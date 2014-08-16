East Fife 2-3 Berwick Rangers

From the section

Berwick Rangers got the better of East Fife in Scottish League Two.

The visitors took the lead before half-time when Paul Currie curled the ball into the top corner.

An own goal by Allan Walker extended Berwick's advantage but Alan Cook's penalty following John Fairburn's foul on Nathan Austin gave the Fifers hope.

Defender Steven Campbell then equalised with a long-range strike but substitute David Gold struck late on to give Berwick Rangers all three points.