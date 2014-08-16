Match ends, Grimsby Town 1, Dover Athletic 1.
Grimsby Town 1-1 Dover Athletic
Grimsby goalkeeper James McKeown saved a last-minute penalty from Dover's Christian Nanetti as the sides shared the points at Blundell Park.
The Mariners made a bright start, but did not find an opening until late on, when a deflected Pat McLaughlin strike wrong-footed Mitch Walker.
Dover pulled level when Matt Lock fired in from a Nanetti pass.
And they were made to settle for their first point of the season by McKeown's stoppage-time save.
Grimsby manager Paul Hurst told BBC Radio Humberside:
"We're indebted to James McKeown for making a penalty save, to get us a point, but we could have won it.
"We need to start taking advantage of opportunities that come our way because we got one up and then had some chances.
"We gave away a ridiculous goal with three players around the man. For me it's just too nice."
Line-ups
Grimsby
- 1McKeown
- 30BoyceBooked at 90mins
- 6MagnaySubstituted forMackrethat 88'minutes
- 5PearsonBooked at 83mins
- 22Nsiala
- 16Clay
- 4BrownBooked at 67mins
- 26McLaughlin
- 8Disley
- 14John-Lewis
- 17ConnellSubstituted forPittmanat 67'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Bignot
- 7Mackreth
- 18Pittman
- 25Winfarrah
- 27Bemrose
Dover
- 1Walker
- 12LockBooked at 87mins
- 16Sterling
- 5Raggett
- 3WynterSubstituted forNanettiat 80'minutes
- 6Orlu
- 2Stone
- 4KinnearSubstituted forDeverdicsat 78'minutes
- 9Elder
- 14PayneSubstituted forReidat 70'minutes
- 7Modeste
Substitutes
- 8Bellamy
- 15Francis
- 17Deverdics
- 19Reid
- 20Nanetti
- Referee:
- Ian Hussin
- Attendance:
- 3,548
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away3
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Grimsby Town 1, Dover Athletic 1.
Corner, Dover Athletic.
Penalty saved! Christian Nanetti (Dover Athletic) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, left footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.
Booking
Andrew Boyce (Grimsby Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Penalty conceded by Andrew Boyce (Grimsby Town) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty Dover Athletic. Christian Nanetti draws a foul in the penalty area.
Attempt saved. Scott Brown (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved.
Substitution
Substitution, Grimsby Town. Jack Mackreth replaces Carl Magnay.
Booking
Matthew Lock (Dover Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Goal!
Goal! Grimsby Town 1, Dover Athletic 1. Matthew Lock (Dover Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Christian Nanetti with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Matthew Lock (Dover Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Corner, Grimsby Town.
Attempt missed. Christian Nanetti (Dover Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left from a direct free kick.
Booking
Shaun Pearson (Grimsby Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Shaun Pearson (Grimsby Town).
Richard Orlu (Dover Athletic) wins a free kick.
Offside, Grimsby Town. Lenell John-Lewis tries a through ball, but Lenell John-Lewis is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Dover Athletic. Christian Nanetti replaces Tom Wynter.
Foul by Ricky Modeste (Dover Athletic).
Carl Magnay (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick.
Foul by Jon-Paul Pittman (Grimsby Town).
Matthew Lock (Dover Athletic) wins a free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, Dover Athletic. Nicky Deverdics replaces Chris Kinnear.
Attempt saved. Lenell John-Lewis (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.
Foul by Nathan Elder (Dover Athletic).
Andrew Boyce (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick.
Goal!
Goal! Grimsby Town 1, Dover Athletic 0. Patrick McLaughlin (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner.
Attempt missed. Chris Kinnear (Dover Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Foul by Sean Raggett (Dover Athletic).
Andrew Boyce (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick.
Attempt blocked. Sean Raggett (Dover Athletic) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Dover Athletic. Jake Reid replaces Stefan Payne.
Foul by Matthew Lock (Dover Athletic).
Craig Disley (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, Grimsby Town. Jon-Paul Pittman replaces Alan Connell.
Booking
Scott Brown (Grimsby Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Scott Brown (Grimsby Town).
Matthew Lock (Dover Athletic) wins a free kick.
Attempt missed. Matthew Lock (Dover Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.