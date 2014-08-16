Match ends, Livingston 2, Cowdenbeath 1.
Livingston 2-1 Cowdenbeath
Livingston claimed their first Scottish Championship win of the season as Cowdenbeath were made to wait for their first league victory.
After a goal-less first half, Daniel Mullen calmly placed the ball past Thomas Flynn to put Livi ahead early in the second period.
Keaghan Jacobs then set up Jordan White to fire the hosts' second.
Cowden substitute Craig Sutherland laid on an easy finish for Lewis Milne but the goal proved only to be consolation.
Line-ups
Livingston
- 1Jamieson
- 14Gallagher
- 3TalbotSubstituted forSivesat 76'minutes
- 5Fordyce
- 6Jacobs
- 17McKenna
- 20MullenSubstituted forRobertsonat 88'minutes
- 7Jacobs
- 8O'Brien
- 19GlenSubstituted forBurchillat 83'minutes
- 18WhiteBooked at 82mins
Substitutes
- 2Sives
- 10Robertson
- 11Hippolyte
- 16Beaumont
- 21Grant
- 27Burchill
- 31Rutherford
Cowdenbeath
- 1Flynn
- 5Armstrong
- 6Wedderburn
- 14Brett
- 3AdamsonSubstituted forCampbellat 77'minutes
- 8Milne
- 7Robertson
- 12KaneSubstituted forJurisicat 77'minutes
- 4O'Brien
- 10Higgins
- 20MillerSubstituted forSutherlandat 67'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Campbell
- 9Sutherland
- 15Jurisic
- 17Thomson
- 18Brownlie
- 22Lynas
- 24Callaghan
- Referee:
- Euan Anderson
- Attendance:
- 1,147
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away3
- Corners
- Home3
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Livingston 2, Cowdenbeath 1.
Attempt missed. Mark Burchill (Livingston) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Goal!
Goal! Livingston 2, Cowdenbeath 1. Lewis Milne (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Craig Sutherland.
Substitution
Substitution, Livingston. David Robertson replaces Daniel Mullen.
Hand ball by Thomas O'Brien (Cowdenbeath).
Attempt saved. Craig Sutherland (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Livingston. Mark Burchill replaces Gary Glen.
Booking
Jordan White (Livingston) is shown the yellow card.
Jon Robertson (Cowdenbeath) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box.
Declan Gallagher (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sean Higgins (Cowdenbeath).
Foul by Michael McKenna (Livingston).
Iain Campbell (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Daniel Mullen (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nathaniel Wedderburn (Cowdenbeath).
Substitution
Substitution, Cowdenbeath. Iain Campbell replaces Kenny Adamson.
Substitution
Substitution, Cowdenbeath. Danijel Jurisic replaces Chris Kane.
Substitution
Substitution, Livingston. Craig Sives replaces Jason Talbot.
Goal!
Goal! Livingston 2, Cowdenbeath 0. Jordan White (Livingston) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Keaghan Jacobs.
Jason Talbot (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by John Armstrong (Cowdenbeath).
Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Kyle Jacobs.
Attempt blocked. Lewis Milne (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Sean Higgins (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Declan Gallagher (Livingston).
Attempt missed. Sean Higgins (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Daniel Mullen (Livingston) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Jason Talbot (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dean Brett (Cowdenbeath).
Substitution
Substitution, Cowdenbeath. Craig Sutherland replaces Kyle Miller.
Attempt missed. Jordan White (Livingston) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Declan Gallagher.
Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Dean Brett.
Keaghan Jacobs (Livingston) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Sean Higgins (Cowdenbeath).
Attempt missed. Dean Brett (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Goal!
Goal! Livingston 1, Cowdenbeath 0. Daniel Mullen (Livingston) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner.
Second Half
Second Half begins Livingston 0, Cowdenbeath 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Livingston 0, Cowdenbeath 0.