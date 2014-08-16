Cheltenham Town 2-1 Accrington Stanley

Match ends, Cheltenham Town 2, Accrington Stanley 1.
Koby Arthur struck late as Cheltenham beat Accrington 2-1 to secure back-to-back league wins at the start of the season for the first time since 2006.
Byron Harrison scored on the rebound to hand Cheltenham a 34th-minute lead but Kal Naismith levelled from the edge of the area with 13 minutes remaining.
Arthur latched onto a long clearance downfield to net an 84th-minute winner.
The visitors were awarded a last-gasp penalty after a foul on Piero Mingoia but Naismith fired over the bar.
Cheltenham Town manager Mark Yates told BBC Radio Gloucestershire:
"I thought we deserved our win, but were a little bit fortuitous that they missed a penalty in the 93rd minute.
"At the moment it's about points and trying to find a way of playing that suits everybody.
"I was just taking him (Byron Harrison) off and he wanted to stay on for the corner and obviously he scored.
"Koby came on and showed what a pocket dynamo he can be, had three of four efforts, and I thought we deserved a bit of luck in the end."
Accrington manager James Beattie told BBC Radio Lancashire:
"In the first half, we didn't really start the game in any capacity and we were lucky to be still in the game.
"We made a little change to the formation, made a double substitution and we got back into the game with a great move.
"At that stage we had the momentum. But we didn't deal with a long ball properly - which hurts me to say - and it ends up in our net."
Full Time
Second Half ends, Cheltenham Town 2, Accrington Stanley 1.
Penalty missed! Bad penalty by Kal Naismith (Accrington Stanley) left footed shot is too high. Kal Naismith should be disappointed.
Penalty conceded by Jason Taylor (Cheltenham Town) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty Accrington Stanley. George Bowerman draws a foul in the penalty area.
Attempt missed. Terry Gornell (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left misses to the right.
Booking
Koby Arthur (Cheltenham Town) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Cheltenham Town 2, Accrington Stanley 1. Koby Arthur (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Trevor Carson.
Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Troy Brown.
Attempt missed. Koby Arthur (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner.
Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by Piero Mingoia.
Attempt missed. Kal Naismith (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Goal!
Goal! Cheltenham Town 1, Accrington Stanley 1. Kal Naismith (Accrington Stanley) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Accrington Stanley. George Bowerman replaces James Alabi.
Substitution
Substitution, Accrington Stanley. Piero Mingoia replaces Adam Buxton.
Attempt missed. Troy Brown (Cheltenham Town) left footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.
Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by James Gray.
Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by Adam Buxton.
Foul by Matt Richards (Cheltenham Town).
James Gray (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Craig Braham-Barrett (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Nicky Hunt (Accrington Stanley).
Foul by Lee Vaughan (Cheltenham Town).
Kal Naismith (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by Luke Simpson.
Attempt saved. Koby Arthur (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Jason Taylor (Cheltenham Town) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.
Troy Brown (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by James Alabi (Accrington Stanley).
Foul by Matt Taylor (Cheltenham Town).
James Gray (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt blocked. Adam Buxton (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Troy Brown (Cheltenham Town) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
James Gray (Accrington Stanley) is shown the yellow card.
Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Steve Elliott.
Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Jason Taylor.
Craig Braham-Barrett (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by James Alabi (Accrington Stanley).
Attempt saved. Joe Hanks (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Second Half
Second Half begins Cheltenham Town 1, Accrington Stanley 0.