Scottish Premiership: Dundee 1-1 Partick Thistle

Partick Thistle ace Gary Fraser (2nd right) celebrates after giving his side the lead against Dundee.

An initially lacklustre Dundee fought back to draw against Partick Thistle, but missed a penalty in the process.

Gary Fraser's 20-yard strike found the top left corner to give the Jags an early lead but Craig Wighton rolled in a nice equaliser after the break.

Thistle's Danny Seaborne conceded the penalty on the hour-mark and goalkeeper Scott Fox was sent off in the aftermath following a tussle with Paul McGowan.

However, sub goalkeeper Paul Gallacher saved Gary Harkins' spot-kick.

So a great chance missed by Paul Hartley's men to get their first Premiership win, but Alan Archibald's Thistle deserved their point on their excellent first-half showing alone.

Eager not to lose momentum from their impressive victory over Ross County on Wednesday, Thistle quickly made a bee-line for the Dundee goal.

Scotland under-21 international Bannigan had already missed, criminally, with a header from six yards before Fraser silenced the home support.

The former Bolton midfielder picked up from where he left off after hitting the net midweek.

Here, the 20-year-old collected the ball from Steven Lawless 20-yards out and smashed the ball high into the top left corner, leaving Letheren with no chance.

James McPake crucially blocked another Jags chance and the visitors continued to come forward despite the loss of left-back Jordan McMillan to injury.

The foot of Welsh 'keeper Letheren denied Bannigan following a bit of dithering by Paul McGinn.

Dundee struggled to create, Peter MacDonald going closest with a free-kick, as frustration grew on and off the Dens Park pitch.

On it, home midfielder Paul McGowan got nutmegged by Jags right-back Stephen O'Donnell and the former St Mirren man was not happy.

Dundee's Craig Wighton (2nd left) is hoisted into the air as he celebrates his equaliser.

Off it, the Dark Blues fans were able to count on one finger the amount of clear chances they had created, and boos rang out when referee Craig Charleston blew the half-time whistle.

The introduction of 17-year-old Craig Wighton soon changed that.

Jim McAlister burrowed through a few challenges on the edge of the box and Dundee-born Wighton kept his cool to roll the ball past on-rushing keeper Fox.

Then it all kicked off.

At a set-piece, Thistle defender Seaborne brought down McPake in the box for a penalty. But in the fall-out, Fox tussled with McGowan and referee Charleston saw enough to dismiss the goalkeeper.

Substitute keeper Gallacher immediately made himself a hero by saving Harkins' penalty with his trailing leg.

Peter MacDonald and McGowan both went close to winning it for Dundee but the draw was a fair result.