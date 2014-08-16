Annan Athletic 0-1 Queen's Park

From the section

Annan Athletic remain bottom of Scottish League Two after Queen's Park inflicted a second straight defeat on the Galabank side.

The visitors nabbed the only goal with the clock ticking towards the interval, Shaun Fraser finding the top corner following Darren Miller's pass.

The hosts were reduced to 10 men after Peter Watson picked up two bookings inside five second-half minutes.

And depleted Annan could not find a leveller.