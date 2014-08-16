York City 1-1 Northampton Town

From the section

Marc Richards' stoppage-time free-kick ensured Northampton continued their unbeaten start to the season with a draw at York.

Anthony Straker put York ahead when his corner went through a group of bodies and went straight in.

York's Lindon Meikle could have sealed the win when played clean through but Matt Duke made the save.

And Richards then snatched a point in the last minute for the Cobblers when he buried a 20-yard free-kick.