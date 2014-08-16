Forest Green Rovers 2-0 Alfreton Town

From the section

Forest Green maintained their 100% start to the Conference season with victory over Alfreton.

Lee Hughes profited from a quick counter attack to fire home David Pipe's cross, before Dan Bradley headed wide for Alfreton.

Clovis Kamdjo sealed the win when he converted Rob Sinclair's corner for his second goal of the season.

The result leaves Alfreton at the foot of the table, while Forest Green sit second.

Media playback is not supported on this device Post-match: Pennock on Forest Green v Alfreton

Forest Green manager Ady Pennock told BBC Radio Gloucestershire:

"We could have played better, but a great three points and a clean sheet as well, so I can't complain.

"He (Lee Hughes) was non existent in the first half but he scored the goal, which is fantastic, what a lovely habit to have.

"I'm very pleased, with nine points out of nine, but there's a long way to go, both on and off the pitch."