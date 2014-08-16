Scottish League One
Brechin1Stenhousemuir0

Brechin City 1-0 Stenhousemuir

Alan Trouten's goal before the break gave Brechin City a narrow win over Stenhousemuir at Glebe Park.

Craig Molloy's free-kick made its way to Trouten in the box and the midfielder fired high into the net from 10 yards.

Earlier, Trouten had a sent a similar effort over and Stenny threatened through Ryan Miller in the second half.

And, after Paul McLean had fouled Colin McMenamin, Martin Grehan's penalty was well saved by Brechin's Graeme Smith.

Line-ups

Brechin

  • 1Smith
  • 4McLeanBooked at 79mins
  • 2McCormack
  • 3Hamilton
  • 5McCormack
  • 11FergusonSubstituted forFuscoat 65'minutes
  • 7Trouten
  • 6TappingSubstituted forCameronat 83'minutes
  • 8Molloy
  • 9Jackson
  • 10ThomsonSubstituted forBarrat 64'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Jackson
  • 14McLauchlan
  • 15Fusco
  • 16Cameron
  • 17Barr
  • 21Tough

Stenhousemuir

  • 1Fleming
  • 2Meechan
  • 5Summers
  • 3Lithgow
  • 4McMillan
  • 8MillarSubstituted forFauldsat 80'minutes
  • 7DicksonSubstituted forReidat 64'minutesBooked at 76mins
  • 11MillarSubstituted forWattat 63'minutes
  • 6Hodge
  • 9Grehan
  • 10McMenamin

Substitutes

  • 12Greacen
  • 14Duncan
  • 15Faulds
  • 16Sludden
  • 17Shaw
  • 18Reid
  • 19Watt
Referee:
George Salmond
Attendance:
418

Match Stats

Home TeamBrechinAway TeamStenhousemuir
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home7
Away4
Shots on Target
Home1
Away3
Corners
Home8
Away7
Fouls
Home8
Away17

Live Text

Match ends, Brechin City 1, Stenhousemuir 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Brechin City 1, Stenhousemuir 0.

Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Bryan Hodge.

Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Alan Lithgow.

Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Ciaran Summers.

Jamie McCormack (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Martin Grehan (Stenhousemuir).

Attempt missed. Alan Trouten (Brechin City) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Gary Fusco (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kristopher Faulds (Stenhousemuir).

Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Andy Jackson.

Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Darren McCormack.

Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Darren McCormack.

Foul by Bobby Barr (Brechin City).

Josh Watt (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Brechin City. Greg Cameron replaces Callum Tapping.

Gary Fusco (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Martin Grehan (Stenhousemuir).

Substitution

Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Kristopher Faulds replaces Kieran Millar.

Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Graeme Smith.

Penalty saved! Martin Grehan (Stenhousemuir) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, left footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.

Booking

Paul McLean (Brechin City) is shown the yellow card.

Penalty Stenhousemuir. Colin McMenamin draws a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty conceded by Paul McLean (Brechin City) after a foul in the penalty area.

Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Ross McMillan.

Booking

Jamie Reid (Stenhousemuir) is shown the yellow card.

Bobby Barr (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jamie Reid (Stenhousemuir).

Alan Lithgow (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Andy Jackson (Brechin City).

Craig Molloy (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Josh Watt (Stenhousemuir).

Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Alan Lithgow.

Attempt missed. Colin Hamilton (Brechin City) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Substitution

Substitution, Brechin City. Gary Fusco replaces Ryan Ferguson.

Substitution

Substitution, Brechin City. Bobby Barr replaces Robert Thomson.

Substitution

Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Jamie Reid replaces Sean Dickson because of an injury.

Substitution

Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Josh Watt replaces Ryan Millar.

Attempt saved. Sean Dickson (Stenhousemuir) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Ryan Ferguson (Brechin City) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr22004136
2Forfar21103124
3Peterhead21103124
4Brechin21101014
5Morton21014133
6Stenhousemuir21011103
7Stirling201124-21
8Dunfermline201102-21
9Stranraer201115-41
10Airdrieonians200203-30
