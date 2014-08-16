Alloa Athletic 0-1 Raith Rovers

From the section

An early Ryan Conroy goal secured a win for Raith Rovers over Alloa Athletic in a close Scottish Championship contest.

Conroy capitalised on indecisive goalkeeping from John Gibson to rifle home from six yards.

The Wasps wasted numerous chances to draw level in the first half, with striker Liam Buchanan putting two headers over the bar.

Christian Nade, Grant Anderson and Greig Spence threatened for Raith in the second half.