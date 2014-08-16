Match ends, Dundee 1, Partick Thistle 1.
Scottish Premiership: Dundee 1-1 Partick Thistle
An initially lacklustre Dundee fought back to draw against Partick Thistle, but missed a penalty in the process.
Gary Fraser's 20-yard strike found the top left corner to give the Jags an early lead but Craig Wighton rolled in a nice equaliser after the break.
Thistle's Danny Seaborne conceded the penalty on the hour-mark and goalkeeper Scott Fox was sent off in the aftermath following a tussle with Paul McGowan.
However, sub goalkeeper Paul Gallacher saved Gary Harkins' spot-kick.
So a great chance missed by Paul Hartley's men to get their first Premiership win, but Alan Archibald's Thistle deserved their point on their excellent first-half showing alone.
Eager not to lose momentum from their impressive victory over Ross County on Wednesday, Thistle quickly made a bee-line for the Dundee goal.
Scotland under-21 international Bannigan had already missed, criminally, with a header from six yards before Fraser silenced the home support.
The former Bolton midfielder picked up from where he left off after hitting the net midweek.
Here, the 20-year-old collected the ball from Steven Lawless 20-yards out and smashed the ball high into the top left corner, leaving Letheren with no chance.
James McPake crucially blocked another Jags chance and the visitors continued to come forward despite the loss of left-back Jordan McMillan to injury.
The foot of Welsh 'keeper Letheren denied Bannigan following a bit of dithering by Paul McGinn.
Dundee struggled to create, Peter MacDonald going closest with a free-kick, as frustration grew on and off the Dens Park pitch.
On it, home midfielder Paul McGowan got nutmegged by Jags right-back Stephen O'Donnell and the former St Mirren man was not happy.
Off it, the Dark Blues fans were able to count on one finger the amount of clear chances they had created, and boos rang out when referee Craig Charleston blew the half-time whistle.
The introduction of 17-year-old Craig Wighton soon changed that.
Jim McAlister burrowed through a few challenges on the edge of the box and Dundee-born Wighton kept his cool to roll the ball past on-rushing keeper Fox.
Then it all kicked off.
At a set-piece, Thistle defender Seaborne brought down McPake in the box for a penalty. But in the fall-out, Fox tussled with McGowan and referee Charleston saw enough to dismiss the goalkeeper.
Substitute keeper Gallacher immediately made himself a hero by saving Harkins' penalty with his trailing leg.
Peter MacDonald and McGowan both went close to winning it for Dundee but the draw was a fair result.
Line-ups
Dundee
- 1Letheren
- 19McGinn
- 3DyerSubstituted forIrvineat 45+2'minutes
- 20McAlister
- 5McPake
- 4Konrad
- 11Ferry
- 29HarkinsSubstituted forBoyleat 78'minutes
- 9MacDonald
- 21TankulicSubstituted forWightonat 45'minutes
- 18McGowan
Substitutes
- 2Irvine
- 6Davidson
- 12Bain
- 15Stewart
- 17Benedictus
- 23Boyle
- 33Wighton
Partick Thistle
- 1FoxBooked at 61mins
- 2O'Donnell
- 16McMillanBooked at 15minsSubstituted forKeenanat 15'minutes
- 15HigginbothamSubstituted forElliottat 69'minutes
- 6BalatoniBooked at 59mins
- 3SeaborneBooked at 60mins
- 18Osman
- 22Fraser
- 10Stevenson
- 11LawlessSubstituted forGallacherat 62'minutes
- 8Bannigan
Substitutes
- 5Muirhead
- 7Craigen
- 9Doolan
- 12Gallacher
- 14Elliott
- 28Duggan
- 30Keenan
- Referee:
- Craig Charleston
- Attendance:
- 6,453
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away5
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Dundee 1, Partick Thistle 1.
Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Christie Elliott.
Craig Wighton (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Stuart Bannigan (Partick Thistle).
Attempt missed. Paul McGowan (Dundee) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
Gary Irvine (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dale Keenan (Partick Thistle).
Attempt missed. James McPake (Dundee) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Hand ball by Gary Irvine (Dundee).
Substitution
Substitution, Dundee. Martin Boyle replaces Gary Harkins.
Peter MacDonald (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Abdul Osman (Partick Thistle).
Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Paul Gallacher.
Attempt saved. Peter MacDonald (Dundee) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Gary Fraser (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Partick Thistle. Christie Elliott replaces Kallum Higginbotham.
Gary Irvine (Dundee) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Kallum Higginbotham (Partick Thistle).
Penalty saved! Gary Harkins (Dundee) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Partick Thistle. Paul Gallacher replaces Steven Lawless.
Dismissal
Scott Fox (Partick Thistle) is shown the red card.
Booking
Danny Seaborne (Partick Thistle) is shown the yellow card.
Penalty Dundee. James McPake draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Danny Seaborne (Partick Thistle) after a foul in the penalty area.
Booking
Conrad Balatoni (Partick Thistle) is shown the yellow card.
Peter MacDonald (Dundee) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Conrad Balatoni (Partick Thistle).
Foul by Gary Harkins (Dundee).
Kallum Higginbotham (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by James McPake (Dundee).
Kallum Higginbotham (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Dundee 1, Partick Thistle 1. Craig Wighton (Dundee) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jim McAlister.
Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Jim McAlister.
Gary Irvine (Dundee) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Kallum Higginbotham (Partick Thistle).
Hand ball by Paul McGowan (Dundee).
Attempt missed. Kallum Higginbotham (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Jim McAlister (Dundee) hits the bar with a right footed shot from long range on the right from a direct free kick.
Gary Harkins (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.