luton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Attempt missed. Paul Benson (Luton Town) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Jake Howells (Luton Town) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Jim Stevenson (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Dannie Bulman (AFC Wimbledon).
Steve McNulty (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Adebayo Akinfenwa (AFC Wimbledon).
Foul by Mark Cullen (Luton Town).
Barry Fuller (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jake Howells (Luton Town).
Kevin Sainte-Luce (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Steve McNulty (Luton Town) header from very close range is too high following a corner.
Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Callum Kennedy.
Booking
Harry Pell (AFC Wimbledon) is shown the yellow card.
Alex Wall (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Harry Pell (AFC Wimbledon).
Attempt missed. Kevin Sainte-Luce (AFC Wimbledon) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Alex Wall (Luton Town) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, AFC Wimbledon. Kevin Sainte-Luce replaces George Francomb.
Substitution
Substitution, AFC Wimbledon. Harry Pell replaces Sean Rigg.
Substitution
Substitution, Luton Town. Jim Stevenson replaces Fraser Franks.
Attempt missed. Alex Wall (Luton Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt missed. Mark Cullen (Luton Town) header from the right side of the six yard box misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, AFC Wimbledon. Adebayo Azeez replaces Matt Tubbs.
Attempt missed. Paul Benson (Luton Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Booking
Scott Griffiths (Luton Town) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Scott Griffiths (Luton Town).
Sammy Moore (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Luton Town. Pelly Ruddock replaces Andy Drury.
Attempt missed. Adebayo Akinfenwa (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.
Corner, AFC Wimbledon. Conceded by Mark Tyler.
Attempt saved. Callum Kennedy (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Luton Town. Alex Wall replaces Luke Guttridge.
Attempt saved. Andy Drury (Luton Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.