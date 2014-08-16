Livingston 2-1 Cowdenbeath

Livingston claimed their first Scottish Championship win of the season as Cowdenbeath were made to wait for their first league victory.

After a goal-less first half, Daniel Mullen calmly placed the ball past Thomas Flynn to put Livi ahead early in the second period.

Keaghan Jacobs then set up Jordan White to fire the hosts' second.

Cowden substitute Craig Sutherland laid on an easy finish for Lewis Milne but the goal proved only to be consolation.