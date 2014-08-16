Airdrieonians 0-2 Peterhead

From the section

A second-half red card cost Airdrieonians in their Scottish League One loss to Peterhead.

The home team dominated the first half and created plenty of chances but failed to find the back of the net.

And, after Keigan Parker was dismissed for receiving a second yellow card, Andy Rodgers fired the Blue Toon into the lead.

The visitors put the result beyond doubt when substitute David Cox converted Jamie Redman's pass.