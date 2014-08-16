Match ends, Woking 0, Macclesfield Town 0.
Woking 0-0 Macclesfield Town
Macclesfield dropped points for the first time this season as they were held at Woking in the Conference.
The Silkmen looked the most likely to break the deadlock, coming closest with Waide Fairhurst's 25-yard curling effort late on.
Macclesfield had other efforts from Paul Lewis and Danny Whitaker, but left the Kingfield Stadium frustrated as Woking defended well.
Woking slip to 10th in the table, while Macclesfield fall to seventh.
Woking boss Garry Hill told BBC Surrey:
"I thought we had a lot of possession and we looked very dangerous on the counter-attack and it was a tight game.
"I felt we could go on and win the game in the second half but it wasn't to be.
"I think as a manager at any level of football we always look to the game and you want to win, and immediately after a home game you haven't won you are a little bit disappointed.
"As much as I might drive round the M25 home tonight a little bit frustrated, in one way we haven't won and I also take the positive that we haven't been beaten yet."
Line-ups
Woking
- 1Howe
- 5McNerney
- 15Nutter
- 21Jones
- 6J Clarke
- 4Ricketts
- 7Payne
- 22GoddardSubstituted forMurtaghat 73'minutes
- 24MorganSubstituted forSoleat 73'minutes
- 9Rendell
- 14LewisSubstituted forBecklesat 61'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Newton
- 8Murtagh
- 10Sole
- 20Beckles
- 23Cole
Macclesfield
- 1Taylor
- 3Barrow
- 5Pilkington
- 2Halls
- 4Waterfall
- 23Whitaker
- 6Turnbull
- 11Moke
- 8Lewis
- 10Fairhurst
- 14Gnahoua
Substitutes
- 7Lavelle-Moore
- 12Cowan
- 17Gibson
- 20Branagan
- Referee:
- Adam Bromley
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away2
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away8
