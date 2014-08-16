West Bromwich Albion 2-2 Sunderland

Match ends, West Bromwich Albion 2, Sunderland 2.
Saido Berahino's brace was not enough to earn new West Brom boss Alan Irvine a debut victory in an entertaining 2-2 draw with Sunderland at the Hawthorns.
Lee Cattermole's fine long-range effort gave the visitors a fifth-minute lead.
Berahino levelled just before the break after referee Neil Swarbrick ruled Valentin Roberge's tangle with Victor Anichebe merited a penalty.
Berahino's volley looked to have won it for the hosts but Sebastian Larsson levelled with five minutes remaining.
The hosts named three new signings in their starting XI, with Andre Wisdom, Sebastien Pocognoli and Sunderland old boy Craig Gardner all selected, but the new-look Baggies were soon on the back foot.
Cattermole slid in on Berahino to snuff out an early chance for the hosts and within moments the Sunderland midfielder was making an impact at the other end of the pitch.
West Brom failed to convincingly clear Wes Brown's header back from a free-kick and when the ball came to Cattermole he took a touch before sending a superb strike into the top-right corner from 25 yards.
Sunderland, who handed first starts to Jack Rodwell and Patrick van Aanholt, had lost on their last five visits to the Hawthorns, scoring just one goal, but those statistics were clearly not weighing on their minds as they contained the hosts after going ahead.
A couple of corners around the midway point of the half hinted at a growing threat from the hosts and on 24 minutes last season's top scorer Berahino worked a yard of space in the box but fired wide.
Sunderland's last meeting with West Brom, a 2-0 win in the penultimate match of last season, secured their top-flight status, completing a run of 13 points from a possible 15.
They almost took a giant stride to securing another three on 31 minutes when Roberge nodded inches wide from Larsson's free-kick.
Chris Brunt crashed a trademark strike just wide and Gardner forced an athletic tip-over by Vito Mannone as the Baggies pushed forward.
The pressure told on 42 minutes when Berahino tucked his penalty low into the left corner after Anichebe rolled Roberge in the box and went down under what was adjudged by the referee to be a pull, although the contact appeared to be minimal.
Irvine, recruited over the summer as the replacement for Pepe Mel, almost saw his side hit the front early in the second half as Craig Dawson's header - which was hacked off the line but shown to have gone in by the Goal Decision System - was disallowed for a soft foul on Mannone.
Sunderland also had a goal ruled out after the break, Stephen Fletcher a yard offside when he nodded home from Wes Brown's flick-on.
The game remained balanced before West Brom went ahead with 16 minutes left.
Mannone did well to keep out Graham Dorrans' initial shot, but when the rebound came to Gardner the former Black Cat lifted a fine cross to the back post where Berahino arrived on cue to volley home.
That looked to be good enough for the Baggies to kick off the season with a win but there was a late sting in the tail as Van Aanholt pulled the ball back from the dead ball line and Larsson did the rest.
Sunderland manager Gus Poyet on West Brom's penalty:
"I don't want to get in trouble. I'm very disappointed that this happened in the first league game of the season. We are not playing football to give soft decisions.
"Everyone in the stadium thought it was stopping to give a yellow card to Anichebe. I don't know what happened. It's not the way I wanted to start the league, talking about referees again. I want to talk about football."
West Brom head coach Alan Irvine:
"It was a soft penalty. I've got to say I didn't look at the referee straight away looking for a penalty.
"We came back from being an early goal down to a fantastic strike. I'm pleased about that, pleased about a lot of aspects of our performance.
"Everybody around the club is telling me there's a different feel around the club. We're still working on the things we believe are important and I think we'll get better as the season goes on."
Line-ups
West Brom
- 1Foster
- 2Wisdom
- 25DawsonBooked at 10mins
- 3OlssonBooked at 32mins
- 15Pocognoli
- 17DorransBooked at 30minsSubstituted forSessegnonat 84'minutes
- 8GardnerSubstituted forYacobat 84'minutes
- 21Mulumbu
- 11BruntSubstituted forBairdat 77'minutes
- 18Berahino
- 10Anichebe
Substitutes
- 4Baird
- 5Yacob
- 9Ideye
- 13Myhill
- 14Davidson
- 20O'Neil
- 29Sessegnon
Sunderland
- 25Mannone
- 5BrownSubstituted forAltidoreat 81'minutes
- 16O'Shea
- 29RobergeBooked at 42mins
- 3van Aanholt
- 6Cattermole
- 11JohnsonSubstituted forBuckleyat 73'minutes
- 7Larsson
- 8RodwellSubstituted forJordi Gómezat 68'minutes
- 10Wickham
- 9Fletcher
Substitutes
- 1Pantilimon
- 4Bridcutt
- 14Jordi Gómez
- 17Altidore
- 18Mavrias
- 19Graham
- 30Buckley
- Referee:
- Neil Swarbrick
- Attendance:
- 25,468
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away2
- Corners
- Home6
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home18
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, West Bromwich Albion 2, Sunderland 2.
Foul by Craig Dawson (West Bromwich Albion).
Steven Fletcher (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by John O'Shea.
Youssuf Mulumbu (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Sebastian Larsson (Sunderland).
Andre Wisdom (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jordi Gómez (Sunderland).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Victor Anichebe (West Bromwich Albion) because of an injury.
Delay in match Lee Cattermole (Sunderland) because of an injury.
Youssuf Mulumbu (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jordi Gómez (Sunderland).
Goal!
Goal! West Bromwich Albion 2, Sunderland 2. Sebastian Larsson (Sunderland) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt.
Foul by Stéphane Sessegnon (West Bromwich Albion).
William Buckley (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, West Bromwich Albion. Claudio Yacob replaces Craig Gardner.
Substitution
Substitution, West Bromwich Albion. Stéphane Sessegnon replaces Graham Dorrans.
Substitution
Substitution, Sunderland. Jozy Altidore replaces Wes Brown.
Foul by Sébastien Pocognoli (West Bromwich Albion).
William Buckley (Sunderland) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Victor Anichebe (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lee Cattermole (Sunderland).
Substitution
Substitution, West Bromwich Albion. Chris Baird replaces Chris Brunt.
Victor Anichebe (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Dangerous play by Valentin Roberge (Sunderland).
Foul by Saido Berahino (West Bromwich Albion).
Connor Wickham (Sunderland) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Goal!
Goal! West Bromwich Albion 2, Sunderland 1. Saido Berahino (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Craig Gardner with a cross.
Attempt saved. Graham Dorrans (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jonas Olsson.
Substitution
Substitution, Sunderland. William Buckley replaces Adam Johnson.
Hand ball by Youssuf Mulumbu (West Bromwich Albion).
Substitution
Substitution, Sunderland. Jordi Gómez replaces Jack Rodwell.
Foul by Craig Gardner (West Bromwich Albion).
Jack Rodwell (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Offside, Sunderland. Connor Wickham tries a through ball, but Patrick van Aanholt is caught offside.
Offside, Sunderland. Wes Brown tries a through ball, but Steven Fletcher is caught offside.
Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Craig Gardner.
Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Sébastien Pocognoli.