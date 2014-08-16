Grimsby Town 1-1 Dover Athletic

From the section

James McKeown earned Grimsby a point with his late penalty save

Grimsby goalkeeper James McKeown saved a last-minute penalty from Dover's Christian Nanetti as the sides shared the points at Blundell Park.

The Mariners made a bright start, but did not find an opening until late on, when a deflected Pat McLaughlin strike wrong-footed Mitch Walker.

Dover pulled level when Matt Lock fired in from a Nanetti pass.

And they were made to settle for their first point of the season by McKeown's stoppage-time save.

Grimsby manager Paul Hurst told BBC Radio Humberside:

Media playback is not supported on this device Hurst on Grimsby v Dover

"We're indebted to James McKeown for making a penalty save, to get us a point, but we could have won it.

"We need to start taking advantage of opportunities that come our way because we got one up and then had some chances.

"We gave away a ridiculous goal with three players around the man. For me it's just too nice."