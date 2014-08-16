Ross County 1-2 Kilmarnock

Josh Magennis jumps for joy after scoring Kilmarnock's first in Dingwall

Ross County are still looking for their first Scottish Premiership point of the new season after Kilmarnock departed Dingwall with a deserved win.

Ross Barbour denied County summer signing Jake Jervis from opening the scoring before Josh Magennis nodded home six minutes from the break.

Magennis and Michael Ngoo spurned chances to score either side of Tope Obadeyi's header to make it 2-0.

County's Liam Boyce headed in from close range to ensure a nervy finale.

It meant first goals for the Ayrshire men from summer signings Magennis and Obadeyi, and squeezes them into the top six.

And they came came to Dingwall looking for a big impact from their new six-foot striker Ngoo who was in the starting eleven in place of Chris Johnston.

Ross County, who are looking to stop the rot after conceding six goals in their opening two games, brought two of their Dutch contingent into the team; attacking midfielder Melvin de Leeuw and defender Jordi Balk.

Derek Adam's men dominated much of the first half, having the best early chance when Rocco Quinn laid a ball off to Yoann Arquin on the edge of the box.

However, his shot went just over the bar.

Graham Carey was looking dangerous for County and he linked up brilliantly with Uros Celcer on the left and sent a wicked ball across the face of the goal, but it narrowly missed the head of Jervis.

Antonio Reguero showed courage to gather a ball from the feet of Obedayi shortly afterwards, but then the action went straight back up the other end.

Carey had another chance near the half hour mark when he wove inside the Kilmarnock defence and fired a powerful shot at goal, which was just a bit too close to goalkeeper Craig Samson.

Kilmarnock then came roaring back into the game, punishing County for their profligacy.

First Magennis came close with a header that was well saved, before moments later a similar cross found the Northern Irish striker in plenty of space in the middle of the box.

Despite getting his fingertip to his header Reguero was unable to keep the ball from finding the back of the County net.

After the restart Jervis should have done better when Balk sent in a perfect cross to his feet in the Kilmarnock box only for his first touch to let him down.

Magennis then missed from point blank range at the other end.

Kilmarnock were beginning to impose themselves on the game and doubled their lead.

Obadeyi nodded home into the bottom right hand corner of the goal leaving Reguero rooted to the spot.

County tried to get back into the game and Liam Boyce delivered a ray of hope with yet another header from the centre of the box.

But, the hosts were unable to find the urgency and fluidity to get the equaliser with Kilmarnock holding on in the end for a deserved three points.