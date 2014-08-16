Match ends, Burton Albion 2, Dagenham and Redbridge 1.
Burton Albion 2-1 Dagenham & Redbridge
Billy Kee scored twice in four minutes late in the game as Burton came from behind to beat Dagenham.
The Daggers had taken the lead in the 18th minute when Jamie Cureton latched on to an Ashley Hemmings header before steering in a low shot.
But substitute Kee equalised from the penalty spot after Marcus Harness had been tripped by Luke Howell.
And the 23-year-old won the game for Albion by turning Harness' cross into the bottom corner of the goal.
Burton manager Gary Rowett told BBC Radio Derby:
"I thought we deserved something from the game.
"For 60 or 70 minutes, Dagenham played the game fantastically well as an away side. They didn't commit too many bodies forward early. They actually counter-attacked us and used the space to good effect.
"I thought the goal they scored early on was very poor to concede. From then on we had to change our game plan.
"We changed it. We pushed up against them and were better when we did that."
Dagenham & Redbridge manager Wayne Burnett told BBC London 94.9:
"We have to do better. I don't think the first goal's a penalty. He's won the ball quite clearly but the referee doesn't have the benefit that I do, to watch it afterwards, but does he need to go to ground in the box? I don't think he does.
"The second goal was an absolute joke from us defensively. We've allowed someone to have a touch, turn and shoot at our goal. If you allow that to happen, you're going to concede goals."
Line-ups
Burton
- 1McLaughlin
- 2Edwards
- 6Sharps
- 3Cansdell-Sherriff
- 5Taft
- 10Akins
- 8Weir
- 4MousinhoSubstituted forHarnessat 77'minutes
- 11MacDonaldSubstituted forPalmerat 60'minutes
- 9Beavon
- 18KnowlesSubstituted forKeeat 60'minutes
Substitutes
- 15McFadzean
- 16Lyness
- 23Palmer
- 24Slade
- 26Doyle-Charles
- 27Harness
- 29Kee
Dag & Red
- 1O'Brien
- 21Partridge
- 5Saah
- 4Doe
- 3Connors
- 17Howell
- 8OgogoSubstituted forGoldbergat 90'minutes
- 28BoucaudSubstituted forLabadieat 72'minutes
- 10Chambers
- 7CuretonSubstituted forPorterat 72'minutes
- 23Hemmings
Substitutes
- 14Porter
- 15Labadie
- 16Green
- 19Goldberg
- 22Gayle
- 29Raymond
- 30Cousins
- Referee:
- Chris Kavanagh
- Attendance:
- 2,150
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away2
- Corners
- Home5
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Burton Albion 2, Dagenham and Redbridge 1.
George Porter (Dagenham and Redbridge) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Stuart Beavon (Burton Albion).
Substitution
Substitution, Dagenham and Redbridge. Bradley Goldberg replaces Abu Ogogo.
Goal!
Goal! Burton Albion 2, Dagenham and Redbridge 1. Billy Kee (Burton Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Marcus Harness.
Billy Kee (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Matt Partridge (Dagenham and Redbridge).
Joss Labadie (Dagenham and Redbridge) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Robbie Weir (Burton Albion).
Goal!
Goal! Burton Albion 1, Dagenham and Redbridge 1. Billy Kee (Burton Albion) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Penalty Burton Albion. Marcus Harness draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Matt Partridge (Dagenham and Redbridge) after a foul in the penalty area.
Corner, Burton Albion. Conceded by Jack Connors.
Attempt missed. Robbie Weir (Burton Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Burton Albion. Marcus Harness replaces John Mousinho.
Attempt saved. Billy Kee (Burton Albion) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Burton Albion. Conceded by Scott Doe.
Substitution
Substitution, Dagenham and Redbridge. Joss Labadie replaces Andre Boucaud.
Substitution
Substitution, Dagenham and Redbridge. George Porter replaces Jamie Cureton.
Attempt missed. Jamie Cureton (Dagenham and Redbridge) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.
Corner, Dagenham and Redbridge. Conceded by Philip Edwards.
Attempt saved. Stuart Beavon (Burton Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Hand ball by Billy Kee (Burton Albion).
Attempt blocked. Robbie Weir (Burton Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Burton Albion. Conceded by Brian Saah.
Foul by Robbie Weir (Burton Albion).
Luke Howell (Dagenham and Redbridge) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Philip Edwards (Burton Albion).
Scott Doe (Dagenham and Redbridge) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Burton Albion. Conceded by Luke Howell.
Ian Sharps (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jamie Cureton (Dagenham and Redbridge).
Substitution
Substitution, Burton Albion. Matthew Palmer replaces Alexander MacDonald.
Substitution
Substitution, Burton Albion. Billy Kee replaces Dominic Knowles.
Attempt missed. John Mousinho (Burton Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Corner, Burton Albion. Conceded by Jack Connors.
Ian Sharps (Burton Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jamie Cureton (Dagenham and Redbridge).
Attempt missed. Abu Ogogo (Dagenham and Redbridge) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.