Match ends, Brechin City 1, Stenhousemuir 0.
Brechin City 1-0 Stenhousemuir
Alan Trouten's goal before the break gave Brechin City a narrow win over Stenhousemuir at Glebe Park.
Craig Molloy's free-kick made its way to Trouten in the box and the midfielder fired high into the net from 10 yards.
Earlier, Trouten had a sent a similar effort over and Stenny threatened through Ryan Miller in the second half.
And, after Paul McLean had fouled Colin McMenamin, Martin Grehan's penalty was well saved by Brechin's Graeme Smith.
Line-ups
Brechin
- 1Smith
- 4McLeanBooked at 79mins
- 2McCormack
- 3Hamilton
- 5McCormack
- 11FergusonSubstituted forFuscoat 65'minutes
- 7Trouten
- 6TappingSubstituted forCameronat 83'minutes
- 8Molloy
- 9Jackson
- 10ThomsonSubstituted forBarrat 64'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Jackson
- 14McLauchlan
- 15Fusco
- 16Cameron
- 17Barr
- 21Tough
Stenhousemuir
- 1Fleming
- 2Meechan
- 5Summers
- 3Lithgow
- 4McMillan
- 8MillarSubstituted forFauldsat 80'minutes
- 7DicksonSubstituted forReidat 64'minutesBooked at 76mins
- 11MillarSubstituted forWattat 63'minutes
- 6Hodge
- 9Grehan
- 10McMenamin
Substitutes
- 12Greacen
- 14Duncan
- 15Faulds
- 16Sludden
- 17Shaw
- 18Reid
- 19Watt
- Referee:
- George Salmond
- Attendance:
- 418
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away3
- Corners
- Home8
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away17
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Brechin City 1, Stenhousemuir 0.
Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Bryan Hodge.
Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Alan Lithgow.
Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Ciaran Summers.
Jamie McCormack (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Martin Grehan (Stenhousemuir).
Attempt missed. Alan Trouten (Brechin City) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Gary Fusco (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kristopher Faulds (Stenhousemuir).
Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Andy Jackson.
Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Darren McCormack.
Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Darren McCormack.
Foul by Bobby Barr (Brechin City).
Josh Watt (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Brechin City. Greg Cameron replaces Callum Tapping.
Gary Fusco (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Martin Grehan (Stenhousemuir).
Substitution
Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Kristopher Faulds replaces Kieran Millar.
Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Graeme Smith.
Penalty saved! Martin Grehan (Stenhousemuir) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, left footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.
Booking
Paul McLean (Brechin City) is shown the yellow card.
Penalty Stenhousemuir. Colin McMenamin draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Paul McLean (Brechin City) after a foul in the penalty area.
Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Ross McMillan.
Booking
Jamie Reid (Stenhousemuir) is shown the yellow card.
Bobby Barr (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jamie Reid (Stenhousemuir).
Alan Lithgow (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Andy Jackson (Brechin City).
Craig Molloy (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Josh Watt (Stenhousemuir).
Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Alan Lithgow.
Attempt missed. Colin Hamilton (Brechin City) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Brechin City. Gary Fusco replaces Ryan Ferguson.
Substitution
Substitution, Brechin City. Bobby Barr replaces Robert Thomson.
Substitution
Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Jamie Reid replaces Sean Dickson because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Josh Watt replaces Ryan Millar.
Attempt saved. Sean Dickson (Stenhousemuir) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Ryan Ferguson (Brechin City) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.