Annan Athletic 0-1 Queen's Park

Annan Athletic remain bottom of Scottish League Two after Queen's Park inflicted a second straight defeat on the Galabank side.

The visitors nabbed the only goal with the clock ticking towards the interval, Shaun Fraser finding the top corner following Darren Miller's pass.

The hosts were reduced to 10 men after Peter Watson picked up two bookings inside five second-half minutes.

And depleted Annan could not find a leveller.

Line-ups

Annan Athletic

  • 1Mitchell
  • 3BlackBooked at 78mins
  • 4McNiff
  • 7McStaySubstituted forLiddellat 90+1'minutes
  • 5WatsonBooked at 58mins
  • 6SwinglehurstSubstituted forChisholmat 30'minutes
  • 2Sloan
  • 8FlynnBooked at 31minsSubstituted forLoganat 68'minutes
  • 9Todd
  • 11Carcary
  • 10Hopkirk

Substitutes

  • 12Bradley
  • 14Brannan
  • 15Chisholm
  • 16Logan
  • 17Caldwell
  • 18Liddell
  • 21Murray

Queen's Park

  • 1Muir
  • 2Mitchell
  • 3Gallacher
  • 4Berry
  • 5Quinn
  • 6MacGregor
  • 7WoodsBooked at 62mins
  • 8MillerBooked at 80mins
  • 10FotheringhamSubstituted forMcElroyat 82'minutes
  • 9McPherson
  • 10Fraser

Substitutes

  • 12Carter
  • 14Baty
  • 15Gibson
  • 16Wharton
  • 17Davison
  • 18McElroy
  • 20Lochhead
Referee:
Gavin Ross
Attendance:
401

Match Stats

Home TeamAnnan AthleticAway TeamQueen's Park
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home9
Away10
Shots on Target
Home1
Away5
Corners
Home4
Away13
Fouls
Home17
Away3

Live Text

Match ends, Annan Athletic 0, Queen's Park 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Annan Athletic 0, Queen's Park 1.

Attempt missed. Steven Black (Annan Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by David MacGregor.

Substitution

Substitution, Annan Athletic. Connor Liddell replaces Ryan McStay.

Attempt missed. David Hopkirk (Annan Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Alex Mitchell.

Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Alex Mitchell.

Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Alex Mitchell.

Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Steven Black.

Attempt missed. David MacGregor (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Ryan McStay (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ciaran McElroy (Queen's Park).

Substitution

Substitution, Queen's Park. Ciaran McElroy replaces Kevin Fotheringham.

Attempt missed. Josh Todd (Annan Athletic) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Booking

Darren Miller (Queen's Park) is shown the yellow card.

Ryan McStay (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Darren Miller (Queen's Park).

Foul by Martin McNiff (Annan Athletic).

Darren Miller (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Paul Woods (Queen's Park) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Booking

Steven Black (Annan Athletic) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Steven Black (Annan Athletic).

Shaun Fraser (Queen's Park) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Paul Woods (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Josh Todd (Annan Athletic).

Attempt missed. Josh Todd (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Attempt blocked. Martin McNiff (Annan Athletic) header from the left side of the box is blocked.

Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Ross Gallacher.

Substitution

Substitution, Annan Athletic. Steven Logan replaces Matthew Flynn.

Hand ball by Ryan McStay (Annan Athletic).

Booking

Paul Woods (Queen's Park) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Darren Miller (Queen's Park).

Ryan McStay (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Tony Quinn (Queen's Park) header from the centre of the box is too high.

Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Martin McNiff.

Dismissal

Second yellow card to Peter Watson (Annan Athletic).

Kevin Fotheringham (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Peter Watson (Annan Athletic).

Attempt missed. Shaun Fraser (Queen's Park) header from very close range is close, but misses the top left corner.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath22003126
2Montrose11004133
3Clyde11002113
4Berwick21014403
5Albion21012203
6Elgin21012203
7Queen's Park21012203
8East Stirlingshire210135-23
9East Fife200224-20
10Annan Athletic200213-20
