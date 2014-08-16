Portsmouth 2-1 Cambridge United

Ryan Taylor's header and a Chris Dunn own goal gave 10-man Portsmouth victory over Cambridge United in League Two.

Taylor gave Pompey the lead when he nodded in a Miles Storey cross, before Adam Webster was sent off for two fouls on United's Harrison Dunk.

Liam Hughes attempted to clear a Ricky Holmes shot but saw his effort cannon off Tom Bonner past a stranded Dunn, who was credited with the own goal.

Kwesi Appiah scored a consolation after he headed a corner past Paul Jones.

Media playback is not supported on this device Andy Awford on Portsmouth v Cambridge Utd

Portsmouth boss Andy Awford talks to BBC Radio Solent:

"The players were absolutely fantastic, they've dug in, desire levels, patience, belief, professionalism all over the pitch so I'm absolutely delighted with three points.

(on Adam Webster red card) "Once you're on a yellow you've got to be careful, once he's been booked the referee's got no option. I've got no problems with that whatsoever.

"I'm fortunate I've got a very good squad of players. I've got strength and depth and that's what's needed because it's a heck of a long season."