Torquay United 0-0 Southport

Torquay and Southport played out an ill-tempered Conference stalemate with little in way of chances.

Torquay went a man down with just a quarter of the match gone as Ryan Bowman saw red after raising his hands to Southport's Scott Kay.

Southport looked to make the extra man count with Luke George and Micah Evans proving dangerous for the visitors.

But the Gulls looked more likely, with Luke Young and Duane Ofori-Acheampong testing Daniel Lloyd-Weston late on.