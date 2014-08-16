Brechin City 1-0 Stenhousemuir

From the section

Alan Trouten's goal before the break gave Brechin City a narrow win over Stenhousemuir at Glebe Park.

Craig Molloy's free-kick made its way to Trouten in the box and the midfielder fired high into the net from 10 yards.

Earlier, Trouten had a sent a similar effort over and Stenny threatened through Ryan Miller in the second half.

And, after Paul McLean had fouled Colin McMenamin, Martin Grehan's penalty was well saved by Brechin's Graeme Smith.