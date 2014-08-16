Match ends, Alloa Athletic 0, Raith Rovers 1.
Alloa Athletic 0-1 Raith Rovers
An early Ryan Conroy goal secured a win for Raith Rovers over Alloa Athletic in a close Scottish Championship contest.
Conroy capitalised on indecisive goalkeeping from John Gibson to rifle home from six yards.
The Wasps wasted numerous chances to draw level in the first half, with striker Liam Buchanan putting two headers over the bar.
Christian Nade, Grant Anderson and Greig Spence threatened for Raith in the second half.
Line-ups
Alloa
- 1Gibson
- 15Marr
- 17DoyleBooked at 55mins
- 5Meggatt
- 4Gordon
- 8McCordSubstituted forFernsat 78'minutes
- 6SimmonsBooked at 63mins
- 10Holmes
- 7Cawley
- 9SpenceBooked at 64mins
- 19BuchananSubstituted forFlanniganat 66'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Tiffoney
- 3Docherty
- 11Ferns
- 16Flannigan
- 18Hetherington
- 20Asghar
- 21McDowall
Raith Rovers
- 1Cuthbert
- 2Thomson
- 3Perry
- 4Watson
- 23McKeown
- 7AndersonSubstituted forMoonat 78'minutes
- 14Conroy
- 11ScottBooked at 90mins
- 6Fox
- 9StewartSubstituted forVaughanat 85'minutes
- 27Nade
Substitutes
- 8Moon
- 10Elliot
- 12Callachan
- 16Vaughan
- 17Laidlaw
- 24Ellis
- 31Matthews
- Referee:
- Alan Muir
- Attendance:
- 858
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away6
- Corners
- Home7
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away18
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Alloa Athletic 0, Raith Rovers 1.
Attempt saved. Ryan Conroy (Raith Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Booking
Martin Scott (Raith Rovers) is shown the yellow card.
Stephen Simmons (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Martin Scott (Raith Rovers).
Foul by Stephen Simmons (Alloa Athletic).
Martin Scott (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Greig Spence (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Raith Rovers. Lewis Vaughan replaces Mark Stewart.
Attempt missed. Daryll Meggatt (Alloa Athletic) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Kevin Moon.
Stephen Simmons (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Christian Nade (Raith Rovers).
Substitution
Substitution, Raith Rovers. Kevin Moon replaces Grant Anderson.
Substitution
Substitution, Alloa Athletic. Edward Ferns replaces Ryan McCord.
Attempt missed. Greig Spence (Alloa Athletic) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Ryan McCord (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jason Thomson (Raith Rovers).
Attempt saved. Martin Scott (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Michael Doyle (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Christian Nade (Raith Rovers).
Grant Anderson (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Daryll Meggatt (Alloa Athletic).
Substitution
Substitution, Alloa Athletic. Iain Flannigan replaces Liam Buchanan.
Foul by Michael Doyle (Alloa Athletic).
Ryan Conroy (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Booking
Greig Spence (Alloa Athletic) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Greig Spence (Alloa Athletic).
Rory McKeown (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Stephen Simmons (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Martin Scott (Raith Rovers).
Booking
Stephen Simmons (Alloa Athletic) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt blocked. Ross Perry (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Graeme Holmes.
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by John Gibson.
Attempt saved. Mark Stewart (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.
Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Rory McKeown.
Foul by Michael Doyle (Alloa Athletic).
Rory McKeown (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.