League Two
Southend2Stevenage0

Southend United 2-0 Stevenage

Myles Weston
Weston scored his first goal for Southend following his summer move from Gillingham

Southend United recorded their second win in as many League Two games with two goals in the first 20 minutes against Stevenage at Roots Hall.

Winger Myles Weston scored his first Shrimpers goal on nine minutes when he tucked in Barry Corr's knock-down.

Corr then rolled a pass to Ben Coker for the second, a driven shot from the edge of the box into the bottom corner.

Goalkeeper Daniel Bentley maintained Southend's lead with saves from Boro's Adam Marriott and Chris Whelpdale.

Stevenage manager Graham Westley told BBC Three Counties Radio:

"I thought they deserved to win the game over the course of the 90 minutes. Their first goal was very basic defending from our point of view.

"On a different day it could still have been a different story and we can take encouragement from that.

"Unfortunately when you let players learn and fall of the bike you get a few grazes, and we've got a graze, but there's plenty to be encouraged by."

Line-ups

Southend

  • 1Bentley
  • 2White
  • 15Bolger
  • 6Prosser
  • 3Coker
  • 14HurstSubstituted forWorrallat 74'minutes
  • 18Leonard
  • 16C CliffordBooked at 22mins
  • 10Corr
  • 11Weston
  • 17CoulthirstBooked at 41minsSubstituted forBarnardat 81'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Ibenfeldt
  • 5Thompson
  • 7Worrall
  • 9Barnard
  • 19Payne
  • 20Layne
  • 21Smith

Stevenage

  • 1Beasant
  • 5Ashton
  • 4WorleySubstituted forBondat 14'minutes
  • 19Wells
  • 3DembeleBooked at 62minsSubstituted forOkimoat 75'minutes
  • 7Whelpdale
  • 8Walton
  • 22LeeBooked at 14mins
  • 11PettSubstituted forDeaconat 58'minutes
  • 9Charles
  • 14Marriott

Substitutes

  • 6Bond
  • 15Calcutt
  • 16Day
  • 23Okimo
  • 27Johnson
  • 34Deacon
Referee:
Chris Sarginson
Attendance:
5,397

Match Stats

Home TeamSouthendAway TeamStevenage
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home11
Away9
Shots on Target
Home6
Away2
Corners
Home5
Away4
Fouls
Home10
Away17

Live Text

Match ends, Southend United 2, Stevenage 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Southend United 2, Stevenage 0.

Barry Corr (Southend United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Dean Wells (Stevenage).

Corner, Stevenage. Conceded by John White.

Attempt missed. Myles Weston (Southend United) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt missed. Simon Walton (Stevenage) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Attempt missed. Roarie Deacon (Stevenage) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

Charlie Lee (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ryan Leonard (Southend United).

Foul by Barry Corr (Southend United).

(Stevenage) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Myles Weston (Southend United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Chris Whelpdale (Stevenage).

David Worrall (Southend United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Andy Bond (Stevenage).

Lee Barnard (Southend United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jon Ashton (Stevenage).

Substitution

Substitution, Southend United. Lee Barnard replaces Shaquile Coulthirst.

Attempt missed. Shaquile Coulthirst (Southend United) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Hand ball by Darius Charles (Stevenage).

Foul by Barry Corr (Southend United).

Chris Whelpdale (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Stevenage. Jerome Okimo replaces Bira Dembele.

Substitution

Substitution, Southend United. David Worrall replaces Kevan Hurst.

Barry Corr (Southend United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Bira Dembele (Stevenage).

Corner, Stevenage. Conceded by Cian Bolger.

Corner, Stevenage. Conceded by Kevan Hurst.

Attempt saved. Shaquile Coulthirst (Southend United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Attempt missed. Conor Clifford (Southend United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt saved. Barry Corr (Southend United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt saved. Barry Corr (Southend United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Booking

Bira Dembele (Stevenage) is shown the yellow card.

Kevan Hurst (Southend United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Bira Dembele (Stevenage).

Foul by Kevan Hurst (Southend United).

Darius Charles (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Stevenage. Roarie Deacon replaces Tom Pett.

Corner, Southend United. Conceded by Adam Marriott.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Morecambe22006246
2Wycombe22005146
3Southend22003036
4Burton22003126
5Cheltenham22003126
6Shrewsbury21104314
7Wimbledon21103214
8Portsmouth21103214
9Northampton21102114
10Plymouth21013123
11Bury21012113
12Cambridge21012203
13Mansfield21012203
14Luton21011103
15Stevenage210112-13
16York20202202
17Tranmere201123-11
18Exeter201114-31
19Accrington200213-20
20Oxford Utd200213-20
21Newport200225-30
22Carlisle200214-30
23Hartlepool200203-30
24Dag & Red200215-40
View full League Two table

