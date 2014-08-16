Scottish League One
Stirling1Ayr3

Stirling Albion 1-3 Ayr United

Ayr United top Scottish League One after beating Stirling Albion at Forthbank Stadium.

The visitors moved into the lead early on, Alan Forrest poking the ball into the net.

Forrest's second, a wonderful curling effort, came after the break but Gordon Smith converted a penalty for Albion after Martyn Campbell handled.

Brian Gilmour restored Ayr's two-goal advantage when he finished from close range following a corner.

Line-ups

Stirling

  • 1Paterson
  • 2Hamilton
  • 5WedderburnBooked at 83mins
  • 6Smith
  • 7Smith
  • 3CreaneySubstituted forJohnstonat 62'minutes
  • 8ComrieSubstituted forSmithat 57'minutes
  • 4RobertsonBooked at 27mins
  • 11Weir
  • 9SmithBooked at 67mins
  • 10CoultSubstituted forCunninghamat 58'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Cunningham
  • 14Smith
  • 15Johnston
  • 16Forsyth
  • 17Reidford
  • 18Fulton
  • 19McGeachie

Ayr

  • 1Hutton
  • 5Campbell
  • 3Donald
  • 2Devlin
  • 4McKinlay
  • 11McGillSubstituted forShirkieat 86'minutes
  • 8McLaughlinBooked at 80mins
  • 6Gilmour
  • 7Forrest
  • 9Donnelly
  • 10McGovern

Substitutes

  • 12McKenzie
  • 14McArthur
  • 15Shirkie
  • 16Muir
  • 18Roberts
  • 19Newman
Referee:
Mat Northcroft
Attendance:
823

Match Stats

Home TeamStirlingAway TeamAyr
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home4
Away8
Shots on Target
Home3
Away6
Corners
Home5
Away5
Fouls
Home17
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, Stirling Albion 1, Ayr United 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Stirling Albion 1, Ayr United 3.

Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Graham Weir.

Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Graham Weir.

Foul by Lee Hamilton (Stirling Albion).

Alan Forrest (Ayr United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Darren Smith (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Jon Paul McGovern (Ayr United).

Substitution

Substitution, Ayr United. Dale Shirkie replaces Peter McGill.

Attempt missed. Brian Gilmour (Ayr United) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the right following a fast break.

Gordon Smith (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Nicky Devlin (Ayr United).

Booking

Craig Wedderburn (Stirling Albion) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Craig Wedderburn (Stirling Albion).

Ryan Donnelly (Ayr United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Booking

Scott McLaughlin (Ayr United) is shown the yellow card.

(Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Scott McLaughlin (Ayr United).

Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Chris Smith.

Alan Forrest (Ayr United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Darren Smith (Stirling Albion).

Attempt saved. Darren L. Smith (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Michael Donald (Ayr United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Philip Johnston (Stirling Albion).

Josh McArthur (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Graham Weir (Stirling Albion).

Goal!

Goal! Stirling Albion 1, Ayr United 3. Brian Gilmour (Ayr United) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the top right corner. Assisted by Kevin McKinlay following a corner.

Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Willie Robertson.

Booking

Gordon Smith (Stirling Albion) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Gordon Smith (Stirling Albion).

Nicky Devlin (Ayr United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Goal!

Goal! Stirling Albion 1, Ayr United 2. Gordon Smith (Stirling Albion) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.

Penalty conceded by Martyn Campbell (Ayr United) with a hand ball in the penalty area.

Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Michael Donald.

Willie Robertson (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ryan Donnelly (Ayr United).

Foul by Willie Robertson (Stirling Albion).

Michael Donald (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Stirling Albion. Philip Johnston replaces James Creaney because of an injury.

Attempt saved. Sandy Cunningham (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr22004136
2Forfar21103124
3Peterhead21103124
4Brechin21101014
5Morton21014133
6Stenhousemuir21011103
7Stirling201124-21
8Dunfermline201102-21
9Stranraer201115-41
10Airdrieonians200203-30
View full Scottish League One table

Top Stories