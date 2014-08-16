Greenock Morton 4-0 Stranraer

From the section

Greenock Morton recorded a resounding win over nine-man Stranraer.

Declan McManus scored from the penalty spot after goalkeeper David Mitchell had bought him down and been sent off.

Jamie McCluskey latched onto a searching long pass from Stefan Milojevic and finished superbly for Morton's second.

McManus's run and shot and Connor Pepper's long-range drive extended the hosts' lead before Stranraer's Barry Russell saw red for two bookings.