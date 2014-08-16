Wrexham 1-0 Nuneaton Town

Elliott Durrell had chances to extend Wrexham's lead againts Nuneaton

Louis Moult scored against his former club as Wrexham bounced back after defeat in midweek with victory over Nuneaton Town.

After losing 3-0 to Gateshead, Moult gave Wrexham the perfect start with a right footed finish.

Elliott Durrell could have doubled the lead soon after and he also went close early in the second half.

Andy Coughlin saved Ben Hutchinson's free-kick, but Nuneaton barely threatened.

Connor Jennings volleyed straight at keeper Reice Charles-Cook as Kevin Wilkin's side claimed a a second Conference win of the season.

Wilkin's former club Nuneaton remain without a win and still seeking their first goal of the season.

Wrexham goalscorer Moult was the last player to score for Nuneaton in the Conference, netting a hat-trick against Dartford in the final game of last season.

Wrexham manager Kevin Wilkin told BBC Radio Wales:

"We're pleased to bounce back after Tuesday and I actually felt we probably, in large chunks, played better than we did today.

"The most important thing is we've got the three points and a clean sheet is a bonus.

"I'd be a little bit disappointed we haven't killed them off when the opportunity arose. Our class really shone through in the end."