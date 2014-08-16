National League
Kidderminster1Dartford0

Kidderminster Harriers 1-0 Dartford

Kyle Storer scored the winner for Kidderminster Harriers as they defeated Dartford and maintained their unbeaten start to the Conference season.

The home side dominated early on, with Jack Byrne heading wide and Craig Reid having two efforts on goal blocked.

They claimed the lead when Storer fired a right-footed shot into the bottom corner from outside the area.

Nathan Blissett hit the bar as Kidderminster continued to dominate, with little in reply from the visitors.

Line-ups

Kidderminster

  • 1Lewis
  • 2Hodgkiss
  • 28Nicholson
  • 17VermaBooked at 88mins
  • 6Dunkley
  • 30Gowling
  • 7ByrneSubstituted forGrimesat 70'minutes
  • 4Storer
  • 13BlissettSubstituted forGashat 73'minutes
  • 10Reid
  • 8JohnsonSubstituted forGittingsat 85'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Gash
  • 11Styche
  • 15Grimes
  • 18Gittings
  • 19Singh

Dartford

  • 1Brown
  • 15Collier
  • 3Green
  • 5Bradbrook
  • 14Mitchell-King
  • 4McAuley
  • 16SweeneySubstituted forHayesat 64'minutes
  • 6Cornhill
  • 17CrawfordSubstituted forBradbrookat 63'minutes
  • 10Pugh
  • 9DaleySubstituted forHarrisat 73'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Hayes
  • 8Noble
  • 11Harris
  • 21Ibrahim
  • 23Bradbrook
Referee:
Colin Lymer
Attendance:
1,626

Match Stats

Home TeamKidderminsterAway TeamDartford
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home14
Away2
Shots on Target
Home5
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home9
Away3

Live Text

Match ends, Kidderminster Harriers 1, Dartford 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Kidderminster Harriers 1, Dartford 0.

Attempt missed. Callum Gittings (Kidderminster Harriers) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Attempt missed. Callum Gittings (Kidderminster Harriers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Corner, Dartford.

Foul by Callum Gittings (Kidderminster Harriers).

Andy Pugh (Dartford) wins a free kick.

Booking

Aman Verma (Kidderminster Harriers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Aman Verma (Kidderminster Harriers).

Adam Green (Dartford) wins a free kick.

Attempt missed. Callum Gittings (Kidderminster Harriers) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Substitution

Substitution, Kidderminster Harriers. Callum Gittings replaces Marvin Johnson.

Corner, Kidderminster Harriers.

Offside, Kidderminster Harriers. Craig Reid tries a through ball, but Craig Reid is caught offside.

Foul by Cheyenne Dunkley (Kidderminster Harriers).

Tom Bradbrook (Dartford) wins a free kick.

Substitution

Substitution, Kidderminster Harriers. Michael Gash replaces Nathan Blissett.

Substitution

Substitution, Dartford. Danny Harris replaces Luke Daley.

Substitution

Substitution, Kidderminster Harriers. Jamie Grimes replaces Jack Byrne.

Offside, Kidderminster Harriers. Craig Reid tries a through ball, but Craig Reid is caught offside.

Corner, Dartford.

Foul by Jack Byrne (Kidderminster Harriers).

Adam Green (Dartford) wins a free kick.

Attempt missed. Adam Green (Dartford) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Substitution

Substitution, Dartford. Ryan Hayes replaces Peter Sweeney.

Substitution

Substitution, Dartford. Tom Bradbrook replaces Harry Crawford.

Foul by Josh Gowling (Kidderminster Harriers).

Harry Crawford (Dartford) wins a free kick.

Offside, Kidderminster Harriers. Nathan Blissett tries a through ball, but Nathan Blissett is caught offside.

Foul by Harry Crawford (Dartford).

Cheyenne Dunkley (Kidderminster Harriers) wins a free kick.

Nathan Blissett (Kidderminster Harriers) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Marvin Johnson with a cross.

Offside, Dartford. Harry Crawford tries a through ball, but Harry Crawford is caught offside.

Foul by Harry Crawford (Dartford).

Cheyenne Dunkley (Kidderminster Harriers) wins a free kick.

Attempt missed. Nathan Blissett (Kidderminster Harriers) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Kevin Nicholson with a cross.

Offside, Dartford. Harry Crawford tries a through ball, but Harry Crawford is caught offside.

Attempt saved. Craig Reid (Kidderminster Harriers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved.

Second Half

Second Half begins Kidderminster Harriers 1, Dartford 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Kidderminster Harriers 1, Dartford 0.

