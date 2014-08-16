Scottish League One
Greenock Morton 4-0 Stranraer

Greenock Morton recorded a resounding win over nine-man Stranraer.

Declan McManus scored from the penalty spot after goalkeeper David Mitchell had bought him down and been sent off.

Jamie McCluskey latched onto a searching long pass from Stefan Milojevic and finished superbly for Morton's second.

McManus's run and shot and Connor Pepper's long-range drive extended the hosts' lead before Stranraer's Barry Russell saw red for two bookings.

Line-ups

Morton

  • 1Gaston
  • 2Kilday
  • 6Milojevic BjekovicBooked at 36minsSubstituted forMcNeilat 64'minutes
  • 3Lamie
  • 5Crighton
  • 8Pepper
  • 4MillerSubstituted forOrrat 79'minutes
  • 11Russell
  • 7McCluskeySubstituted forHandsat 68'minutes
  • 10O'Ware
  • 9McManus

Substitutes

  • 12Hands
  • 14Orr
  • 15McNeil
  • 16McCluskey
  • 17Scullion
  • 20Caraux

Stranraer

  • 1MitchellBooked at 18mins
  • 2RussellBooked at 77mins
  • 3LongridgeSubstituted forMarenghiat 60'minutes
  • 5McKeown
  • 8GallagherBooked at 31mins
  • 4Pettigrew
  • 11WinterSubstituted forFaheyat 19'minutesBooked at 58mins
  • 6Stirling
  • 7Robertson
  • 9Malcolm
  • 10LongworthSubstituted forAitkenat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Aitken
  • 14Marenghi
  • 15Forde
  • 16McCloskey
  • 18Fahey
Referee:
Greg Aitken
Attendance:
1,314

Match Stats

Home TeamMortonAway TeamStranraer
Possession
Home67%
Away33%
Shots
Home19
Away3
Shots on Target
Home13
Away1
Corners
Home11
Away0
Fouls
Home7
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, Morton 4, Stranraer 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Morton 4, Stranraer 0.

Corner, Morton. Conceded by Scott Robertson.

Corner, Morton. Conceded by Craig Pettigrew.

Attempt missed. Thomas Orr (Morton) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box misses to the left.

Attempt saved. Reece Hands (Morton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Morton. Thomas Orr replaces Michael Miller.

Declan McManus (Morton) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Grant Gallagher (Stranraer).

Frank McKeown (Stranraer) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Ricki Lamie (Morton).

Attempt missed. Declan McManus (Morton) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.

Dismissal

Second yellow card to Barry Russell (Stranraer).

Reece Hands (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Barry Russell (Stranraer).

Attempt missed. Conor Pepper (Morton) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high.

Attempt saved. Declan McManus (Morton) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Mark Russell (Morton) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Grant Gallagher (Stranraer).

Attempt missed. Sean Crighton (Morton) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner.

Corner, Morton. Conceded by Scott Robertson.

Substitution

Substitution, Morton. Reece Hands replaces Jamie McCluskey.

Attempt missed. Grant Gallagher (Stranraer) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Thomas O'Ware (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Frank McKeown (Stranraer).

Substitution

Substitution, Morton. David McNeil replaces Stefan Milojevic because of an injury.

Foul by Thomas O'Ware (Morton).

Grant Gallagher (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Stranraer. Anthony Marenghi replaces Jackson Longridge.

Booking

Chris Fahey (Stranraer) is shown the yellow card.

(Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Chris Fahey (Stranraer).

Goal!

Goal! Morton 4, Stranraer 0. Conor Pepper (Morton) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.

Corner, Morton. Conceded by Barry Russell.

Attempt saved. Declan McManus (Morton) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the top right corner.

Attempt saved. Declan McManus (Morton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

Conor Pepper (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Craig Malcolm (Stranraer).

Corner, Morton. Conceded by Chris Fahey.

Corner, Morton. Conceded by Chris Fahey.

