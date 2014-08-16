Match ends, Mansfield Town 2, Oxford United 1.
Mansfield Town 2-1 Oxford United
-
- From the section Football
Former Oxford captain Adam Murray scored a late winner against his old club as Mansfield secured a narrow victory at Field Mill.
The Stags took the lead when defender Ryan Tafazolli fired into an empty net from close range.
Danny Hylton levelled from the spot for Oxford with 11 minutes remaining before Murray struck the decisive goal.
The midfielder had only been on the pitch for two minutes when he drilled the ball past goalkeeper George Long.
Line-ups
Mansfield
- 1Studer
- 2Sutton
- 4Dempster
- 6Tafazolli
- 18Beevers
- 16HeslopBooked at 36mins
- 28ClementsSubstituted forBellat 85'minutes
- 12McGuireSubstituted forMurrayat 86'minutesBooked at 89mins
- 22Taylor
- 11ClucasBooked at 59mins
- 8FisherSubstituted forPalmerat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Jones
- 7Bell
- 14Palmer
- 19Marsden
- 20Thomas
- 21Murray
- 32Bell
Oxford Utd
- 18Long
- 13HuntSubstituted forJakubiakat 61'minutes
- 5Mullins
- 6Wright
- 3Newey
- 2MeadesSubstituted forRaynesat 71'minutes
- 19Collins
- 25Riley
- 11PotterSubstituted forHyltonat 76'minutes
- 8Brown
- 9Morris
Substitutes
- 4Raynes
- 7Rose
- 10Hylton
- 14Ruffels
- 15O'Dowda
- 21Crowcombe
- 28Jakubiak
- Referee:
- Richard Clark
- Attendance:
- 3,042
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away4
- Corners
- Home3
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Mansfield Town 2, Oxford United 1.
Foul by Rob Taylor (Mansfield Town).
Danny Hylton (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Oxford United. Conceded by Samuel Clucas.
Corner, Oxford United. Conceded by Ryan Tafazolli.
Booking
Adam Murray (Mansfield Town) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Mansfield Town 2, Oxford United 1. Adam Murray (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
John Dempster (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Danny Hylton (Oxford United).
Attempt saved. Junior Brown (Oxford United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Mansfield Town. Adam Murray replaces Jamie McGuire.
Substitution
Substitution, Mansfield Town. Fergus Bell replaces Chris Clements.
Foul by Ollie Palmer (Mansfield Town).
Michael Collins (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Alex Jakubiak (Oxford United) header from the right side of the box misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Joe Riley (Oxford United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Junior Brown (Oxford United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Chris Clements (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Goal!
Goal! Mansfield Town 1, Oxford United 1. Danny Hylton (Oxford United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Penalty conceded by Ryan Tafazolli (Mansfield Town) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty Oxford United. Danny Hylton draws a foul in the penalty area.
Substitution
Substitution, Oxford United. Danny Hylton replaces Alfie Potter.
Corner, Oxford United. Conceded by Lee Beevers.
Attempt missed. Ryan Tafazolli (Mansfield Town) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Jamie McGuire (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alex Jakubiak (Oxford United).
Substitution
Substitution, Oxford United. Michael Raynes replaces Jonathan Meades.
Substitution
Substitution, Mansfield Town. Ollie Palmer replaces Alex Fisher.
Chris Clements (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jonathan Meades (Oxford United).
Corner, Oxford United. Conceded by Rob Taylor.
Corner, Oxford United. Conceded by Lee Beevers.
Attempt blocked. Alex Jakubiak (Oxford United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Corner, Oxford United. Conceded by Sascha Studer.
Substitution
Substitution, Oxford United. Alex Jakubiak replaces David Hunt.
Booking
Samuel Clucas (Mansfield Town) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt missed. Samuel Clucas (Mansfield Town) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Foul by Ryan Tafazolli (Mansfield Town).
Junior Brown (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.