Dumbarton 0-4 Queen of the South

Queen of the South moved top of the Scottish Championship with a handsome win over Dumbarton, who sit bottom.

Derek Lyle slid in to capitalise on a poor passback by Scott Linton and give Queens the lead early in the match.

Gavin Reilly's header and Jamie Fowler's strike extended the visitors' advantage.

And Iain Russell completed the rout near the end when he slotted past goalkeeper Danny Rogers.