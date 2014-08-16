Match ends, Arbroath 1, Albion Rovers 0.
Arbroath 1-0 Albion Rovers
Arbroath are top of Scottish League Two following a narrow victory over Albion Rovers.
After no goals in the first half, the hosts forced their way into the lead through Paul McManus.
Mark Whatley was the architect of the only goal, angling a pass into the area for McManus to shoot right-footed into the bottom right corner.
Gary Phillips and Gary Fisher had Rovers' best chances as they suffered a first league defeat of the season.
Line-ups
Arbroath
- 1Crawford
- 2Travis
- 3Whatley
- 8Hunter
- 4NicollBooked at 88mins
- 5El-Zubaidi
- 7Linn
- 6Stewart
- 10BuchanSubstituted forMurrayat 85'minutes
- 9McManus
- 11McBride
Substitutes
- 12Murray
- 14Smith
- 15Fisher
- 16Scott
- 17Birse
- 18McWalter
- 21Morrison
Albion
- 1Parry
- 2Reid
- 3Turnbull
- 4Young
- 5Dunlop
- 6Maguire
- 7MullinSubstituted forCusackat 72'minutes
- 8FisherSubstituted forDonnellyat 65'minutes
- 10McGuigan
- 9Gemmell
- 11PhillipsSubstituted forLoveat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Pollock
- 14McKenzie
- 15Love
- 16Donnelly
- 17Hughes
- 18Cusack
- 19McNeil
- Referee:
- Nick Walsh
- Attendance:
- 598
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away7
- Corners
- Home7
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Arbroath 1, Albion Rovers 0.
Foul by Michael Travis (Arbroath).
Ciaran Donnelly (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Booking
Kevin Nicoll (Arbroath) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt missed. Adam Hunter (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner.
Attempt saved. Ciaran Donnelly (Albion Rovers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Arbroath. Simon Murray replaces Kevin Buchan.
Mark McGuigan (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Keiran Stewart (Arbroath).
Substitution
Substitution, Albion Rovers. Ally Love replaces Gary Phillips.
Attempt saved. Kevin Buchan (Arbroath) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Paul McManus (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Darren Young (Albion Rovers).
Keiran Stewart (Arbroath) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Darren Young (Albion Rovers).
Attempt missed. Bobby Linn (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner.
Mark Whatley (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mark McGuigan (Albion Rovers).
Substitution
Substitution, Albion Rovers. Liam Cusack replaces Josh Mullin.
Attempt missed. Adam Hunter (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Ross Dunlop.
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Martin Maguire.
Attempt missed. Gary Phillips (Albion Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Darren Young.
Goal!
Goal! Arbroath 1, Albion Rovers 0. Paul McManus (Arbroath) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Mark Whatley.
Foul by Ciaran Donnelly (Albion Rovers).
Kevin Buchan (Arbroath) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Albion Rovers. Ciaran Donnelly replaces Gary Fisher.
Attempt missed. Gary Phillips (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Neil Parry.
Attempt saved. Paul McManus (Arbroath) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Gary Fisher (Albion Rovers).
Bobby Linn (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Paul McManus (Arbroath) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Bobby Linn (Arbroath) hits the left post with a left footed shot from the right side of the box.
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Gary Phillips.
Attempt saved. Bobby Linn (Arbroath) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Ross Dunlop (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kevin Buchan (Arbroath).