Hartlepool United 0-2 Bury

On-loan forward Danny Rose scored on his return for Bury as the Shakers cruised to victory over Hartlepool.

Rose re-joined the visitors on Friday, with a view to a permanent move, having scored three times during his loan spell at the club last season.

And he came off the bench to net the second goal of the game, capitalising on a poor back-pass from Matthew Bates.

Daniel Nardiello had put Bury in front in the first half, heading in Ryan Lowe's lofted pass.

Hartlepool should have scored through Jonathan Franks, but his header was chested in by team-mate Marlon Harewood from an offside position.

Bury manager David Flitcroft told BBC Radio Manchester:

"It was outstanding and for 25 minutes we completely controlled the game.

"We scored via a goal that deserves massive credit. The two strikers on the pitch are pretty similar, but they know what each other wants.

"Hartlepool had a right go and got a lot of bodies forward. Danny's goal was really timely. At 1-0 it's on a knife edge, but 2-0 gives you that breathing space that you need."