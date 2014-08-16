Match ends, Wycombe Wanderers 3, Carlisle United 1.
Wycombe Wanderers 3-1 Carlisle United
-
- From the section Football
Wycombe maintained their 100% League Two record with victory against a 10-man Carlisle United side awaiting their first win of the season.
Aaron Pierre's header from Sam Wood's delivery put the Chairboys ahead, although Brad Potts' volley from Pat Brough's ball had the Cumbrians level.
Paul Hayes's penalty after Sean O'Hanlon's handball restored the lead, before Peter Murphy added a third.
Alex Marrow completed Carlisle's miserable afternoon with his dismissal.
Wycombe manager Gareth Ainsworth told BBC Three Counties Radio:
''The players did really well today. The effort is something we've got to focus on and the effort was fantastic by each player out there.
''If we keep playing like that we're going to pick a few more points than we did last year at home.'
''I thought the boys really stuck to the game plan, stuck to what we've worked on. And more than that, the togetherness and the hard work was evident throughout the game.
''Thanks to the fans, they were great. Hopefully there's a few new heroes for a few new fans, because there were plenty of new faces on show today.''
Line-ups
Wycombe
- 1Ingram
- 2Jombati
- 6Pierre
- 26Mawson
- 3Jacobson
- 7Cowan-HallSubstituted forRoweat 85'minutes
- 15Murphy
- 22Kretzschmar
- 11Wood
- 9HayesSubstituted forCraigat 81'minutes
- 19McClureSubstituted forHollowayat 84'minutes
Substitutes
- 10Bloomfield
- 12Craig
- 13Richardson
- 17Morias
- 18Rowe
- 23Walker
- 25Holloway
Carlisle
- 1Gillespie
- 19Symington
- 15Meppen-WalterBooked at 42mins
- 23O'Hanlon
- 16Potts
- 8Sweeney
- 4MarrowBooked at 82mins
- 22Dempsey
- 3RobsonSubstituted forBroughat 45'minutes
- 10DickerSubstituted forElliottat 45'minutes
- 9PaynterSubstituted forKearnsat 67'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Grainger
- 11Kearns
- 12Thirlwell
- 14Gillies
- 18Brough
- 20Hanford
- 27Elliott
- Referee:
- Charles Breakspear
- Attendance:
- 3,121
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away2
- Corners
- Home5
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Wycombe Wanderers 3, Carlisle United 1.
Sam Wood (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by David Symington (Carlisle United).
Max Kretzschmar (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Patrick Brough (Carlisle United).
Substitution
Substitution, Wycombe Wanderers. Daniel Rowe replaces Paris Cowan-Hall.
Substitution
Substitution, Wycombe Wanderers. Aaron Holloway replaces Matt McClure.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Alex Marrow (Carlisle United).
Max Kretzschmar (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Alex Marrow (Carlisle United).
Substitution
Substitution, Wycombe Wanderers. Steven Craig replaces Paul Hayes.
Patrick Brough (Carlisle United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Paris Cowan-Hall (Wycombe Wanderers).
Goal!
Goal! Wycombe Wanderers 3, Carlisle United 1. Peter Murphy (Wycombe Wanderers) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Paris Cowan-Hall.
Courtney Meppen-Walter (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Matt McClure (Wycombe Wanderers).
Goal!
Goal! Wycombe Wanderers 2, Carlisle United 1. Paul Hayes (Wycombe Wanderers) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Penalty conceded by Sean O'Hanlon (Carlisle United) with a hand ball in the penalty area.
Attempt missed. Max Kretzschmar (Wycombe Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Paris Cowan-Hall (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Alex Marrow (Carlisle United).
Alex Marrow (Carlisle United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Aaron Pierre (Wycombe Wanderers).
Corner, Wycombe Wanderers. Conceded by Antony Sweeney.
Substitution
Substitution, Carlisle United. Daniel Kearns replaces Billy Paynter.
Courtney Meppen-Walter (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Matt McClure (Wycombe Wanderers).
Attempt saved. Kyle Dempsey (Carlisle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Billy Paynter (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Alfie Mawson (Wycombe Wanderers).
Corner, Wycombe Wanderers. Conceded by Courtney Meppen-Walter.
Goal!
Goal! Wycombe Wanderers 1, Carlisle United 1. Brad Potts (Carlisle United) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Patrick Brough with a cross.
Goal!
Goal! Wycombe Wanderers 1, Carlisle United 0. Aaron Pierre (Wycombe Wanderers) header from the left side of the six yard box to the top left corner. Assisted by Sam Wood following a corner.
Corner, Wycombe Wanderers. Conceded by Patrick Brough.
Alex Marrow (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Paul Hayes (Wycombe Wanderers).
Corner, Wycombe Wanderers. Conceded by Courtney Meppen-Walter.
Booking
Alex Marrow (Carlisle United) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Alex Marrow (Carlisle United).