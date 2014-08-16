Match ends, FC Halifax Town 3, Welling United 0.
FC Halifax Town 3-0 Welling United
-
- From the section Football
Halifax kept up their winning start to the Conference season with a comfortable victory over Welling.
Following a goalless first half, the hosts went ahead within 77 seconds of the restart when Marc Roberts headed in Paul Marshall's cross.
Substitute Richard Peniket doubled their lead when he found the bottom left-hand corner from 12 yards.
Peniket wrapped up the win late on to put Halifax top of the table, while Welling remain winless.
Line-ups
Halifax
- 27Glennon
- 14Williams
- 3McManus
- 2Bolton
- 4Roberts
- 20Maynard
- 5Pearson
- 7SmithSubstituted forPeniketat 46'minutes
- 8Marshall
- 22SchofieldSubstituted forJacksonat 46'minutes
- 19Boden
Substitutes
- 1Senior
- 6Ainge
- 9Jackson
- 12Peniket
- 15Roberts
Welling
- 1Butcher
- 3Fyfield
- 5Fagan
- 23Williams
- 6Bush
- 33HealySubstituted forGormanat 10'minutes
- 4Gallagher
- 2FazackerleySubstituted forYoungat 86'minutes
- 8Beautyman
- 11Marsh
- 15Obafemi
Substitutes
- 7Young
- 13Turner
- 18Gorman
- 20Corne
- 27Day
- Referee:
- Martin Coy
- Attendance:
- 1,337
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home20
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away6
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, FC Halifax Town 3, Welling United 0.
Foul by Richard Peniket (FC Halifax Town).
Barney Williams (Welling United) wins a free kick.
Foul by Chris Bush (Welling United).
Scott Boden (FC Halifax Town) wins a free kick.
Attempt missed. Matty Pearson (FC Halifax Town) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Welling United. Rod Young replaces Loui Fazackerley.
Corner, FC Halifax Town.
Goal!
Goal! FC Halifax Town 3, Welling United 0. Richard Peniket (FC Halifax Town) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right to the top right corner. Assisted by Steve Williams.
Attempt missed. Steve Williams (FC Halifax Town) header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Paul Marshall.
Corner, FC Halifax Town.
Foul by Matty Pearson (FC Halifax Town).
Jake Gallagher (Welling United) wins a free kick.
Attempt missed. Matty Pearson (FC Halifax Town) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Corner, FC Halifax Town.
Attempt saved. Scott Boden (FC Halifax Town) header from the right side of the box is saved. Assisted by Scott McManus with a cross.
Foul by Jamal Fyfield (Welling United).
Richard Peniket (FC Halifax Town) wins a free kick.
Foul by Afolabi Obafemi (Welling United).
Lois Maynard (FC Halifax Town) wins a free kick.
Attempt missed. Scott McManus (FC Halifax Town) right footed shot from outside the box.
Foul by Steve Williams (FC Halifax Town).
Tyrone Marsh (Welling United) wins a free kick.
Attempt missed. Jamie Jackson (FC Halifax Town) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Tyrone Marsh (Welling United) left footed shot from outside the box.
Attempt missed. Lois Maynard (FC Halifax Town) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Hand ball by Steve Williams (FC Halifax Town).
Foul by Afolabi Obafemi (Welling United).
Matthew Glennon (FC Halifax Town) wins a free kick.
Offside, Welling United. Tyrone Marsh tries a through ball, but Tyrone Marsh is caught offside.
Foul by Jamie Jackson (FC Halifax Town).
Loui Fazackerley (Welling United) wins a free kick.
Hand ball by Harry Beautyman (Welling United).
Attempt saved. Afolabi Obafemi (Welling United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.
Goal!
Goal! FC Halifax Town 2, Welling United 0. Richard Peniket (FC Halifax Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Scott Boden.
Foul by Lois Maynard (FC Halifax Town).
Zac Fagan (Welling United) wins a free kick.
Goal!
Goal! FC Halifax Town 1, Welling United 0. Marc Roberts (FC Halifax Town) header from the right side of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Paul Marshall.
Corner, FC Halifax Town.