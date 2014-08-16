Match ends, Shrewsbury Town 2, Tranmere Rovers 1.
Shrewsbury Town 2-1 Tranmere Rovers
Andy Mangan and Mickey Demetriou scored late goals to earn Shrewsbury Town a dramatic win over Tranmere Rovers.
The visitors had taken the lead when Jake Kirby's cross was nodded down by Mark Laird and Abdulai Baggie swept home from close range.
Shrewsbury kept pushing for an equaliser and it eventually came in the last minute when Mangan tapped in Demetriou's low cross.
Mangan then crossed for left-back Demetriou to head in the winner.
Shrewsbury Town manager Micky Mellon told BBC Radio Shropshire:
"One thing that I must make clear is that I love Tranmere as a club, but we no way deserved anything but a victory today - to keep knocking on the door and to deliver the way we did was fantastic.
"I am delighted for the three lads who came in, and we deserved to win the match. There is a real sense of character in the group of players here, some real guts about us and we want to win games of football.
"We need to be a bit more slicker, and maybe we haven't been as good as we have been, but I am really pleased for everyone here and for the exciting finish."
Tranmere Rovers manager Rob Edwards told BBC Radio Merseyside:
"In the second half, we dropped to the edge of our box and then didn't defend our final third well enough. If you don't defend your final third, you're going to concede.
"We defended for a long time and you run the risk, if you want to defend for that long, of conceding goals.
"To concede two was a kick in the teeth, but not a surprise."
Line-ups
Shrewsbury
- 1Leutwiler
- 12Gayle
- 3Demetriou
- 6Goldson
- 20Knight-PercivalBooked at 40mins
- 22Clark
- 14Wesolowski
- 4Woods
- 7VincentSubstituted forCatonat 57'minutes
- 9CollinsSubstituted forManganat 74'minutes
- 10VernonSubstituted forAkpa-Akproat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Grandison
- 11Lawrence
- 17Caton
- 18Robinson
- 19Mangan
- 21Halstead
- 26Akpa-Akpro
Tranmere
- 1Williams
- 2HolmesSubstituted forMcDonaldat 54'minutes
- 5Ihiekwe
- 17Woodards
- 25Hill
- 11Bell-BaggieSubstituted forRoweat 62'minutes
- 14Laird
- 4Power
- 23Gill
- 15Kirby
- 16StocktonBooked at 65minsSubstituted forOdejayiat 79'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Koumas
- 9Odejayi
- 10Richards
- 12Rowe
- 19McDonald
- 20Ramsbottom
- 22Bruna
- Referee:
- Steve Martin
- Attendance:
- 5,249
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away3
- Corners
- Home9
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Shrewsbury Town 2, Tranmere Rovers 1.
Goal!
Goal! Shrewsbury Town 2, Tranmere Rovers 1. Mickey Demetriou (Shrewsbury Town) header from the left side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Andy Mangan.
Attempt missed. Clayton McDonald (Tranmere Rovers) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Foul by Jordan Clark (Shrewsbury Town).
Max Power (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Goal!
Goal! Shrewsbury Town 1, Tranmere Rovers 1. Andy Mangan (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Mickey Demetriou.
Jean-Louis Akpa-Akpro (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Matt Gill (Tranmere Rovers).
Attempt saved. Jean-Louis Akpa-Akpro (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Foul by Cameron Gayle (Shrewsbury Town).
Jake Kirby (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jean-Louis Akpa-Akpro (Shrewsbury Town).
Michael Ihiekwe (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Tranmere Rovers. Conceded by Cameron Gayle.
Substitution
Substitution, Tranmere Rovers. Kayode Odejayi replaces Cole Stockton.
Corner, Shrewsbury Town. Conceded by Clayton McDonald.
Attempt missed. Connor Goldson (Shrewsbury Town) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Shrewsbury Town. Jean-Louis Akpa-Akpro replaces Scott Vernon.
Substitution
Substitution, Shrewsbury Town. Andy Mangan replaces James Collins.
Foul by Cameron Gayle (Shrewsbury Town).
Jake Kirby (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Ryan Woods (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Max Power (Tranmere Rovers).
Foul by James Collins (Shrewsbury Town).
Michael Ihiekwe (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Cole Stockton (Tranmere Rovers) is shown the yellow card.
James Wesolowski (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Cole Stockton (Tranmere Rovers).
Corner, Shrewsbury Town. Conceded by James Rowe.
Corner, Shrewsbury Town. Conceded by Owain Williams.
Attempt saved. Nathaniel Knight-Percival (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.
Corner, Shrewsbury Town. Conceded by Jake Kirby.
James Collins (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Dan Woodards (Tranmere Rovers).
Attempt saved. Cole Stockton (Tranmere Rovers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Tranmere Rovers. James Rowe replaces Abdulai Bell-Baggie because of an injury.
Corner, Tranmere Rovers. Conceded by Mickey Demetriou.
Foul by Jordan Clark (Shrewsbury Town).
Dan Woodards (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.