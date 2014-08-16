Eastleigh 2-2 Gateshead

From the section

Midson scored his first goal for Eastleigh since moving from AFC Wimbledon.

Eastleigh and Gateshead played out an entertaining encounter which saw both teams take home a point at the Silverlake Stadium.

Dean Beckwith's headed own goal put Gateshead in front before the hosts levelled through Ben Strevens' header.

Jack Midson then guided Jai Reason's corner home but Alex Rodman latched onto Marcus Maddison's cross to level.

Eastleigh finished with 10 men late on when Michael Green was sent to the stands for a bad foul.

Gateshead boss Gary Mills told BBC Newcastle:

Media playback is not supported on this device Mills on Eastleigh v Gateshead

"Out of the three games so far this wasn't our best performance. We started well but conceded two goals from set pieces which was very disappointing.

We had to come out in the second half and show some fight to get back into it, though I felt we just really didn't have good enough tempo to our game today.

"But, four points from Wrexham and Eastleigh away this week is a great return for us."