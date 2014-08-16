Shrewsbury Town 2-1 Tranmere Rovers

Shrewsbury boss Micky Mellon brought in Andy Mangan as his 16th summer signing

Andy Mangan and Mickey Demetriou scored late goals to earn Shrewsbury Town a dramatic win over Tranmere Rovers.

The visitors had taken the lead when Jake Kirby's cross was nodded down by Mark Laird and Abdulai Baggie swept home from close range.

Shrewsbury kept pushing for an equaliser and it eventually came in the last minute when Mangan tapped in Demetriou's low cross.

Mangan then crossed for left-back Demetriou to head in the winner.

Shrewsbury Town manager Micky Mellon told BBC Radio Shropshire:

"One thing that I must make clear is that I love Tranmere as a club, but we no way deserved anything but a victory today - to keep knocking on the door and to deliver the way we did was fantastic.

"I am delighted for the three lads who came in, and we deserved to win the match. There is a real sense of character in the group of players here, some real guts about us and we want to win games of football.

"We need to be a bit more slicker, and maybe we haven't been as good as we have been, but I am really pleased for everyone here and for the exciting finish."

Tranmere Rovers manager Rob Edwards told BBC Radio Merseyside:

"In the second half, we dropped to the edge of our box and then didn't defend our final third well enough. If you don't defend your final third, you're going to concede.

"We defended for a long time and you run the risk, if you want to defend for that long, of conceding goals.

"To concede two was a kick in the teeth, but not a surprise."