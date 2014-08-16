League Two
Cheltenham2Accrington1

Cheltenham Town 2-1 Accrington Stanley

Koby Arthur struck late as Cheltenham beat Accrington 2-1 to secure back-to-back league wins at the start of the season for the first time since 2006.

Byron Harrison scored on the rebound to hand Cheltenham a 34th-minute lead but Kal Naismith levelled from the edge of the area with 13 minutes remaining.

Arthur latched onto a long clearance downfield to net an 84th-minute winner.

The visitors were awarded a last-gasp penalty after a foul on Piero Mingoia but Naismith fired over the bar.

Cheltenham Town manager Mark Yates told BBC Radio Gloucestershire:

"I thought we deserved our win, but were a little bit fortuitous that they missed a penalty in the 93rd minute.

"At the moment it's about points and trying to find a way of playing that suits everybody.

"I was just taking him (Byron Harrison) off and he wanted to stay on for the corner and obviously he scored.

"Koby came on and showed what a pocket dynamo he can be, had three of four efforts, and I thought we deserved a bit of luck in the end."

Accrington manager James Beattie told BBC Radio Lancashire:

"In the first half, we didn't really start the game in any capacity and we were lucky to be still in the game.

"We made a little change to the formation, made a double substitution and we got back into the game with a great move.

"At that stage we had the momentum. But we didn't deal with a long ball properly - which hurts me to say - and it ends up in our net."

Line-ups

Cheltenham

  • 1Carson
  • 5BrownBooked at 55mins
  • 4Taylor
  • 6Elliott
  • 2Vaughan
  • 16Hanks
  • 25Taylor
  • 8Richards
  • 3Braham-BarrettBooked at 37mins
  • 9HarrisonSubstituted forArthurat 35'minutesBooked at 85mins
  • 10Gornell

Substitutes

  • 11Haworth
  • 15Deaman
  • 18Black
  • 19Sterling-James
  • 20Arthur
  • 22Dale
  • 30Reynolds

Accrington

  • 12Simpson
  • 5Aldred
  • 6Winnard
  • 25Atkinson
  • 2BuxtonSubstituted forMingoiaat 74'minutes
  • 8Windass
  • 11Naismith
  • 16Hunt
  • 28Mustoe
  • 9GrayBooked at 55mins
  • 23AlabiSubstituted forBowermanat 76'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7McCartan
  • 10Hatfield
  • 14Carver
  • 15Mingoia
  • 19Lynch
  • 20Goulding
  • 44Bowerman
Referee:
Kevin Johnson
Attendance:
2,340

Match Stats

Home TeamCheltenhamAway TeamAccrington
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home13
Away10
Shots on Target
Home7
Away2
Corners
Home8
Away5
Fouls
Home13
Away6

Live Text

Match ends, Cheltenham Town 2, Accrington Stanley 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Cheltenham Town 2, Accrington Stanley 1.

Penalty missed! Bad penalty by Kal Naismith (Accrington Stanley) left footed shot is too high. Kal Naismith should be disappointed.

Penalty conceded by Jason Taylor (Cheltenham Town) after a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty Accrington Stanley. George Bowerman draws a foul in the penalty area.

Attempt missed. Terry Gornell (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left misses to the right.

Booking

Koby Arthur (Cheltenham Town) is shown the yellow card.

Goal!

Goal! Cheltenham Town 2, Accrington Stanley 1. Koby Arthur (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Trevor Carson.

Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Troy Brown.

Attempt missed. Koby Arthur (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner.

Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by Piero Mingoia.

Attempt missed. Kal Naismith (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Goal!

Goal! Cheltenham Town 1, Accrington Stanley 1. Kal Naismith (Accrington Stanley) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom right corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Accrington Stanley. George Bowerman replaces James Alabi.

Substitution

Substitution, Accrington Stanley. Piero Mingoia replaces Adam Buxton.

Attempt missed. Troy Brown (Cheltenham Town) left footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.

Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by James Gray.

Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by Adam Buxton.

Foul by Matt Richards (Cheltenham Town).

James Gray (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Craig Braham-Barrett (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Nicky Hunt (Accrington Stanley).

Foul by Lee Vaughan (Cheltenham Town).

Kal Naismith (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by Luke Simpson.

Attempt saved. Koby Arthur (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Jason Taylor (Cheltenham Town) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.

Troy Brown (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by James Alabi (Accrington Stanley).

Foul by Matt Taylor (Cheltenham Town).

James Gray (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt blocked. Adam Buxton (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Booking

Troy Brown (Cheltenham Town) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

James Gray (Accrington Stanley) is shown the yellow card.

Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Steve Elliott.

Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Jason Taylor.

Craig Braham-Barrett (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by James Alabi (Accrington Stanley).

Attempt saved. Joe Hanks (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Second Half

Second Half begins Cheltenham Town 1, Accrington Stanley 0.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Morecambe22006246
2Wycombe22005146
3Southend22003036
4Burton22003126
5Cheltenham22003126
6Shrewsbury21104314
7Wimbledon21103214
8Portsmouth21103214
9Northampton21102114
10Plymouth21013123
11Bury21012113
12Cambridge21012203
13Mansfield21012203
14Luton21011103
15Stevenage210112-13
16York20202202
17Tranmere201123-11
18Exeter201114-31
19Accrington200213-20
20Oxford Utd200213-20
21Newport200225-30
22Carlisle200214-30
23Hartlepool200203-30
24Dag & Red200215-40
View full League Two table

