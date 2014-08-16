Match ends, Airdrieonians 0, Peterhead 2.
Airdrieonians 0-2 Peterhead
-
- From the section Football
A second-half red card cost Airdrieonians in their Scottish League One loss to Peterhead.
The home team dominated the first half and created plenty of chances but failed to find the back of the net.
And, after Keigan Parker was dismissed for receiving a second yellow card, Andy Rodgers fired the Blue Toon into the lead.
The visitors put the result beyond doubt when substitute David Cox converted Jamie Redman's pass.
Line-ups
Airdrieonians
- 1McNeil
- 6Fitzpatrick
- 5Proctor
- 2O'NeilSubstituted forKirwanat 82'minutes
- 3Boyle
- 7GraySubstituted forBoyleat 77'minutes
- 8Stewart
- 4WattBooked at 22mins
- 11Bain
- 9ListerBooked at 53mins
- 10ParkerBooked at 48mins
Substitutes
- 12Blockley
- 14Boyle
- 15Wilson
- 16Haggerty
- 17Birnstingl
- 18Kirwan
- 19Richford
Peterhead
- 1Smith
- 5Ross
- 4SmithSubstituted forStrachanat 61'minutesBooked at 79mins
- 6Donaldson
- 11Trialist
- 2Sharp
- 3Noble
- 8RedmanBooked at 37mins
- 7RodgersSubstituted forGilfillanat 77'minutes
- 9McAllisterSubstituted forCoxat 72'minutes
- 10Stevenson
Substitutes
- 12Strachan
- 14Brown
- 15Gilfillan
- 16Cox
- 17McCann
- 18Richardson
- 21Jarvie
- Referee:
- Gavin Duncan
- Attendance:
- 810
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home3
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away19
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Airdrieonians 0, Peterhead 2.
Patrick Boyle (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by David Cox (Peterhead).
Foul by David Proctor (Airdrieonians).
Jamie Stevenson (Peterhead) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by James Lister (Airdrieonians).
Reece Donaldson (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Jack Kirwan (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by David Cox (Peterhead).
Attempt missed. John Boyle (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Airdrieonians. Jack Kirwan replaces Chris O'Neil.
Hand ball by Reece Donaldson (Peterhead).
Attempt saved. David Cox (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Booking
Ryan Strachan (Peterhead) is shown the yellow card.
John Boyle (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ryan Strachan (Peterhead).
Goal!
Goal! Airdrieonians 0, Peterhead 2. David Cox (Peterhead) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jamie Redman.
Substitution
Substitution, Peterhead. Bryan Gilfillan replaces Andy Rodgers.
Substitution
Substitution, Airdrieonians. John Boyle replaces Scott Gray.
Goal!
Goal! Airdrieonians 0, Peterhead 1. Andy Rodgers (Peterhead) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Graeme Sharp.
Substitution
Substitution, Peterhead. David Cox replaces Rory McAllister.
Foul by James Lister (Airdrieonians).
Ryan Strachan (Peterhead) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Liam Watt (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Reece Donaldson (Peterhead).
Attempt saved. James Lister (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. Scott Gray (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Hand ball by Chris O'Neil (Airdrieonians).
Substitution
Substitution, Peterhead. Ryan Strachan replaces Ross Smith.
Foul by Chris O'Neil (Airdrieonians).
Steven Noble (Peterhead) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Jamie Stevenson (Peterhead) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left.
Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by David Proctor.
Foul by Liam Watt (Airdrieonians).
Scott Ross (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
David Proctor (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Dangerous play by Andy Rodgers (Peterhead).
Booking
James Lister (Airdrieonians) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by James Lister (Airdrieonians).