Match ends, Barnet 1, Lincoln City 2.
Barnet 1-2 Lincoln City
Goals from Jordan Burrow and Hamza Bencherif secured victory for Lincoln City over Barnet in the Conference.
Burrow headed the Imps into an early lead as he met Sean Newton's deep cross at the far post.
Bencherif, who returned for a second spell at Lincoln this summer, nodded in a Jon Nolan cross to double the lead.
Keanu Marsh-Brown replied for Barnet when he lashed home Charlie MacDonald's cross, but the Bees could not find an equaliser.
Line-ups
Barnet
- 1Stack
- 3JohnsonSubstituted forMuggletonat 46'minutes
- 2Yiadom
- 14TogwellSubstituted forVilheteat 46'minutes
- 5N'GalaBooked at 64mins
- 6Stephens
- 11CookSubstituted forGambinat 61'minutes
- 8Weston
- 10MacDonald
- 9AkindeBooked at 75mins
- 7Marsh-Brown
Substitutes
- 4Saville
- 16Vilhete
- 17Muggleton
- 18Gambin
- 19Lowe
Lincoln City
- 26Townsend
- 3Newton
- 6Diagne
- 14Nolan
- 23Brown
- 17Caprice
- 12MendyBooked at 76mins
- 5Bencherif
- 11Tomlinson
- 9Burrow
- 8PowerSubstituted forMarshallat 86'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Farman
- 7Kabba
- 10Ledsham
- 16Robinson
- 22Marshall
- Referee:
- Craig Hicks
- Attendance:
- 1,529
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away2
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Barnet 1, Lincoln City 2.
Attempt missed. John Akinde (Barnet) header from the left side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Keanu Marsh-Brown.
Corner, Barnet.
Corner, Barnet.
Attempt missed. Mauro Vilhete (Barnet) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt saved. John Akinde (Barnet) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved.
Attempt saved. Charlie MacDonald (Barnet) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.
Substitution
Substitution, Lincoln City. Marcus Marshall replaces Alan Power.
Attempt missed. Keanu Marsh-Brown (Barnet) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Foul by Charlie MacDonald (Barnet).
Nick Townsend (Lincoln City) wins a free kick.
Corner, Barnet.
Hand ball by Alan Power (Lincoln City).
Foul by Nathaniel Brown (Lincoln City).
John Akinde (Barnet) wins a free kick.
Attempt missed. Ben Tomlinson (Lincoln City) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt missed. Ben Tomlinson (Lincoln City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Offside, Lincoln City. Ben Tomlinson tries a through ball, but Ben Tomlinson is caught offside.
Booking
Arnaud Mendy (Lincoln City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Arnaud Mendy (Lincoln City).
Luke Gambin (Barnet) wins a free kick.
Booking
John Akinde (Barnet) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Offside, Lincoln City. Ben Tomlinson tries a through ball, but Ben Tomlinson is caught offside.
Corner, Barnet.
Attempt missed. Ben Tomlinson (Lincoln City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt missed. Sean Newton (Lincoln City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Offside, Lincoln City. Ben Tomlinson tries a through ball, but Ben Tomlinson is caught offside.
Foul by Andy Yiadom (Barnet).
Jon Nolan (Lincoln City) wins a free kick.
Foul by John Akinde (Barnet).
Nathaniel Brown (Lincoln City) wins a free kick.
Nathaniel Brown (Lincoln City) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Sean Newton with a cross.
Foul by Keanu Marsh-Brown (Barnet).
Jake Caprice (Lincoln City) wins a free kick.
Corner, Barnet.
Foul by Jake Caprice (Lincoln City).
Keanu Marsh-Brown (Barnet) wins a free kick.
Booking
Bondz N'Gala (Barnet) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Bondz N'Gala (Barnet).