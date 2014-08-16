League Two
York1Northampton1

York City 1-1 Northampton Town

Marc Richards
Marc Richards scored the first goal of his second spell with Northampton to save a point.

Marc Richards' stoppage-time free-kick ensured Northampton continued their unbeaten start to the season with a draw at York.

Anthony Straker put York ahead when his corner went through a group of bodies and went straight in.

York's Lindon Meikle could have sealed the win when played clean through but Matt Duke made the save.

And Richards then snatched a point in the last minute for the Cobblers when he buried a 20-yard free-kick.

Line-ups

York

  • 1Mooney
  • 2McCoy
  • 5McCombe
  • 15Lowe
  • 3Ilesanmi
  • 20Meikle
  • 10Penn
  • 18PlattBooked at 41mins
  • 13Straker
  • 7Coulson
  • 39HydeSubstituted forFletcherat 71'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Parslow
  • 8Summerfield
  • 9Fletcher
  • 14Montrose
  • 16Winfield
  • 21Hirst
  • 24Ingham

Northampton

  • 1Duke
  • 2AlfeiBooked at 47mins
  • 6CollinsBooked at 17mins
  • 16Diamond
  • 17Robertson
  • 10O'Toole
  • 18RavenhillSubstituted forD'Athat 74'minutes
  • 4CarterSubstituted forMorrisat 61'minutes
  • 3HorwoodSubstituted forMohamedat 63'minutes
  • 9Richards
  • 24ToneyBooked at 33mins

Substitutes

  • 7Sinclair
  • 8Morris
  • 12Tozer
  • 19D'Ath
  • 20Moyo
  • 21Archer
  • 23Mohamed
Referee:
Darren Handley
Attendance:
3,448

Match Stats

Home TeamYorkAway TeamNorthampton
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home15
Away7
Shots on Target
Home6
Away2
Corners
Home7
Away5
Fouls
Home11
Away11

Live Text

Match ends, York City 1, Northampton Town 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, York City 1, Northampton Town 1.

Foul by Ian Morris (Northampton Town).

Femi Ilesanmi (York City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Goal!

Goal! York City 1, Northampton Town 1. Marc Richards (Northampton Town) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the top right corner.

John-Joe O'Toole (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Russell Penn (York City).

Zander Diamond (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Russell Penn (York City).

Corner, York City. Conceded by Kaid Mohamed.

Attempt blocked. Michael Coulson (York City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Wes Fletcher (York City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Corner, Northampton Town. Conceded by Wes Fletcher.

Attempt blocked. Kaid Mohamed (Northampton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Marc Richards (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Keith Lowe (York City).

Russell Penn (York City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Kaid Mohamed (Northampton Town).

Corner, Northampton Town. Conceded by Keith Lowe.

Substitution

Substitution, Northampton Town. Lawson D'Ath replaces Richard Ravenhill.

Substitution

Substitution, York City. Wes Fletcher replaces Jake Hyde.

Foul by Ivan Toney (Northampton Town).

Keith Lowe (York City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Goal!

Goal! York City 1, Northampton Town 0. Anthony Straker (York City) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner.

Corner, York City. Conceded by Lee Collins.

Attempt blocked. Anthony Straker (York City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Northampton Town. Kaid Mohamed replaces Evan Horwood.

Substitution

Substitution, Northampton Town. Ian Morris replaces Darren Carter because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Lindon Meikle (York City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Evan Horwood (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Russell Penn (York City).

Attempt missed. Daniel Alfei (Northampton Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Corner, Northampton Town. Conceded by Keith Lowe.

Attempt blocked. Marc Richards (Northampton Town) header from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, York City. Conceded by Zander Diamond.

Attempt blocked. Lindon Meikle (York City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Lindon Meikle (York City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Hand ball by John-Joe O'Toole (Northampton Town).

Marc Richards (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Keith Lowe (York City).

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Morecambe22006246
2Wycombe22005146
3Southend22003036
4Burton22003126
5Cheltenham22003126
6Shrewsbury21104314
7Wimbledon21103214
8Portsmouth21103214
9Northampton21102114
10Plymouth21013123
11Bury21012113
12Cambridge21012203
13Mansfield21012203
14Luton21011103
15Stevenage210112-13
16York20202202
17Tranmere201123-11
18Exeter201114-31
19Accrington200213-20
20Oxford Utd200213-20
21Newport200225-30
22Carlisle200214-30
23Hartlepool200203-30
24Dag & Red200215-40
