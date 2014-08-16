Wrexham 1-0 Nuneaton Town

Match ends, Wrexham 1, Nuneaton Town 0.
Louis Moult scored against his former club as Wrexham bounced back after defeat in midweek with victory over Nuneaton Town.
After losing 3-0 to Gateshead, Moult gave Wrexham the perfect start with a right footed finish.
Elliott Durrell could have doubled the lead soon after and he also went close early in the second half.
Andy Coughlin saved Ben Hutchinson's free-kick, but Nuneaton barely threatened.
Connor Jennings volleyed straight at keeper Reice Charles-Cook as Kevin Wilkin's side claimed a a second Conference win of the season.
Wilkin's former club Nuneaton remain without a win and still seeking their first goal of the season.
Wrexham goalscorer Moult was the last player to score for Nuneaton in the Conference, netting a hat-trick against Dartford in the final game of last season.
Wrexham manager Kevin Wilkin told BBC Radio Wales:
"We're pleased to bounce back after Tuesday and I actually felt we probably, in large chunks, played better than we did today.
"The most important thing is we've got the three points and a clean sheet is a bonus.
"I'd be a little bit disappointed we haven't killed them off when the opportunity arose. Our class really shone through in the end."
Line-ups
Wrexham
- 1Coughlin
- 2Carrington
- 3Ashton
- 7DurrellSubstituted forBailey-Jonesat 74'minutes
- 4Smith
- 5Hudson
- 6Clarke
- 8Harris
- 9Moult
- 24Jennings
- 16York
Substitutes
- 11Bailey-Jones
- 15Evans
- 18White
- 19Rushton
- 25Stephens
Nuneaton
- 1Charles-Cook
- 8JohnSubstituted forArmsonat 61'minutes
- 3Franklin
- 11StreeteBooked at 66mins
- 4CowanSubstituted forVieiraat 71'minutes
- 5Dean
- 18Brown
- 6Walker
- 10Brown
- 9Hutchinson
- 22Dyer
Substitutes
- 2Starosta
- 7Armson
- 15Gordon
- 16Vieira
- 19Wren
- Referee:
- Wayne Barratt
- Attendance:
- 3,292
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Wrexham 1, Nuneaton Town 0.
Attempt missed. James Armson (Nuneaton Town) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Foul by Jay Harris (Wrexham).
James Armson (Nuneaton Town) wins a free kick.
Corner, Wrexham.
Corner, Wrexham.
Attempt saved. Connor Jennings (Wrexham) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.
Foul by Connor Jennings (Wrexham).
Anton Brown (Nuneaton Town) wins a free kick.
Foul by Connor Franklin (Nuneaton Town).
Theo Bailey-Jones (Wrexham) wins a free kick.
Foul by Louis Moult (Wrexham).
Theo Streete (Nuneaton Town) wins a free kick.
Corner, Wrexham.
Substitution
Substitution, Wrexham. Theo Bailey-Jones replaces Elliott Durrell.
Attempt missed. Ben Hutchinson (Nuneaton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Corner, Nuneaton Town.
Attempt saved. Ben Hutchinson (Nuneaton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.
Foul by Connor Jennings (Wrexham).
Adam Walker (Nuneaton Town) wins a free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, Nuneaton Town. Magno Vieira replaces Gavin Cowan.
Booking
Theo Streete (Nuneaton Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Theo Streete (Nuneaton Town).
Connor Jennings (Wrexham) wins a free kick.
Foul by Anton Brown (Nuneaton Town).
Neil Ashton (Wrexham) wins a free kick.
Offside, Wrexham. Connor Jennings tries a through ball, but Connor Jennings is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Nuneaton Town. James Armson replaces Jorrin John.
Foul by Louis Moult (Wrexham).
Jorrin John (Nuneaton Town) wins a free kick.
Foul by Jay Harris (Wrexham).
Ben Hutchinson (Nuneaton Town) wins a free kick.
Attempt missed. Jorrin John (Nuneaton Town) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Foul by Theo Streete (Nuneaton Town).
Connor Jennings (Wrexham) wins a free kick.
Foul by Anton Brown (Nuneaton Town).
Jay Harris (Wrexham) wins a free kick.
Attempt blocked. Elliott Durrell (Wrexham) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Foul by Gareth Dean (Nuneaton Town).