Southend United 2-0 Stevenage
Southend United recorded their second win in as many League Two games with two goals in the first 20 minutes against Stevenage at Roots Hall.
Winger Myles Weston scored his first Shrimpers goal on nine minutes when he tucked in Barry Corr's knock-down.
Corr then rolled a pass to Ben Coker for the second, a driven shot from the edge of the box into the bottom corner.
Goalkeeper Daniel Bentley maintained Southend's lead with saves from Boro's Adam Marriott and Chris Whelpdale.
Stevenage manager Graham Westley told BBC Three Counties Radio:
"I thought they deserved to win the game over the course of the 90 minutes. Their first goal was very basic defending from our point of view.
"On a different day it could still have been a different story and we can take encouragement from that.
"Unfortunately when you let players learn and fall of the bike you get a few grazes, and we've got a graze, but there's plenty to be encouraged by."
Line-ups
Southend
- 1Bentley
- 2White
- 15Bolger
- 6Prosser
- 3Coker
- 14HurstSubstituted forWorrallat 74'minutes
- 18Leonard
- 16C CliffordBooked at 22mins
- 10Corr
- 11Weston
- 17CoulthirstBooked at 41minsSubstituted forBarnardat 81'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Ibenfeldt
- 5Thompson
- 7Worrall
- 9Barnard
- 19Payne
- 20Layne
- 21Smith
Stevenage
- 1Beasant
- 5Ashton
- 4WorleySubstituted forBondat 14'minutes
- 19Wells
- 3DembeleBooked at 62minsSubstituted forOkimoat 75'minutes
- 7Whelpdale
- 8Walton
- 22LeeBooked at 14mins
- 11PettSubstituted forDeaconat 58'minutes
- 9Charles
- 14Marriott
Substitutes
- 6Bond
- 15Calcutt
- 16Day
- 23Okimo
- 27Johnson
- 34Deacon
- Referee:
- Chris Sarginson
- Attendance:
- 5,397
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away2
- Corners
- Home5
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away17
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Southend United 2, Stevenage 0.
Barry Corr (Southend United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Dean Wells (Stevenage).
Corner, Stevenage. Conceded by John White.
Attempt missed. Myles Weston (Southend United) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Simon Walton (Stevenage) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt missed. Roarie Deacon (Stevenage) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Charlie Lee (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ryan Leonard (Southend United).
Foul by Barry Corr (Southend United).
(Stevenage) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Myles Weston (Southend United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Chris Whelpdale (Stevenage).
David Worrall (Southend United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Andy Bond (Stevenage).
Lee Barnard (Southend United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jon Ashton (Stevenage).
Substitution
Substitution, Southend United. Lee Barnard replaces Shaquile Coulthirst.
Attempt missed. Shaquile Coulthirst (Southend United) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Hand ball by Darius Charles (Stevenage).
Foul by Barry Corr (Southend United).
Chris Whelpdale (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Stevenage. Jerome Okimo replaces Bira Dembele.
Substitution
Substitution, Southend United. David Worrall replaces Kevan Hurst.
Barry Corr (Southend United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Bira Dembele (Stevenage).
Corner, Stevenage. Conceded by Cian Bolger.
Corner, Stevenage. Conceded by Kevan Hurst.
Attempt saved. Shaquile Coulthirst (Southend United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. Conor Clifford (Southend United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Barry Corr (Southend United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. Barry Corr (Southend United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Booking
Bira Dembele (Stevenage) is shown the yellow card.
Kevan Hurst (Southend United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Bira Dembele (Stevenage).
Foul by Kevan Hurst (Southend United).
Darius Charles (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Stevenage. Roarie Deacon replaces Tom Pett.
Corner, Southend United. Conceded by Adam Marriott.