Arbroath 1-0 Albion Rovers

Arbroath are top of Scottish League Two following a narrow victory over Albion Rovers.

After no goals in the first half, the hosts forced their way into the lead through Paul McManus.

Mark Whatley was the architect of the only goal, angling a pass into the area for McManus to shoot right-footed into the bottom right corner.

Gary Phillips and Gary Fisher had Rovers' best chances as they suffered a first league defeat of the season.