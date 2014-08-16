Scottish Premiership
Motherwell 0-2 Inverness CT

By Colin Moffat

BBC Scotland at Fir Park

Inverness CT's Aaron Doran celebrates his goal
Aaron Doran is congratulated by his ICT team-mates after scoring his team's second goal of the game

Greg Tansey and Aaron Doran powered home impressive strikes as Inverness CT strolled to victory at a wet and windy Fir Park.

The visitors, who are yet to concede a goal this season, dominated a limp Motherwell, who failed to test keeper Dean Brill even once.

Tansey smashed in a lovely, low shot at the end of the first half.

And substitute Doran added an equally stylish effort in the closing moments of a thoroughly one-sided match.

Unbeaten Caley Thistle move to the top of the Premiership at this early stage, while Motherwell, last season's runners-up, were hopelessly out of sorts, lacking any kind of craft or conviction.

Inverness demonstrated far greater poise and pace, zipping the ball around on the wet surface with Danny Williams, Marley Watkins and Ryan Christie full of inventive running behind lone striker Billy McKay.

Ross Draper headed wide from a corner, while Tansey drew a good save from Dan Twardzik with a fierce shot and, soon after, McKay bundled the ball narrowly wide from close range.

Twardzik got two strong hands behind a thumping drive from Watkins and the midfielder cleverly knocked the rebound into the path of Christie, who looked certain to score before David Ferguson arrived with a wonderful sliding block.

Motherwell striker John Sutton was completely isolated during the first 45 minutes, with the only chance for the home side coming early on when Brill took a clumsy touch outside his area, allowing Lionel Ainsworth to float in a first-time effort that was dipping under the crossbar until Gary Warren got back to head clear.

ICT's Greg Tansey fires in the opener to put his side ahead.
Inverness midfielder Greg Tansey fires in the opener at Fir Park

With half time approaching, the visitors got the goal their enterprise deserved as another slick passing sequence culminated in Tansey arrowing a sweet strike into the bottom corner from 20 yards.

Henrik Ojamaa, back for a second spell at Fir Park, was given a warm reception by the frustrated home fans as the on-loan Estonian was introduced at the start of the second half.

But play continued to flow towards Twardzik as Graeme Shinnie ran on to a back-heel from Williams to drill an angled shot just off target.

Sutton was given a glimpse of goal when a shanked pass from Christie fell his way, but the Motherwell striker lacked the pace to get away from Josh Meekings.

Inverness were no longer having it all their own way but continued to be more comfortable in possession and it needed the fingertips of Twardzik to prevent Watkins meeting a McKay cross at the back post.

Doran could not escape Fraser Kerr after a surge from halfway, while Warren and Tansey skewed efforts off target from promising positions.

However, they were not to be denied a second goal, as the home defence simply stood and watched when Doran took aim from the left edge of the penalty area and found the far corner of the net.

Line-ups

Motherwell

  • 12Twardzik
  • 2ReidBooked at 37mins
  • 30Ferguson
  • 4Carswell
  • 20Kerr
  • 6McManus
  • 7AinsworthSubstituted forOjamaaat 45'minutes
  • 14LasleySubstituted forLeitchat 86'minutes
  • 19Erwin
  • 9SuttonSubstituted forVigursat 73'minutesBooked at 87mins
  • 18Law

Substitutes

  • 8Lawson
  • 11Vigurs
  • 13Nielsen
  • 16McHugh
  • 21Leitch
  • 24Ojamaa
  • 29Cadden

Inverness CT

  • 12Brill
  • 2Raven
  • 3Shinnie
  • 16Tansey
  • 5Warren
  • 6Meekings
  • 15Watkins
  • 8Draper
  • 7MckaySubstituted forRossat 81'minutes
  • 19WilliamsSubstituted forDoranat 74'minutes
  • 22ChristieSubstituted forPolworthat 74'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Esson
  • 10Doran
  • 11Ross
  • 17Horner
  • 18Tremarco
  • 20Polworth
Referee:
Steven McLean
Attendance:
3,732

Match Stats

Home TeamMotherwellAway TeamInverness CT
Possession
Home42%
Away58%
Shots
Home5
Away17
Shots on Target
Home0
Away4
Corners
Home5
Away6
Fouls
Home15
Away11

Live Text

Match ends, Motherwell 0, Inverness CT 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Motherwell 0, Inverness CT 2.

Foul by Liam Polworth (Inverness CT).

Josh Law (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Stephen McManus (Motherwell) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Goal!

Goal! Motherwell 0, Inverness CT 2. Aaron Doran (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the top right corner.

Marley Watkins (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Fraser Kerr (Motherwell).

Booking

Iain Vigurs (Motherwell) is shown the yellow card.

David Raven (Inverness CT) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Iain Vigurs (Motherwell).

Substitution

Substitution, Motherwell. Jack Leitch replaces Keith Lasley.

Graeme Shinnie (Inverness CT) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Stuart Carswell (Motherwell).

Attempt missed. Greg Tansey (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Nick Ross (Inverness CT) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Lee Erwin (Motherwell).

Attempt missed. Gary Warren (Inverness CT) right footed shot from long range on the right is close, but misses to the right.

Substitution

Substitution, Inverness CT. Nick Ross replaces Billy McKay.

Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by David Ferguson.

Foul by Liam Polworth (Inverness CT).

Henrik Ojamaa (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Inverness CT. Aaron Doran replaces Danny Williams.

Substitution

Substitution, Inverness CT. Liam Polworth replaces Ryan Christie.

Substitution

Substitution, Motherwell. Iain Vigurs replaces John Sutton.

Attempt blocked. Keith Lasley (Motherwell) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Danny Williams (Inverness CT).

Lee Erwin (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Marley Watkins (Inverness CT).

John Sutton (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Dan Twardzik.

Foul by Billy McKay (Inverness CT).

Fraser Kerr (Motherwell) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Gary Warren (Inverness CT).

Lee Erwin (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Stephen McManus (Motherwell) header from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Josh Meekings.

Keith Lasley (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Greg Tansey (Inverness CT).

Attempt missed. Graeme Shinnie (Inverness CT) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Top Stories

