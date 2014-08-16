Cheltenham Town 2-1 Accrington Stanley

Koby Arthur struck late as Cheltenham beat Accrington 2-1 to secure back-to-back league wins at the start of the season for the first time since 2006.

Byron Harrison scored on the rebound to hand Cheltenham a 34th-minute lead but Kal Naismith levelled from the edge of the area with 13 minutes remaining.

Arthur latched onto a long clearance downfield to net an 84th-minute winner.

The visitors were awarded a last-gasp penalty after a foul on Piero Mingoia but Naismith fired over the bar.

Cheltenham Town manager Mark Yates told BBC Radio Gloucestershire:

"I thought we deserved our win, but were a little bit fortuitous that they missed a penalty in the 93rd minute.

"At the moment it's about points and trying to find a way of playing that suits everybody.

"I was just taking him (Byron Harrison) off and he wanted to stay on for the corner and obviously he scored.

"Koby came on and showed what a pocket dynamo he can be, had three of four efforts, and I thought we deserved a bit of luck in the end."

Accrington manager James Beattie told BBC Radio Lancashire:

"In the first half, we didn't really start the game in any capacity and we were lucky to be still in the game.

"We made a little change to the formation, made a double substitution and we got back into the game with a great move.

"At that stage we had the momentum. But we didn't deal with a long ball properly - which hurts me to say - and it ends up in our net."