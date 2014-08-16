Match ends, Altrincham 2, Bristol Rovers 1.
Altrincham 2-1 Bristol Rovers
-
- From the section Football
Bristol Rovers are still searching for their first win of the season as they crashed to defeat at Altrincham, who claimed their first points.
Damian Reeves put the hosts ahead early on when he fired a low shot past visiting goalkeeper Steve Mildenhall.
And Altrincham went 2-0 up when Reeves' wayward cross was deflected into his own net by Mark McChrystal.
Lee Mansell nodded Rovers a consolation but they had Stuart Sinclair dismissed in added time for a professional foul.
Bristol Rovers manager Darrell Clarke told BBC Radio Bristol:
"We orchestrated our own downfall. We gave goals away again and we could have given away even more.
"It's not good enough and there's no hiding place.
"We've now got to all stand up and be counted and I've got to front that up.
"The fans are disappointed and rightly so. I expect a lot better."
Line-ups
Altrincham
- 1Coburn
- 16Marshall
- 5Havern
- 6Leather
- 3Griffin
- 25Cavanagh
- 8Richman
- 18WilliamsSubstituted forLawrieat 63'minutes
- 11CleeBooked at 81minsSubstituted forCrowtherat 81'minutes
- 9GillespieSubstituted forPerryat 77'minutes
- 10ReevesBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 4Moult
- 7Lawrie
- 12Williams
- 14Perry
- 19Crowther
Bristol Rovers
- 1Mildenhall
- 2LeadbitterSubstituted forGoslingat 59'minutes
- 6ParkesBooked at 2mins
- 5McChrystal
- 3Brown
- 24SinclairBooked at 90mins
- 7Mansell
- 8O ClarkeSubstituted forWhiteat 74'minutes
- 16Martin
- 9BruntBooked at 68minsSubstituted forMonkhouseat 68'minutes
- 10TaylorBooked at 85mins
Substitutes
- 11Gosling
- 14White
- 15Trotman
- 23Monkhouse
- 25Puddy
- Referee:
- Ross Joyce
- Attendance:
- 1,463
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away5
- Corners
- Home10
- Away10
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Altrincham 2, Bristol Rovers 1.
Foul by Matty Taylor (Bristol Rovers).
Adam Griffin (Altrincham) wins a free kick.
Foul by Kyle Perry (Altrincham).
Tom Parkes (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick.
Booking
Damian Reeves (Altrincham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Corner, Altrincham.
Attempt saved. Ryan Crowther (Altrincham) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.
Dismissal
Stuart Sinclair (Bristol Rovers) is shown the red card for a bad foul.
Foul by Stuart Sinclair (Bristol Rovers).
Ryan Crowther (Altrincham) wins a free kick.
Foul by Dave Martin (Bristol Rovers).
Scott Leather (Altrincham) wins a free kick.
Attempt missed. Peter Cavanagh (Altrincham) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Foul by Tom Parkes (Bristol Rovers).
Kyle Perry (Altrincham) wins a free kick.
Booking
Matty Taylor (Bristol Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Corner, Altrincham.
Attempt saved. Damian Reeves (Altrincham) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved.
Substitution
Substitution, Altrincham. Ryan Crowther replaces Nicky Clee.
Booking
Nicky Clee (Altrincham) is shown the yellow card for dissent.
Foul by Simon Richman (Altrincham).
Stuart Sinclair (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, Altrincham. Kyle Perry replaces Steven Gillespie.
Goal!
Goal! Altrincham 2, Bristol Rovers 1. Lee Mansell (Bristol Rovers) header from the centre of the box to the top left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Bristol Rovers. Jamie White replaces Ollie Clarke because of an injury.
Foul by Peter Cavanagh (Altrincham).
Ollie Clarke (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick.
Corner, Altrincham.
Attempt missed. Simon Richman (Altrincham) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Foul by Stuart Sinclair (Bristol Rovers).
Nicky Clee (Altrincham) wins a free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, Bristol Rovers. Andy Monkhouse replaces Ryan Brunt.
Booking
Ryan Brunt (Bristol Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Ryan Brunt (Bristol Rovers).
Stuart Coburn (Altrincham) wins a free kick.
Goal!
Own Goal by Mark McChrystal, Bristol Rovers. Altrincham 2, Bristol Rovers 0.
Corner, Altrincham.
Substitution
Substitution, Altrincham. James Lawrie replaces Sean Williams.