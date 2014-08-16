Match ends, Stirling Albion 1, Ayr United 3.
Stirling Albion 1-3 Ayr United
Ayr United top Scottish League One after beating Stirling Albion at Forthbank Stadium.
The visitors moved into the lead early on, Alan Forrest poking the ball into the net.
Forrest's second, a wonderful curling effort, came after the break but Gordon Smith converted a penalty for Albion after Martyn Campbell handled.
Brian Gilmour restored Ayr's two-goal advantage when he finished from close range following a corner.
Line-ups
Stirling
- 1Paterson
- 2Hamilton
- 5WedderburnBooked at 83mins
- 6Smith
- 7Smith
- 3CreaneySubstituted forJohnstonat 62'minutes
- 8ComrieSubstituted forSmithat 57'minutes
- 4RobertsonBooked at 27mins
- 11Weir
- 9SmithBooked at 67mins
- 10CoultSubstituted forCunninghamat 58'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Cunningham
- 14Smith
- 15Johnston
- 16Forsyth
- 17Reidford
- 18Fulton
- 19McGeachie
Ayr
- 1Hutton
- 5Campbell
- 3Donald
- 2Devlin
- 4McKinlay
- 11McGillSubstituted forShirkieat 86'minutes
- 8McLaughlinBooked at 80mins
- 6Gilmour
- 7Forrest
- 9Donnelly
- 10McGovern
Substitutes
- 12McKenzie
- 14McArthur
- 15Shirkie
- 16Muir
- 18Roberts
- 19Newman
- Referee:
- Mat Northcroft
- Attendance:
- 823
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away6
- Corners
- Home5
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Stirling Albion 1, Ayr United 3.
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Graham Weir.
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Graham Weir.
Foul by Lee Hamilton (Stirling Albion).
Alan Forrest (Ayr United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Darren Smith (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jon Paul McGovern (Ayr United).
Substitution
Substitution, Ayr United. Dale Shirkie replaces Peter McGill.
Attempt missed. Brian Gilmour (Ayr United) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the right following a fast break.
Gordon Smith (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Nicky Devlin (Ayr United).
Booking
Craig Wedderburn (Stirling Albion) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Craig Wedderburn (Stirling Albion).
Ryan Donnelly (Ayr United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Booking
Scott McLaughlin (Ayr United) is shown the yellow card.
(Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Scott McLaughlin (Ayr United).
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Chris Smith.
Alan Forrest (Ayr United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Darren Smith (Stirling Albion).
Attempt saved. Darren L. Smith (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Michael Donald (Ayr United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Philip Johnston (Stirling Albion).
Josh McArthur (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Graham Weir (Stirling Albion).
Goal!
Goal! Stirling Albion 1, Ayr United 3. Brian Gilmour (Ayr United) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the top right corner. Assisted by Kevin McKinlay following a corner.
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Willie Robertson.
Booking
Gordon Smith (Stirling Albion) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Gordon Smith (Stirling Albion).
Nicky Devlin (Ayr United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Goal!
Goal! Stirling Albion 1, Ayr United 2. Gordon Smith (Stirling Albion) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
Penalty conceded by Martyn Campbell (Ayr United) with a hand ball in the penalty area.
Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Michael Donald.
Willie Robertson (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ryan Donnelly (Ayr United).
Foul by Willie Robertson (Stirling Albion).
Michael Donald (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Stirling Albion. Philip Johnston replaces James Creaney because of an injury.
Attempt saved. Sandy Cunningham (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.