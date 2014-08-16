Wycombe Wanderers 3-1 Carlisle United

Wycombe maintained their 100% League Two record with victory against a 10-man Carlisle United side awaiting their first win of the season.

Aaron Pierre's header from Sam Wood's delivery put the Chairboys ahead, although Brad Potts' volley from Pat Brough's ball had the Cumbrians level.

Paul Hayes's penalty after Sean O'Hanlon's handball restored the lead, before Peter Murphy added a third.

Alex Marrow completed Carlisle's miserable afternoon with his dismissal.

Wycombe manager Gareth Ainsworth told BBC Three Counties Radio:

''The players did really well today. The effort is something we've got to focus on and the effort was fantastic by each player out there.

''If we keep playing like that we're going to pick a few more points than we did last year at home.'

''I thought the boys really stuck to the game plan, stuck to what we've worked on. And more than that, the togetherness and the hard work was evident throughout the game.

''Thanks to the fans, they were great. Hopefully there's a few new heroes for a few new fans, because there were plenty of new faces on show today.''