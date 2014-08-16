National League
Eastleigh 2-2 Gateshead

Jack Midson
Midson scored his first goal for Eastleigh since moving from AFC Wimbledon.

Eastleigh and Gateshead played out an entertaining encounter which saw both teams take home a point at the Silverlake Stadium.

Dean Beckwith's headed own goal put Gateshead in front before the hosts levelled through Ben Strevens' header.

Jack Midson then guided Jai Reason's corner home but Alex Rodman latched onto Marcus Maddison's cross to level.

Eastleigh finished with 10 men late on when Michael Green was sent to the stands for a bad foul.

Gateshead boss Gary Mills told BBC Newcastle:

"Out of the three games so far this wasn't our best performance. We started well but conceded two goals from set pieces which was very disappointing.

We had to come out in the second half and show some fight to get back into it, though I felt we just really didn't have good enough tempo to our game today.

"But, four points from Wrexham and Eastleigh away this week is a great return for us."

Line-ups

Eastleigh

  • 1Flitney
  • 2Spence
  • 3GreenBooked at 85mins
  • 10Reason
  • 5BeckwithSubstituted forEvansat 64'minutes
  • 17Reid
  • 4CollinsBooked at 37minsSubstituted forWrightat 73'minutes
  • 14Strevens
  • 12MidsonSubstituted forMcAllisterat 60'minutes
  • 9Constable
  • 13Fleetwood

Substitutes

  • 7Odubade
  • 11McAllister
  • 16Evans
  • 19Wright
  • 21Noice

Gateshead

  • 1Bartlett
  • 16Baxter
  • 3Wilson
  • 4Chandler
  • 5Curtis
  • 6Clark
  • 7OsterSubstituted forO'Donnellat 46'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 8Turnbull
  • 10GuySubstituted forJonesat 60'minutes
  • 23Rodman
  • 11MaddisonSubstituted forBrownat 83'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Jones
  • 12Ramshaw
  • 14Brown
  • 15Allan
  • 18O'Donnell
Referee:
Jeff Muschik
Attendance:
1,081

Match Stats

Home TeamEastleighAway TeamGateshead
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home6
Away6
Shots on Target
Home4
Away3
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home13
Away11

Live Text

Match ends, Eastleigh 2, Gateshead 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Eastleigh 2, Gateshead 2.

Hand ball by Andrai Jones (Gateshead).

Foul by Ryan Wilson (Gateshead).

Jai Reason (Eastleigh) wins a free kick.

Booking

JJ O'Donnell (Gateshead) is shown the yellow card for dissent.

Offside, Gateshead. James Brown tries a through ball, but James Brown is caught offside.

Dismissal

Michael Green (Eastleigh) is shown the red card for a bad foul.

Foul by Michael Green (Eastleigh).

Alex Rodman (Gateshead) wins a free kick.

Substitution

Substitution, Gateshead. James Brown replaces Marcus Maddison.

Attempt saved. Marcus Maddison (Gateshead) left footed shot from outside the box is saved.

Foul by Jai Reason (Eastleigh).

Andrai Jones (Gateshead) wins a free kick.

Foul by Alex Rodman (Gateshead).

Paul Reid (Eastleigh) wins a free kick.

Substitution

Substitution, Eastleigh. Ben Wright replaces Jamie Collins.

Corner, Gateshead.

Foul by Jamie Chandler (Gateshead).

Jai Reason (Eastleigh) wins a free kick.

Foul by Jai Reason (Eastleigh).

Marcus Maddison (Gateshead) wins a free kick.

Substitution

Substitution, Eastleigh. Will Evans replaces Dean Beckwith because of an injury.

Substitution

Substitution, Eastleigh. Craig McAllister replaces Jack Midson.

Substitution

Substitution, Gateshead. Andrai Jones replaces Lewis Guy.

Offside, Gateshead. Lewis Guy tries a through ball, but Lewis Guy is caught offside.

Foul by Jack Midson (Eastleigh).

James Curtis (Gateshead) wins a free kick.

Goal!

Goal! Eastleigh 2, Gateshead 2. Alex Rodman (Gateshead) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right to the top right corner. Assisted by Marcus Maddison with a cross.

Attempt missed. Jai Reason (Eastleigh) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Offside, Gateshead. James Curtis tries a through ball, but James Curtis is caught offside.

Foul by Jamie Collins (Eastleigh).

Lewis Guy (Gateshead) wins a free kick.

Foul by Dean Beckwith (Eastleigh).

Lewis Guy (Gateshead) wins a free kick.

Hand ball by Jack Midson (Eastleigh).

Foul by Ben Clark (Gateshead).

James Constable (Eastleigh) wins a free kick.

Substitution

Substitution, Gateshead. JJ O'Donnell replaces John Oster.

Second Half

Second Half begins Eastleigh 2, Gateshead 1.

