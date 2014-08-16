FC Halifax Town 3-0 Welling United

From the section

Richard Peniket came on as a half-time substitute for Halifax

Halifax kept up their winning start to the Conference season with a comfortable victory over Welling.

Following a goalless first half, the hosts went ahead within 77 seconds of the restart when Marc Roberts headed in Paul Marshall's cross.

Substitute Richard Peniket doubled their lead when he found the bottom left-hand corner from 12 yards.

Peniket wrapped up the win late on to put Halifax top of the table, while Welling remain winless.