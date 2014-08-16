Match ends, Forfar Athletic 2, Dunfermline Athletic 0.
Forfar Athletic 2-0 Dunfermline Athletic
Dunfermline Athletic remain without a win or a goal in Scottish League One following defeat by Forfar Athletic.
The Pars' Gozie Ugwu missed a good chance from close range inside 10 minutes.
But it was Forfar who took the lead when Dale Hilson found space in the box and sent a tidy finish past Ryan Scully.
And Darren Dods headed home James Dale's free-kick to double the hosts' advantage.
Line-ups
Forfar
- 1Douglas
- 4MalcolmBooked at 66mins
- 5Dods
- 2Dunlop
- 3James
- 10Swankie
- 8Young
- 6HusbandSubstituted forDaleat 69'minutes
- 11DenholmSubstituted forKaderat 82'minutes
- 9Templeman
- 7HilsonSubstituted forFotheringhamat 90'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Kader
- 14Dale
- 15Malin
- 16Fotheringham
- 17Steeves
- 18Smith
- 21Salmon
Dunfermline
- 1Scully
- 3WhittleSubstituted forDrummondat 45'minutes
- 5PageBooked at 75mins
- 4Martin
- 2MillenBooked at 89mins
- 7ByrneSubstituted forThomsonat 63'minutes
- 10Falkingham
- 6Geggan
- 8Spence
- 9Moffat
- 11UgwuSubstituted forEl-Bakhtaouiat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Thomson
- 14Forbes
- 15Drummond
- 16Stirling
- 17El-Bakhtaoui
- 18Williamson
- 20Goodfellow
- Referee:
- Des Roache
- Attendance:
- 1,003
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away5
- Corners
- Home7
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Forfar Athletic 2, Dunfermline Athletic 0.
Darren Dods (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Michael Moffat (Dunfermline Athletic).
Substitution
Substitution, Forfar Athletic. Martyn Fotheringham replaces Dale Hilson because of an injury.
Booking
Ross Millen (Dunfermline Athletic) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt missed. Gavin Swankie (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Michael Moffat (Dunfermline Athletic) hits the right post with a left footed shot from the left side of the box.
Attempt missed. Lewis Spence (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Foul by Christopher Templeman (Forfar Athletic).
Lewis Spence (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Fayssal El-Bakhtaoui (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Rab Douglas.
Attempt saved. Fayssal El-Bakhtaoui (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Foul by Christopher Templeman (Forfar Athletic).
Jonathan Page (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Hand ball by Josh Falkingham (Dunfermline Athletic).
Substitution
Substitution, Forfar Athletic. Omar Kader replaces Danny Denholm.
James Dale (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Josh Falkingham (Dunfermline Athletic).
Attempt missed. Fayssal El-Bakhtaoui (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Fayssal El-Bakhtaoui replaces Gozie Ugwu.
Booking
Jonathan Page (Dunfermline Athletic) is shown the yellow card.
Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jonathan Page (Dunfermline Athletic).
Goal!
Goal! Forfar Athletic 2, Dunfermline Athletic 0. Darren Dods (Forfar Athletic) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by James Dale following a set piece situation.
Christopher Templeman (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lewis Spence (Dunfermline Athletic).
Attempt missed. Ross Millen (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Forfar Athletic. James Dale replaces Stephen Husband.
Foul by Michael Dunlop (Forfar Athletic).
Lewis Spence (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Gozie Ugwu (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Attempt blocked. Michael Moffat (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Ross Millen (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Stuart Malcolm (Forfar Athletic) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Stuart Malcolm (Forfar Athletic).
Michael Moffat (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Ryan Thomson replaces Shaun Byrne.
Attempt saved. Josh Falkingham (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.