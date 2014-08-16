Match ends, Braintree Town 1, Chester FC 3.
Braintree Town 1-3 Chester
-
- From the section Football
Chester came from behind to beat Braintree and record their first Conference win of the season.
Kenny Davis scored from the penalty spot following John Disney's handball to give the hosts the lead.
Sean McConville beat Braintree keeper Nick Hamann with a low strike from 12 yards to level for the visitors.
Chris Iwelumo then headed Chester into the lead with his first goal for the club before another neat finish from McConville secured the points.
Line-ups
Braintree
- 1Hamann
- 6Massey
- 3Habergham
- 2Brundle
- 4Isaac
- 26Mulley
- 8Davis
- 11Sparkes
- 9MarksBooked at 19minsSubstituted forCoxat 66'minutesBooked at 84mins
- 7WalkerSubstituted forBakareat 58'minutes
- 23Peters
Substitutes
- 12Bakare
- 17Case
- 18Cox
- 20Clerima
- 29Pentney
Chester
- 23Hall
- 3Roberts
- 5BrownBooked at 15mins
- 6Charnock
- 2DisneyBooked at 23minsSubstituted forHeneghanat 46'minutes
- 10Rooney
- 16McConville
- 8James
- 7Mahon
- 9IwelumoSubstituted forHobsonat 85'minutes
- 11WinnSubstituted forMenaghat 90+2'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Worsnop
- 14Menagh
- 18Riley
- 19Hobson
- 22Heneghan
- Referee:
- John Brooks
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away6
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Braintree Town 1, Chester FC 3.
Substitution
Substitution, Chester FC. Jamie Menagh replaces Peter Winn.
Corner, Braintree Town.
Attempt missed. Peter Winn (Chester FC) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Foul by Jordan Cox (Braintree Town).
Kingsley James (Chester FC) wins a free kick.
Corner, Braintree Town.
Corner, Braintree Town.
Corner, Braintree Town.
Attempt missed. Michael Bakare (Braintree Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Chester FC. Craig Hobson replaces Chris Iwelumo.
Foul by Chris Iwelumo (Chester FC).
Alan Massey (Braintree Town) wins a free kick.
Booking
Jordan Cox (Braintree Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Jordan Cox (Braintree Town).
Kieran Charnock (Chester FC) wins a free kick.
Foul by Chris Iwelumo (Chester FC).
Ryan Peters (Braintree Town) wins a free kick.
Foul by Michael Bakare (Braintree Town).
Ben Heneghan (Chester FC) wins a free kick.
Foul by Gareth Roberts (Chester FC).
James Mulley (Braintree Town) wins a free kick.
Attempt missed. Craig Mahon (Chester FC) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.
Attempt missed. Kingsley James (Chester FC) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.
Attempt saved. Craig Mahon (Chester FC) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved.
Goal!
Goal! Braintree Town 1, Chester FC 3. Sean McConville (Chester FC) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. Dan Sparkes (Braintree Town) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Braintree Town. Jordan Cox replaces Sean Marks.
Goal!
Goal! Braintree Town 1, Chester FC 2. Chris Iwelumo (Chester FC) header from the left side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sean McConville with a cross.
Corner, Braintree Town.
Corner, Braintree Town.
Substitution
Substitution, Braintree Town. Michael Bakare replaces Dan Walker.
Attempt saved. Mitch Brundle (Braintree Town) header from the left side of the box is saved. Assisted by Dan Sparkes with a cross.
Foul by Kieran Charnock (Chester FC).
Dan Walker (Braintree Town) wins a free kick.
Offside, Braintree Town. Dan Walker tries a through ball, but Dan Walker is caught offside.
Foul by Sean Marks (Braintree Town).
Kieran Charnock (Chester FC) wins a free kick.
Attempt missed. Dan Sparkes (Braintree Town) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.