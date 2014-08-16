Southend United 2-0 Stevenage

Weston scored his first goal for Southend following his summer move from Gillingham

Southend United recorded their second win in as many League Two games with two goals in the first 20 minutes against Stevenage at Roots Hall.

Winger Myles Weston scored his first Shrimpers goal on nine minutes when he tucked in Barry Corr's knock-down.

Corr then rolled a pass to Ben Coker for the second, a driven shot from the edge of the box into the bottom corner.

Goalkeeper Daniel Bentley maintained Southend's lead with saves from Boro's Adam Marriott and Chris Whelpdale.

Stevenage manager Graham Westley told BBC Three Counties Radio:

"I thought they deserved to win the game over the course of the 90 minutes. Their first goal was very basic defending from our point of view.

"On a different day it could still have been a different story and we can take encouragement from that.

"Unfortunately when you let players learn and fall of the bike you get a few grazes, and we've got a graze, but there's plenty to be encouraged by."