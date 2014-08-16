Match ends, York City 1, Northampton Town 1.
York City 1-1 Northampton Town
Marc Richards' stoppage-time free-kick ensured Northampton continued their unbeaten start to the season with a draw at York.
Anthony Straker put York ahead when his corner went through a group of bodies and went straight in.
York's Lindon Meikle could have sealed the win when played clean through but Matt Duke made the save.
And Richards then snatched a point in the last minute for the Cobblers when he buried a 20-yard free-kick.
Line-ups
York
- 1Mooney
- 2McCoy
- 5McCombe
- 15Lowe
- 3Ilesanmi
- 20Meikle
- 10Penn
- 18PlattBooked at 41mins
- 13Straker
- 7Coulson
- 39HydeSubstituted forFletcherat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Parslow
- 8Summerfield
- 9Fletcher
- 14Montrose
- 16Winfield
- 21Hirst
- 24Ingham
Northampton
- 1Duke
- 2AlfeiBooked at 47mins
- 6CollinsBooked at 17mins
- 16Diamond
- 17Robertson
- 10O'Toole
- 18RavenhillSubstituted forD'Athat 74'minutes
- 4CarterSubstituted forMorrisat 61'minutes
- 3HorwoodSubstituted forMohamedat 63'minutes
- 9Richards
- 24ToneyBooked at 33mins
Substitutes
- 7Sinclair
- 8Morris
- 12Tozer
- 19D'Ath
- 20Moyo
- 21Archer
- 23Mohamed
- Referee:
- Darren Handley
- Attendance:
- 3,448
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away2
- Corners
- Home7
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, York City 1, Northampton Town 1.
Foul by Ian Morris (Northampton Town).
Femi Ilesanmi (York City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Goal!
Goal! York City 1, Northampton Town 1. Marc Richards (Northampton Town) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the top right corner.
John-Joe O'Toole (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Russell Penn (York City).
Zander Diamond (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Russell Penn (York City).
Corner, York City. Conceded by Kaid Mohamed.
Attempt blocked. Michael Coulson (York City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Wes Fletcher (York City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Northampton Town. Conceded by Wes Fletcher.
Attempt blocked. Kaid Mohamed (Northampton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Marc Richards (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Keith Lowe (York City).
Russell Penn (York City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Kaid Mohamed (Northampton Town).
Corner, Northampton Town. Conceded by Keith Lowe.
Substitution
Substitution, Northampton Town. Lawson D'Ath replaces Richard Ravenhill.
Substitution
Substitution, York City. Wes Fletcher replaces Jake Hyde.
Foul by Ivan Toney (Northampton Town).
Keith Lowe (York City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! York City 1, Northampton Town 0. Anthony Straker (York City) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner.
Corner, York City. Conceded by Lee Collins.
Attempt blocked. Anthony Straker (York City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Northampton Town. Kaid Mohamed replaces Evan Horwood.
Substitution
Substitution, Northampton Town. Ian Morris replaces Darren Carter because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Lindon Meikle (York City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Evan Horwood (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Russell Penn (York City).
Attempt missed. Daniel Alfei (Northampton Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Northampton Town. Conceded by Keith Lowe.
Attempt blocked. Marc Richards (Northampton Town) header from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, York City. Conceded by Zander Diamond.
Attempt blocked. Lindon Meikle (York City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Lindon Meikle (York City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Hand ball by John-Joe O'Toole (Northampton Town).
Marc Richards (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Keith Lowe (York City).