Match ends, Annan Athletic 0, Queen's Park 1.
Annan Athletic 0-1 Queen's Park
Annan Athletic remain bottom of Scottish League Two after Queen's Park inflicted a second straight defeat on the Galabank side.
The visitors nabbed the only goal with the clock ticking towards the interval, Shaun Fraser finding the top corner following Darren Miller's pass.
The hosts were reduced to 10 men after Peter Watson picked up two bookings inside five second-half minutes.
And depleted Annan could not find a leveller.
Line-ups
Annan Athletic
- 1Mitchell
- 3BlackBooked at 78mins
- 4McNiff
- 7McStaySubstituted forLiddellat 90+1'minutes
- 5WatsonBooked at 58mins
- 6SwinglehurstSubstituted forChisholmat 30'minutes
- 2Sloan
- 8FlynnBooked at 31minsSubstituted forLoganat 68'minutes
- 9Todd
- 11Carcary
- 10Hopkirk
Substitutes
- 12Bradley
- 14Brannan
- 15Chisholm
- 16Logan
- 17Caldwell
- 18Liddell
- 21Murray
Queen's Park
- 1Muir
- 2Mitchell
- 3Gallacher
- 4Berry
- 5Quinn
- 6MacGregor
- 7WoodsBooked at 62mins
- 8MillerBooked at 80mins
- 10FotheringhamSubstituted forMcElroyat 82'minutes
- 9McPherson
- 10Fraser
Substitutes
- 12Carter
- 14Baty
- 15Gibson
- 16Wharton
- 17Davison
- 18McElroy
- 20Lochhead
- Referee:
- Gavin Ross
- Attendance:
- 401
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away5
- Corners
- Home4
- Away13
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away3
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Annan Athletic 0, Queen's Park 1.
Attempt missed. Steven Black (Annan Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by David MacGregor.
Substitution
Substitution, Annan Athletic. Connor Liddell replaces Ryan McStay.
Attempt missed. David Hopkirk (Annan Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Alex Mitchell.
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Alex Mitchell.
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Alex Mitchell.
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Steven Black.
Attempt missed. David MacGregor (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Ryan McStay (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ciaran McElroy (Queen's Park).
Substitution
Substitution, Queen's Park. Ciaran McElroy replaces Kevin Fotheringham.
Attempt missed. Josh Todd (Annan Athletic) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Booking
Darren Miller (Queen's Park) is shown the yellow card.
Ryan McStay (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Darren Miller (Queen's Park).
Foul by Martin McNiff (Annan Athletic).
Darren Miller (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Paul Woods (Queen's Park) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Booking
Steven Black (Annan Athletic) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Steven Black (Annan Athletic).
Shaun Fraser (Queen's Park) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Paul Woods (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Josh Todd (Annan Athletic).
Attempt missed. Josh Todd (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Attempt blocked. Martin McNiff (Annan Athletic) header from the left side of the box is blocked.
Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Ross Gallacher.
Substitution
Substitution, Annan Athletic. Steven Logan replaces Matthew Flynn.
Hand ball by Ryan McStay (Annan Athletic).
Booking
Paul Woods (Queen's Park) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Darren Miller (Queen's Park).
Ryan McStay (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Tony Quinn (Queen's Park) header from the centre of the box is too high.
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Martin McNiff.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Peter Watson (Annan Athletic).
Kevin Fotheringham (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Peter Watson (Annan Athletic).
Attempt missed. Shaun Fraser (Queen's Park) header from very close range is close, but misses the top left corner.