Match ends, East Fife 2, Berwick Rangers 3.
East Fife 2-3 Berwick Rangers
Berwick Rangers got the better of East Fife in Scottish League Two.
The visitors took the lead before half-time when Paul Currie curled the ball into the top corner.
An own goal by Allan Walker extended Berwick's advantage but Alan Cook's penalty following John Fairburn's foul on Nathan Austin gave the Fifers hope.
Defender Steven Campbell then equalised with a long-range strike but substitute David Gold struck late on to give Berwick Rangers all three points.
Line-ups
East Fife
- 1Fleming
- 2Mullen
- 3Smith
- 7McAleerSubstituted forBrownat 87'minutes
- 4Campbell
- 5Moyes
- 17BeatonBooked at 45minsSubstituted forBarrat 47'minutes
- 6WalkerBooked at 50mins
- 14Austin
- 9McShaneSubstituted forCampbellat 72'minutes
- 11Cook
Substitutes
- 8Brown
- 16Barr
- 18Maskrey
- 21Trialist
- 22Campbell
Berwick
- 1Bald
- 2Jacobs
- 3HoskinsBooked at 60mins
- 4NotmanSubstituted forGoldat 81'minutes
- 5FairbairnBooked at 30mins
- 6Tulloch
- 7WillisSubstituted forCameronat 70'minutes
- 8CurrieSubstituted forMillerat 47'minutesBooked at 64mins
- 9Lavery
- 10Currie
- 11Maxwell
Substitutes
- 12Gold
- 14Russell
- 15Miller
- 16Andrews
- 17Horribine
- 18Cameron
- Referee:
- Colin Steven
- Attendance:
- 645
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away7
- Corners
- Home2
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home18
- Away10
Live Text
Steven Notman (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Full Time
Second Half ends, East Fife 2, Berwick Rangers 3.
Stephen Tulloch (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nathan Austin (East Fife).
Goal!
Goal! East Fife 2, Berwick Rangers 3. David Gold (Berwick Rangers) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lee Currie.
Lee Currie (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alan Cook (East Fife).
Corner, Berwick Rangers. Conceded by Scott Smith.
Substitution
Substitution, East Fife. Ross Brown replaces Caolan McAleer.
Foul by Nathan Austin (East Fife).
Colin Cameron (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Jonathon Fairbairn.
Substitution
Substitution, Berwick Rangers. David Gold replaces Steven Notman.
Foul by Fraser Mullen (East Fife).
Scott Maxwell (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Lee Currie (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Foul by Fraser Mullen (East Fife).
Jonathon Fairbairn (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Ewan Moyes (East Fife) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Nathan Austin (East Fife) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Devon Jacobs (Berwick Rangers).
Goal!
Goal! East Fife 2, Berwick Rangers 2. Steven Campbell (East Fife) right footed shot from long range on the left to the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Lee Currie (Berwick Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, East Fife. Ross Campbell replaces Jon McShane.
Substitution
Substitution, Berwick Rangers. Colin Cameron replaces Paul Willis.
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Stephen Tulloch.
Foul by Stephen Tulloch (Berwick Rangers).
Alan Cook (East Fife) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Lee Currie (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lewis Barr (East Fife).
Booking
Ben Miller (Berwick Rangers) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Ben Miller (Berwick Rangers).
Ewan Moyes (East Fife) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ben Miller (Berwick Rangers).
Fraser Mullen (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Stephen Tulloch (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Allan Walker (East Fife).
Booking
Dean Hoskins (Berwick Rangers) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Dean Hoskins (Berwick Rangers).