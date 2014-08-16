Match ends, Morton 4, Stranraer 0.
Greenock Morton 4-0 Stranraer
Greenock Morton recorded a resounding win over nine-man Stranraer.
Declan McManus scored from the penalty spot after goalkeeper David Mitchell had bought him down and been sent off.
Jamie McCluskey latched onto a searching long pass from Stefan Milojevic and finished superbly for Morton's second.
McManus's run and shot and Connor Pepper's long-range drive extended the hosts' lead before Stranraer's Barry Russell saw red for two bookings.
Line-ups
Morton
- 1Gaston
- 2Kilday
- 6Milojevic BjekovicBooked at 36minsSubstituted forMcNeilat 64'minutes
- 3Lamie
- 5Crighton
- 8Pepper
- 4MillerSubstituted forOrrat 79'minutes
- 11Russell
- 7McCluskeySubstituted forHandsat 68'minutes
- 10O'Ware
- 9McManus
Substitutes
- 12Hands
- 14Orr
- 15McNeil
- 16McCluskey
- 17Scullion
- 20Caraux
Stranraer
- 1MitchellBooked at 18mins
- 2RussellBooked at 77mins
- 3LongridgeSubstituted forMarenghiat 60'minutes
- 5McKeown
- 8GallagherBooked at 31mins
- 4Pettigrew
- 11WinterSubstituted forFaheyat 19'minutesBooked at 58mins
- 6Stirling
- 7Robertson
- 9Malcolm
- 10LongworthSubstituted forAitkenat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Aitken
- 14Marenghi
- 15Forde
- 16McCloskey
- 18Fahey
- Referee:
- Greg Aitken
- Attendance:
- 1,314
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home67%
- Away33%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home13
- Away1
- Corners
- Home11
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Morton 4, Stranraer 0.
Corner, Morton. Conceded by Scott Robertson.
Corner, Morton. Conceded by Craig Pettigrew.
Attempt missed. Thomas Orr (Morton) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Reece Hands (Morton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Morton. Thomas Orr replaces Michael Miller.
Declan McManus (Morton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Grant Gallagher (Stranraer).
Frank McKeown (Stranraer) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ricki Lamie (Morton).
Attempt missed. Declan McManus (Morton) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Barry Russell (Stranraer).
Reece Hands (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Barry Russell (Stranraer).
Attempt missed. Conor Pepper (Morton) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt saved. Declan McManus (Morton) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Mark Russell (Morton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Grant Gallagher (Stranraer).
Attempt missed. Sean Crighton (Morton) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
Corner, Morton. Conceded by Scott Robertson.
Substitution
Substitution, Morton. Reece Hands replaces Jamie McCluskey.
Attempt missed. Grant Gallagher (Stranraer) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Thomas O'Ware (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Frank McKeown (Stranraer).
Substitution
Substitution, Morton. David McNeil replaces Stefan Milojevic because of an injury.
Foul by Thomas O'Ware (Morton).
Grant Gallagher (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Stranraer. Anthony Marenghi replaces Jackson Longridge.
Booking
Chris Fahey (Stranraer) is shown the yellow card.
(Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Chris Fahey (Stranraer).
Goal!
Goal! Morton 4, Stranraer 0. Conor Pepper (Morton) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.
Corner, Morton. Conceded by Barry Russell.
Attempt saved. Declan McManus (Morton) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the top right corner.
Attempt saved. Declan McManus (Morton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Conor Pepper (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Craig Malcolm (Stranraer).
Corner, Morton. Conceded by Chris Fahey.
Corner, Morton. Conceded by Chris Fahey.