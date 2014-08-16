Match ends, Torquay United 0, Southport 0.
Torquay United 0-0 Southport
Torquay and Southport played out an ill-tempered Conference stalemate with little in way of chances.
Torquay went a man down with just a quarter of the match gone as Ryan Bowman saw red after raising his hands to Southport's Scott Kay.
Southport looked to make the extra man count with Luke George and Micah Evans proving dangerous for the visitors.
But the Gulls looked more likely, with Luke Young and Duane Ofori-Acheampong testing Daniel Lloyd-Weston late on.
Line-ups
Torquay
- 1Rice
- 2Tonge
- 3Cruise
- 6HardingSubstituted forRichardsat 83'minutes
- 4Downes
- 21MacDonaldBooked at 46mins
- 7BriscoeSubstituted forAjalaat 71'minutes
- 8YoungBooked at 37mins
- 9BowmanBooked at 21mins
- 14YeomanSubstituted forOfori-Acheampongat 46'minutes
- 11Cameron
Substitutes
- 5Pearce
- 10Ajala
- 16Richards
- 23Seabright
- 24Ofori-Acheampong
Southport
- 1Lloyd-Weston
- 22Mitchell
- 3FitzpatrickBooked at 64mins
- 7Evans
- 5Collins
- 6Foster
- 4KayBooked at 22minsSubstituted forBrodieat 62'minutes
- 8GeorgeBooked at 10mins
- 9Hattersley
- 18MarsdenSubstituted forLynchat 73'minutes
- 11BroganSubstituted forSmithat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 10Brodie
- 12Lynch
- 15Connor
- 16Rutherford
- 20Smith
- Referee:
- Dean Treleaven
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away4
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Torquay United 0, Southport 0.
Attempt saved. Richard Brodie (Southport) left footed shot from outside the box is saved.
Foul by Angus MacDonald (Torquay United).
David Fitzpatrick (Southport) wins a free kick.
Foul by Duane Ofori-Acheampong (Torquay United).
Dom Collins (Southport) wins a free kick.
Offside, Torquay United. Duane Ofori-Acheampong tries a through ball, but Duane Ofori-Acheampong is caught offside.
Foul by David Fitzpatrick (Southport).
Dale Tonge (Torquay United) wins a free kick.
Foul by Aaron Downes (Torquay United).
Luke Foster (Southport) wins a free kick.
Corner, Torquay United.
Substitution
Substitution, Torquay United. Courtney Richards replaces Ben Harding because of an injury.
Offside, Southport. David Fitzpatrick tries a through ball, but David Fitzpatrick is caught offside.
Foul by David Fitzpatrick (Southport).
Courtney Cameron (Torquay United) wins a free kick.
Attempt blocked. Richard Brodie (Southport) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by David Fitzpatrick.
Corner, Southport.
Substitution
Substitution, Southport. Paul Smith replaces Stephen Brogan.
Foul by Angus MacDonald (Torquay United).
Danny Hattersley (Southport) wins a free kick.
Foul by David Fitzpatrick (Southport).
Duane Ofori-Acheampong (Torquay United) wins a free kick.
Foul by Angus MacDonald (Torquay United).
Dan Lloyd-Weston (Southport) wins a free kick.
Corner, Torquay United.
Attempt saved. Luke Young (Torquay United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.
Attempt saved. Duane Ofori-Acheampong (Torquay United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved.
Substitution
Substitution, Southport. Jonny Lynch replaces John Marsden.
Foul by Luke George (Southport).
Ben Harding (Torquay United) wins a free kick.
Foul by Angus MacDonald (Torquay United).
Danny Hattersley (Southport) wins a free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, Torquay United. Toby Ajala replaces Louis Briscoe.
Foul by Thomas Cruise (Torquay United).
Micah Evans (Southport) wins a free kick.
Corner, Torquay United.
Attempt blocked. Dale Tonge (Torquay United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Luke George (Southport) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.