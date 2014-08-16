Match ends, Portsmouth 2, Cambridge United 1.
Portsmouth 2-1 Cambridge United
Ryan Taylor's header and a Chris Dunn own goal gave 10-man Portsmouth victory over Cambridge United in League Two.
Taylor gave Pompey the lead when he nodded in a Miles Storey cross, before Adam Webster was sent off for two fouls on United's Harrison Dunk.
Liam Hughes attempted to clear a Ricky Holmes shot but saw his effort cannon off Tom Bonner past a stranded Dunn, who was credited with the own goal.
Kwesi Appiah scored a consolation after he headed a corner past Paul Jones.
Portsmouth boss Andy Awford talks to BBC Radio Solent:
"The players were absolutely fantastic, they've dug in, desire levels, patience, belief, professionalism all over the pitch so I'm absolutely delighted with three points.
(on Adam Webster red card) "Once you're on a yellow you've got to be careful, once he's been booked the referee's got no option. I've got no problems with that whatsoever.
"I'm fortunate I've got a very good squad of players. I've got strength and depth and that's what's needed because it's a heck of a long season."
Line-ups
Portsmouth
- 1Jones
- 2WebsterBooked at 44mins
- 3Whatmough
- 16Robinson
- 17Shorey
- 29Hollands
- 21Dunne
- 8Wallace
- 25AtanganaSubstituted forDeveraat 45'minutes
- 14StoreySubstituted forBirdat 84'minutes
- 9TaylorSubstituted forHolmesat 63'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Devera
- 11Holmes
- 18Bird
- 20Westcarr
- 24Awford
- 31Bass
- 34Butler
Cambridge
- 1Dunn
- 2TaitSubstituted forSimpsonat 45'minutes
- 4Coulson
- 5BonnerSubstituted forCunningtonat 71'minutes
- 3Taylor
- 7Donaldson
- 8Champion
- 17HughesSubstituted forChadwickat 83'minutes
- 11Dunk
- 10Elliott
- 21Appiah
Substitutes
- 9Cunnington
- 13Norris
- 15Simpson
- 19Sam-Yorke
- 22Chadwick
- 24Whittall
- 25Lennon
- Referee:
- Darren Sheldrake
- Attendance:
- 16,671
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away6
- Corners
- Home6
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away6
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Portsmouth 2, Cambridge United 1.
Tom Champion (Cambridge United) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box.
Kwesi Appiah (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by James Dunne (Portsmouth).
Foul by Adam Cunnington (Cambridge United).
James Dunne (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Attempt missed. Kwesi Appiah (Cambridge United) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Corner, Cambridge United. Conceded by Nicky Shorey.
Substitution
Substitution, Portsmouth. Ryan Bird replaces Miles Storey.
Substitution
Substitution, Cambridge United. Luke Chadwick replaces Liam Hughes.
Attempt saved. Ryan Donaldson (Cambridge United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Foul by Harrison Dunk (Cambridge United).
Ricky Holmes (Portsmouth) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Josh Coulson.
Substitution
Substitution, Cambridge United. Adam Cunnington replaces Tom Bonner.
Corner, Cambridge United. Conceded by Paul Jones.
Attempt saved. Robbie Simpson (Cambridge United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Tom Elliott (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by James Dunne (Portsmouth).
Goal!
Goal! Portsmouth 2, Cambridge United 1. Kwesi Appiah (Cambridge United) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Greg Taylor with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Cambridge United. Conceded by Jack Whatmough.
Attempt blocked. Kwesi Appiah (Cambridge United) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked.
Goal!
Own Goal by Chris Dunn, Cambridge United. Portsmouth 2, Cambridge United 0.
Attempt saved. Jack Whatmough (Portsmouth) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Tom Bonner.
Substitution
Substitution, Portsmouth. Ricky Holmes replaces Ryan Taylor.
Tom Elliott (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Danny Hollands (Portsmouth).
Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Tom Bonner.
Attempt missed. Ryan Donaldson (Cambridge United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. Tom Elliott (Cambridge United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Ryan Donaldson (Cambridge United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Robbie Simpson (Cambridge United).
Danny Hollands (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Ryan Donaldson (Cambridge United) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box.
Foul by Liam Hughes (Cambridge United).
Miles Storey (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.