Barnet 1-2 Lincoln City

Hamza Bencherif scored his first goal for Lincoln in nearly seven years

Goals from Jordan Burrow and Hamza Bencherif secured victory for Lincoln City over Barnet in the Conference.

Burrow headed the Imps into an early lead as he met Sean Newton's deep cross at the far post.

Bencherif, who returned for a second spell at Lincoln this summer, nodded in a Jon Nolan cross to double the lead.

Keanu Marsh-Brown replied for Barnet when he lashed home Charlie MacDonald's cross, but the Bees could not find an equaliser.