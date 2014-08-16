Mansfield Town 2-1 Oxford United

From the section

Former Oxford captain Adam Murray scored a late winner against his old club as Mansfield secured a narrow victory at Field Mill.

The Stags took the lead when defender Ryan Tafazolli fired into an empty net from close range.

Danny Hylton levelled from the spot for Oxford with 11 minutes remaining before Murray struck the decisive goal.

The midfielder had only been on the pitch for two minutes when he drilled the ball past goalkeeper George Long.