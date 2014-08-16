League Two
Hartlepool0Bury2

Hartlepool United 0-2 Bury

Danny Rose
Rose re-signed for Bury on loan from Barnsley on Friday

On-loan forward Danny Rose scored on his return for Bury as the Shakers cruised to victory over Hartlepool.

Rose re-joined the visitors on Friday, with a view to a permanent move, having scored three times during his loan spell at the club last season.

And he came off the bench to net the second goal of the game, capitalising on a poor back-pass from Matthew Bates.

Daniel Nardiello had put Bury in front in the first half, heading in Ryan Lowe's lofted pass.

Hartlepool should have scored through Jonathan Franks, but his header was chested in by team-mate Marlon Harewood from an offside position.

Bury manager David Flitcroft told BBC Radio Manchester:

"It was outstanding and for 25 minutes we completely controlled the game.

"We scored via a goal that deserves massive credit. The two strikers on the pitch are pretty similar, but they know what each other wants.

"Hartlepool had a right go and got a lot of bodies forward. Danny's goal was really timely. At 1-0 it's on a knife edge, but 2-0 gives you that breathing space that you need."

Line-ups

Hartlepool

  • 1Flinders
  • 21Duckworth
  • 4Bates
  • 2Austin
  • 3Holden
  • 12ParnabySubstituted forBrobbelat 72'minutes
  • 10Miller
  • 8Walker
  • 7Franks
  • 9Harewood
  • 33James

Substitutes

  • 5Collins
  • 14Woods
  • 17Brobbel
  • 18Hawkins
  • 19Richards
  • 23Smith
  • 31Dixon

Bury

  • 26Lainton
  • 27Cameron
  • 34Mills
  • 3McNultyBooked at 51mins
  • 11HusseyBooked at 45mins
  • 8AdamsSubstituted forMayorat 58'minutes
  • 6EtuhuBooked at 55minsSubstituted forSedgwickat 71'minutes
  • 4Tutte
  • 19Soares
  • 15LoweSubstituted forRoseat 67'minutes
  • 17Nardiello

Substitutes

  • 1Jalal
  • 9Rose
  • 10Mayor
  • 12Sedgwick
  • 14Thompson
  • 21Widdowson
  • 30Poole
Referee:
Gary Sutton
Attendance:
3,246

Match Stats

Home TeamHartlepoolAway TeamBury
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home7
Away11
Shots on Target
Home2
Away3
Corners
Home5
Away4
Fouls
Home16
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, Hartlepool United 0, Bury 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Hartlepool United 0, Bury 2.

Foul by Marlon Harewood (Hartlepool United).

Chris Sedgwick (Bury) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt saved. Marlon Harewood (Hartlepool United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Foul by Michael Duckworth (Hartlepool United).

Danny Rose (Bury) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ryan Brobbel (Hartlepool United).

Danny Rose (Bury) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Corner, Hartlepool United. Conceded by Chris Hussey.

Luke James (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jimmy McNulty (Bury).

Marlon Harewood (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Pablo Mills (Bury).

Corner, Hartlepool United. Conceded by Jimmy McNulty.

Matthew Bates (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Tom Soares (Bury).

Foul by Ryan Brobbel (Hartlepool United).

Chris Hussey (Bury) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Marlon Harewood (Hartlepool United).

Tom Soares (Bury) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Neil Austin (Hartlepool United).

Danny Rose (Bury) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Hartlepool United 0, Bury 2. Danny Rose (Bury) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Hartlepool United. Ryan Brobbel replaces Stuart Parnaby.

Substitution

Substitution, Bury. Chris Sedgwick replaces Kelvin Etuhu because of an injury.

Corner, Bury. Conceded by Matthew Bates.

Foul by Michael Duckworth (Hartlepool United).

Chris Hussey (Bury) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Michael Duckworth (Hartlepool United).

Danny Rose (Bury) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Bury. Danny Rose replaces Ryan Lowe.

Foul by Marlon Harewood (Hartlepool United).

(Bury) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Hartlepool United. Conceded by Kelvin Etuhu.

Attempt blocked. Luke James (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Ryan Lowe (Bury) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Stuart Parnaby (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Tom Soares (Bury).

Attempt blocked. Brad Walker (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Morecambe22006246
2Wycombe22005146
3Southend22003036
4Burton22003126
5Cheltenham22003126
6Shrewsbury21104314
7Wimbledon21103214
8Portsmouth21103214
9Northampton21102114
10Plymouth21013123
11Bury21012113
12Cambridge21012203
13Mansfield21012203
14Luton21011103
15Stevenage210112-13
16York20202202
17Tranmere201123-11
18Exeter201114-31
19Accrington200213-20
20Oxford Utd200213-20
21Newport200225-30
22Carlisle200214-30
23Hartlepool200203-30
24Dag & Red200215-40
View full League Two table

