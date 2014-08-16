Forfar Athletic 2-0 Dunfermline Athletic

Dunfermline Athletic remain without a win or a goal in Scottish League One following defeat by Forfar Athletic.

The Pars' Gozie Ugwu missed a good chance from close range inside 10 minutes.

But it was Forfar who took the lead when Dale Hilson found space in the box and sent a tidy finish past Ryan Scully.

And Darren Dods headed home James Dale's free-kick to double the hosts' advantage.