Match ends, Dumbarton 0, Queen of the South 4.
Dumbarton 0-4 Queen of the South
Queen of the South moved top of the Scottish Championship with a handsome win over Dumbarton, who sit bottom.
Derek Lyle slid in to capitalise on a poor passback by Scott Linton and give Queens the lead early in the match.
Gavin Reilly's header and Jamie Fowler's strike extended the visitors' advantage.
And Iain Russell completed the rout near the end when he slotted past goalkeeper Danny Rogers.
Line-ups
Dumbarton
- 1Rogers
- 5Mair
- 3Linton
- 4GrahamBooked at 54mins
- 2van Zanten
- 8AgnewSubstituted forGilhaneyat 57'minutes
- 6Turner
- 11Kirkpatrick
- 10Megginson
- 9NishSubstituted forPruntyat 76'minutes
- 20CampbellSubstituted forFlemingat 58'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Gilhaney
- 12Taggart
- 14Fleming
- 15Prunty
- 17Murray
- 18McDougall
- 21Grindlay
Queen of Sth
- 1Clark
- 6Higgins
- 3Holt
- 5Durnan
- 4Dowie
- 17CarmichaelSubstituted forKiddat 80'minutes
- 18McShane
- 26Fowler
- 11Russell
- 19LyleSubstituted forDzierzawskiat 75'minutes
- 10ReillySubstituted forBairdat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Baird
- 12Kidd
- 16Dzierzawski
- 20Atkinson
- 21Slattery
- 22Hooper
- 23Smith
- Referee:
- Don Robertson
- Attendance:
- 958
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away5
- Corners
- Home2
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Dumbarton 0, Queen of the South 4.
Foul by James Fowler (Queen of the South).
Mitchel Megginson (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by John Baird (Queen of the South).
Andy Graham (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Bryan Prunty (Dumbarton) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Mark Durnan (Queen of the South) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Lee Mair.
Foul by Kevin Holt (Queen of the South).
Garry Fleming (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Queen of the South. Lewis Kidd replaces Daniel Carmichael.
Attempt missed. Daniel Carmichael (Queen of the South) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Queen of the South. John Baird replaces Gavin Reilly.
Goal!
Goal! Dumbarton 0, Queen of the South 4. Iain Russell (Queen of the South) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Dumbarton. Bryan Prunty replaces Colin Nish.
Foul by Ian McShane (Queen of the South).
Colin Nish (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Queen of the South. Kevin Dzierzawski replaces Derek Lyle.
Attempt missed. Iain Russell (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high following a corner.
Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by David van Zanten.
Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Danny Rogers.
Goal!
Goal! Dumbarton 0, Queen of the South 3. James Fowler (Queen of the South) left footed shot from outside the box to the high centre of the goal.
Foul by Kevin Holt (Queen of the South).
Mark Gilhaney (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Daniel Carmichael (Queen of the South) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Andy Dowie (Queen of the South) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Colin Nish (Dumbarton).
Chris Higgins (Queen of the South) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Mitchel Megginson (Dumbarton).
Attempt missed. Jordan Kirkpatrick (Dumbarton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Gavin Reilly (Queen of the South) left footed shot from very close range is close, but misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Dumbarton. Garry Fleming replaces Archie Campbell.
Substitution
Substitution, Dumbarton. Mark Gilhaney replaces Scott Agnew.
Booking
Andy Graham (Dumbarton) is shown the yellow card.
Iain Russell (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Andy Graham (Dumbarton).
Foul by Mark Durnan (Queen of the South).
Scott Linton (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Dumbarton 0, Queen of the South 2. Gavin Reilly (Queen of the South) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Derek Lyle with a cross.