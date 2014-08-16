Altrincham 2-1 Bristol Rovers

From the section

Bristol Rovers are still searching for their first win of the season as they crashed to defeat at Altrincham, who claimed their first points.

Damian Reeves put the hosts ahead early on when he fired a low shot past visiting goalkeeper Steve Mildenhall.

And Altrincham went 2-0 up when Reeves' wayward cross was deflected into his own net by Mark McChrystal.

Lee Mansell nodded Rovers a consolation but they had Stuart Sinclair dismissed in added time for a professional foul.

Bristol Rovers manager Darrell Clarke told BBC Radio Bristol:

"We orchestrated our own downfall. We gave goals away again and we could have given away even more.

"It's not good enough and there's no hiding place.

"We've now got to all stand up and be counted and I've got to front that up.

"The fans are disappointed and rightly so. I expect a lot better."