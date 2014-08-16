Match ends, Kidderminster Harriers 1, Dartford 0.
Kidderminster Harriers 1-0 Dartford
Kyle Storer scored the winner for Kidderminster Harriers as they defeated Dartford and maintained their unbeaten start to the Conference season.
The home side dominated early on, with Jack Byrne heading wide and Craig Reid having two efforts on goal blocked.
They claimed the lead when Storer fired a right-footed shot into the bottom corner from outside the area.
Nathan Blissett hit the bar as Kidderminster continued to dominate, with little in reply from the visitors.
Line-ups
Kidderminster
- 1Lewis
- 2Hodgkiss
- 28Nicholson
- 17VermaBooked at 88mins
- 6Dunkley
- 30Gowling
- 7ByrneSubstituted forGrimesat 70'minutes
- 4Storer
- 13BlissettSubstituted forGashat 73'minutes
- 10Reid
- 8JohnsonSubstituted forGittingsat 85'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Gash
- 11Styche
- 15Grimes
- 18Gittings
- 19Singh
Dartford
- 1Brown
- 15Collier
- 3Green
- 5Bradbrook
- 14Mitchell-King
- 4McAuley
- 16SweeneySubstituted forHayesat 64'minutes
- 6Cornhill
- 17CrawfordSubstituted forBradbrookat 63'minutes
- 10Pugh
- 9DaleySubstituted forHarrisat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Hayes
- 8Noble
- 11Harris
- 21Ibrahim
- 23Bradbrook
- Referee:
- Colin Lymer
- Attendance:
- 1,626
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away3
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Kidderminster Harriers 1, Dartford 0.
Attempt missed. Callum Gittings (Kidderminster Harriers) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt missed. Callum Gittings (Kidderminster Harriers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Corner, Dartford.
Foul by Callum Gittings (Kidderminster Harriers).
Andy Pugh (Dartford) wins a free kick.
Booking
Aman Verma (Kidderminster Harriers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Aman Verma (Kidderminster Harriers).
Adam Green (Dartford) wins a free kick.
Attempt missed. Callum Gittings (Kidderminster Harriers) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Kidderminster Harriers. Callum Gittings replaces Marvin Johnson.
Corner, Kidderminster Harriers.
Offside, Kidderminster Harriers. Craig Reid tries a through ball, but Craig Reid is caught offside.
Foul by Cheyenne Dunkley (Kidderminster Harriers).
Tom Bradbrook (Dartford) wins a free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, Kidderminster Harriers. Michael Gash replaces Nathan Blissett.
Substitution
Substitution, Dartford. Danny Harris replaces Luke Daley.
Substitution
Substitution, Kidderminster Harriers. Jamie Grimes replaces Jack Byrne.
Offside, Kidderminster Harriers. Craig Reid tries a through ball, but Craig Reid is caught offside.
Corner, Dartford.
Foul by Jack Byrne (Kidderminster Harriers).
Adam Green (Dartford) wins a free kick.
Attempt missed. Adam Green (Dartford) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Dartford. Ryan Hayes replaces Peter Sweeney.
Substitution
Substitution, Dartford. Tom Bradbrook replaces Harry Crawford.
Foul by Josh Gowling (Kidderminster Harriers).
Harry Crawford (Dartford) wins a free kick.
Offside, Kidderminster Harriers. Nathan Blissett tries a through ball, but Nathan Blissett is caught offside.
Foul by Harry Crawford (Dartford).
Cheyenne Dunkley (Kidderminster Harriers) wins a free kick.
Nathan Blissett (Kidderminster Harriers) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Marvin Johnson with a cross.
Offside, Dartford. Harry Crawford tries a through ball, but Harry Crawford is caught offside.
Foul by Harry Crawford (Dartford).
Cheyenne Dunkley (Kidderminster Harriers) wins a free kick.
Attempt missed. Nathan Blissett (Kidderminster Harriers) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Kevin Nicholson with a cross.
Offside, Dartford. Harry Crawford tries a through ball, but Harry Crawford is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Craig Reid (Kidderminster Harriers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved.
Second Half
Second Half begins Kidderminster Harriers 1, Dartford 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Kidderminster Harriers 1, Dartford 0.