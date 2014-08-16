Forfar Athletic 2-0 Dunfermline Athletic

Dunfermline Athletic remain without a win or a goal in Scottish League One following defeat by Forfar Athletic.

The Pars' Gozie Ugwu missed a good chance from close range inside 10 minutes.

But it was Forfar who took the lead when Dale Hilson found space in the box and sent a tidy finish past Ryan Scully.

And Darren Dods headed home James Dale's free-kick to double the hosts' advantage.

Line-ups

Forfar

  • 1Douglas
  • 4MalcolmBooked at 66mins
  • 5Dods
  • 2Dunlop
  • 3James
  • 10Swankie
  • 8Young
  • 6HusbandSubstituted forDaleat 69'minutes
  • 11DenholmSubstituted forKaderat 82'minutes
  • 9Templeman
  • 7HilsonSubstituted forFotheringhamat 90'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Kader
  • 14Dale
  • 15Malin
  • 16Fotheringham
  • 17Steeves
  • 18Smith
  • 21Salmon

Dunfermline

  • 1Scully
  • 3WhittleSubstituted forDrummondat 45'minutes
  • 5PageBooked at 75mins
  • 4Martin
  • 2MillenBooked at 89mins
  • 7ByrneSubstituted forThomsonat 63'minutes
  • 10Falkingham
  • 6Geggan
  • 8Spence
  • 9Moffat
  • 11UgwuSubstituted forEl-Bakhtaouiat 77'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Thomson
  • 14Forbes
  • 15Drummond
  • 16Stirling
  • 17El-Bakhtaoui
  • 18Williamson
  • 20Goodfellow
Referee:
Des Roache
Attendance:
1,003

Match Stats

Home TeamForfarAway TeamDunfermline
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home12
Away14
Shots on Target
Home4
Away5
Corners
Home7
Away6
Fouls
Home8
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, Forfar Athletic 2, Dunfermline Athletic 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Forfar Athletic 2, Dunfermline Athletic 0.

Darren Dods (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Michael Moffat (Dunfermline Athletic).

Substitution

Substitution, Forfar Athletic. Martyn Fotheringham replaces Dale Hilson because of an injury.

Booking

Ross Millen (Dunfermline Athletic) is shown the yellow card.

Attempt missed. Gavin Swankie (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Michael Moffat (Dunfermline Athletic) hits the right post with a left footed shot from the left side of the box.

Attempt missed. Lewis Spence (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

Foul by Christopher Templeman (Forfar Athletic).

Lewis Spence (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Fayssal El-Bakhtaoui (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Rab Douglas.

Attempt saved. Fayssal El-Bakhtaoui (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Foul by Christopher Templeman (Forfar Athletic).

Jonathan Page (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Hand ball by Josh Falkingham (Dunfermline Athletic).

Substitution

Substitution, Forfar Athletic. Omar Kader replaces Danny Denholm.

James Dale (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Josh Falkingham (Dunfermline Athletic).

Attempt missed. Fayssal El-Bakhtaoui (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Substitution

Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Fayssal El-Bakhtaoui replaces Gozie Ugwu.

Booking

Jonathan Page (Dunfermline Athletic) is shown the yellow card.

Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jonathan Page (Dunfermline Athletic).

Goal!

Goal! Forfar Athletic 2, Dunfermline Athletic 0. Darren Dods (Forfar Athletic) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by James Dale following a set piece situation.

Christopher Templeman (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Lewis Spence (Dunfermline Athletic).

Attempt missed. Ross Millen (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Substitution

Substitution, Forfar Athletic. James Dale replaces Stephen Husband.

Foul by Michael Dunlop (Forfar Athletic).

Lewis Spence (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Gozie Ugwu (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Attempt blocked. Michael Moffat (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Ross Millen (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Booking

Stuart Malcolm (Forfar Athletic) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Stuart Malcolm (Forfar Athletic).

Michael Moffat (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Ryan Thomson replaces Shaun Byrne.

Attempt saved. Josh Falkingham (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr22004136
2Forfar21103124
3Peterhead21103124
4Brechin21101014
5Morton21014133
6Stenhousemuir21011103
7Stirling201124-21
8Dunfermline201102-21
9Stranraer201115-41
10Airdrieonians200203-30
View full Scottish League One table

