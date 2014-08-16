Burton Albion 2-1 Dagenham & Redbridge

Kee scored 14 goals for Burton last season

Billy Kee scored twice in four minutes late in the game as Burton came from behind to beat Dagenham.

The Daggers had taken the lead in the 18th minute when Jamie Cureton latched on to an Ashley Hemmings header before steering in a low shot.

But substitute Kee equalised from the penalty spot after Marcus Harness had been tripped by Luke Howell.

And the 23-year-old won the game for Albion by turning Harness' cross into the bottom corner of the goal.

Burton manager Gary Rowett told BBC Radio Derby:

"I thought we deserved something from the game.

"For 60 or 70 minutes, Dagenham played the game fantastically well as an away side. They didn't commit too many bodies forward early. They actually counter-attacked us and used the space to good effect.

"I thought the goal they scored early on was very poor to concede. From then on we had to change our game plan.

"We changed it. We pushed up against them and were better when we did that."

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Wayne Burnett told BBC London 94.9:

"We have to do better. I don't think the first goal's a penalty. He's won the ball quite clearly but the referee doesn't have the benefit that I do, to watch it afterwards, but does he need to go to ground in the box? I don't think he does.

"The second goal was an absolute joke from us defensively. We've allowed someone to have a touch, turn and shoot at our goal. If you allow that to happen, you're going to concede goals."