Match ends, Forest Green Rovers 2, Alfreton Town 0.
Forest Green Rovers 2-0 Alfreton Town
Forest Green maintained their 100% start to the Conference season with victory over Alfreton.
Lee Hughes profited from a quick counter attack to fire home David Pipe's cross, before Dan Bradley headed wide for Alfreton.
Clovis Kamdjo sealed the win when he converted Rob Sinclair's corner for his second goal of the season.
The result leaves Alfreton at the foot of the table, while Forest Green sit second.
Forest Green manager Ady Pennock told BBC Radio Gloucestershire:
"We could have played better, but a great three points and a clean sheet as well, so I can't complain.
"He (Lee Hughes) was non existent in the first half but he scored the goal, which is fantastic, what a lovely habit to have.
"I'm very pleased, with nine points out of nine, but there's a long way to go, both on and off the pitch."
Line-ups
Forest Green
- 1Russell
- 12Kamdjo
- 5Oliver
- 3StokesSubstituted forKellyat 88'minutes
- 26Coles
- 2Pipe
- 8Wedgbury
- 19SinclairSubstituted forNorwoodat 81'minutes
- 18Frear
- 11Hughes
- 20ParkinSubstituted forRodgersat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Bangura
- 7Norwood
- 10Kelly
- 17Guthrie
- 25Rodgers
Alfreton
- 1Stewart
- 3Rowe-Turner
- 5Graham
- 2Wood
- 15KeaneSubstituted forShawat 85'minutes
- 10BradleySubstituted forStevensonat 82'minutes
- 4CourtneySubstituted forHicksat 77'minutes
- 6SmithBooked at 80mins
- 14Sheridan
- 11HowellBooked at 21mins
- 18IronsideBooked at 55mins
Substitutes
- 7Hicks
- 8Stevenson
- 9Clayton
- 12Shaw
- 16Gray
- Referee:
- Brett Huxtable
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Forest Green Rovers 2, Alfreton Town 0.
Attempt missed. Elliott Frear (Forest Green Rovers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.
Foul by Jake Sheridan (Alfreton Town).
Lee Hughes (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick.
Corner, Forest Green Rovers.
Attempt missed. Lee Stevenson (Alfreton Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Forest Green Rovers. Marcus Kelly replaces Chris Stokes because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Alfreton Town. Tom Shaw replaces Jordan Keane.
Attempt saved. Chris Smith (Alfreton Town) header from the centre of the box is saved. Assisted by Nathan Hicks.
Corner, Alfreton Town.
Substitution
Substitution, Alfreton Town. Lee Stevenson replaces Danny Bradley.
Offside, Forest Green Rovers. James Norwood tries a through ball, but James Norwood is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Forest Green Rovers. James Norwood replaces Rob Sinclair.
Substitution
Substitution, Forest Green Rovers. Luke Rodgers replaces Jon Parkin.
Booking
Chris Smith (Alfreton Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Chris Smith (Alfreton Town).
Lee Hughes (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, Alfreton Town. Nathan Hicks replaces Duane Courtney.
Foul by Lee Hughes (Forest Green Rovers).
Chris Smith (Alfreton Town) wins a free kick.
Foul by Lee Hughes (Forest Green Rovers).
Bradley Wood (Alfreton Town) wins a free kick.
Goal!
Goal! Forest Green Rovers 2, Alfreton Town 0. Clovis Kamdjo (Forest Green Rovers) header from the left side of the six yard box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Rob Sinclair.
Corner, Forest Green Rovers.
Offside, Alfreton Town. Joe Ironside tries a through ball, but Joe Ironside is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Duane Courtney (Alfreton Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Foul by Luke Oliver (Forest Green Rovers).
Joe Ironside (Alfreton Town) wins a free kick.
Attempt blocked. Danny Bradley (Alfreton Town) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Daniel Coles (Forest Green Rovers) hits the bar with a header from a difficult angle on the left. Assisted by Rob Sinclair.
Corner, Forest Green Rovers.
Offside, Forest Green Rovers. Lee Hughes tries a through ball, but Lee Hughes is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Joe Ironside (Alfreton Town) header from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Bradley Wood with a cross.
Booking
Joe Ironside (Alfreton Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Joe Ironside (Alfreton Town).
Chris Stokes (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick.
Foul by Luke Oliver (Forest Green Rovers).
Joe Ironside (Alfreton Town) wins a free kick.
Offside, Alfreton Town. Joe Ironside tries a through ball, but Joe Ironside is caught offside.