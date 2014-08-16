Match ends, Morecambe 3, Newport County 2.
Morecambe 3-2 Newport County
Newport County threw away a two-goal lead as Morecambe scored three second-half goals to secure a dramatic win.
Adam Chapman's goal from the edge of the box and a close-range finish from Aaron O'Connor two minutes later gave County a 2-0 half-time lead.
A superb 25-yard free-kick and a header following a mix-up between Lenny Pidgeley and Billy Jones gave Kevin Ellison a brace.
An unmarked Paul Mullin sealed the win with an 84th minute far post header.
Morecambe manager Jim Bentley told BBC Radio Lancashire:
"We were very poor in the first half. I don't want to be going through the season again as England's comeback kings, but credit where credit's due.
"After a few stern words at half-time and a couple of changes, we went about our jobs in the manner that we know we can do."
Newport County manager Justin Edinburgh told BBC Radio Wales:
"After a very good start and a very good opening 45 minutes, it was a typical case of shooting yourself in the foot.
"We've just got to see the game out there; it's a free header in the box, it's criminal.
"I don't think they've beaten us, I think we've beaten ourselves today and that's the really disappointing factor."
Line-ups
Morecambe
- 1Roche
- 2Beeley
- 5Hughes
- 22Parrish
- 4Kenyon
- 17Fleming
- 13Goodall
- 10WilliamsSubstituted forDevittat 45'minutes
- 7RedshawSubstituted forDrummondat 89'minutes
- 27AmondSubstituted forMullinat 45'minutes
- 11Ellison
Substitutes
- 3Devitt
- 8Wright
- 9Sampson
- 12Mullin
- 16Drummond
- 23Doyle
- 25Arestidou
Newport
- 1Pidgeley
- 12Willmott
- 5Jones
- 6Yakubu
- 16Hughes
- 7ChapmanSubstituted forJeffersat 78'minutes
- 8MinshullBooked at 64mins
- 33Byrne
- 13Sandell
- 9HoweSubstituted forZebroskiat 70'minutes
- 10O'ConnorSubstituted forJolleyat 87'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Jackson
- 11Zebroski
- 14Jeffers
- 18Klukowski
- 22Thomas
- 23Jolley
- Referee:
- Seb Stockbridge
- Attendance:
- 1,506
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away2
- Corners
- Home3
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away18
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Morecambe 3, Newport County 2.
Stewart Drummond (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Christian Jolley (Newport County).
Attempt missed. Darren Jones (Newport County) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Morecambe. Stewart Drummond replaces Jack Redshaw.
Attempt saved. Jack Redshaw (Morecambe) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Newport County. Christian Jolley replaces Aaron O'Connor.
Shaun Beeley (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Chris Zebroski (Newport County).
Goal!
Goal! Morecambe 3, Newport County 2. Paul Mullin (Morecambe) from a free kick with a header to the top right corner.
Kevin Ellison (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Shaun Jeffers (Newport County).
Mark Byrne (Newport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Andrew Fleming (Morecambe).
Shaun Beeley (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Chris Zebroski (Newport County).
Attempt missed. Jack Redshaw (Morecambe) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Newport County. Shaun Jeffers replaces Adam Chapman.
Attempt missed. Andy Sandell (Newport County) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Foul by Andrew Fleming (Morecambe).
Andy Sandell (Newport County) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Newport County. Conceded by Mark Hughes.
Attempt blocked. Lee Minshull (Newport County) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Newport County. Chris Zebroski replaces Rene Howe.
Foul by Paul Mullin (Morecambe).
Andy Sandell (Newport County) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Jack Redshaw (Morecambe) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
Corner, Newport County. Conceded by Alan Goodall.
Attempt missed. Rene Howe (Newport County) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Jamie Devitt (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Lee Minshull (Newport County) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Lee Minshull (Newport County).
Goal!
Goal! Morecambe 2, Newport County 2. Kevin Ellison (Morecambe) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Corner, Morecambe. Conceded by Rene Howe.
Attempt blocked. Kevin Ellison (Morecambe) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Jamie Devitt (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Andy Sandell (Newport County).
Paul Mullin (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ismail Yakubu (Newport County).