Morecambe 3-2 Newport County

Aaron O'Connor scored Newport's second goal against Morecambe

Newport County threw away a two-goal lead as Morecambe scored three second-half goals to secure a dramatic win.

Adam Chapman's goal from the edge of the box and a close-range finish from Aaron O'Connor two minutes later gave County a 2-0 half-time lead.

A superb 25-yard free-kick and a header following a mix-up between Lenny Pidgeley and Billy Jones gave Kevin Ellison a brace.

An unmarked Paul Mullin sealed the win with an 84th minute far post header.

Morecambe manager Jim Bentley told BBC Radio Lancashire:

"We were very poor in the first half. I don't want to be going through the season again as England's comeback kings, but credit where credit's due.

"After a few stern words at half-time and a couple of changes, we went about our jobs in the manner that we know we can do."

Newport County manager Justin Edinburgh told BBC Radio Wales:

"After a very good start and a very good opening 45 minutes, it was a typical case of shooting yourself in the foot.

"We've just got to see the game out there; it's a free header in the box, it's criminal.

"I don't think they've beaten us, I think we've beaten ourselves today and that's the really disappointing factor."