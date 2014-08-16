Stirling Albion 1-3 Ayr United

From the section

Ayr United top Scottish League One after beating Stirling Albion at Forthbank Stadium.

The visitors moved into the lead early on, Alan Forrest poking the ball into the net.

Forrest's second, a wonderful curling effort, came after the break but Gordon Smith converted a penalty for Albion after Martyn Campbell handled.

Brian Gilmour restored Ayr's two-goal advantage when he finished from close range following a corner.