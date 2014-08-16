Braintree Town 1-3 Chester

From the section

Chester came from behind to beat Braintree and record their first Conference win of the season.

Kenny Davis scored from the penalty spot following John Disney's handball to give the hosts the lead.

Sean McConville beat Braintree keeper Nick Hamann with a low strike from 12 yards to level for the visitors.

Chris Iwelumo then headed Chester into the lead with his first goal for the club before another neat finish from McConville secured the points.