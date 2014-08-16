Scottish League Two
East Fife2Berwick3

East Fife 2-3 Berwick Rangers

Berwick Rangers got the better of East Fife in Scottish League Two.

The visitors took the lead before half-time when Paul Currie curled the ball into the top corner.

An own goal by Allan Walker extended Berwick's advantage but Alan Cook's penalty following John Fairburn's foul on Nathan Austin gave the Fifers hope.

Defender Steven Campbell then equalised with a long-range strike but substitute David Gold struck late on to give Berwick Rangers all three points.

Line-ups

East Fife

  • 1Fleming
  • 2Mullen
  • 3Smith
  • 7McAleerSubstituted forBrownat 87'minutes
  • 4Campbell
  • 5Moyes
  • 17BeatonBooked at 45minsSubstituted forBarrat 47'minutes
  • 6WalkerBooked at 50mins
  • 14Austin
  • 9McShaneSubstituted forCampbellat 72'minutes
  • 11Cook

Substitutes

  • 8Brown
  • 16Barr
  • 18Maskrey
  • 21Trialist
  • 22Campbell

Berwick

  • 1Bald
  • 2Jacobs
  • 3HoskinsBooked at 60mins
  • 4NotmanSubstituted forGoldat 81'minutes
  • 5FairbairnBooked at 30mins
  • 6Tulloch
  • 7WillisSubstituted forCameronat 70'minutes
  • 8CurrieSubstituted forMillerat 47'minutesBooked at 64mins
  • 9Lavery
  • 10Currie
  • 11Maxwell

Substitutes

  • 12Gold
  • 14Russell
  • 15Miller
  • 16Andrews
  • 17Horribine
  • 18Cameron
Referee:
Colin Steven
Attendance:
645

Match Stats

Home TeamEast FifeAway TeamBerwick
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home3
Away13
Shots on Target
Home3
Away7
Corners
Home2
Away4
Fouls
Home18
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, East Fife 2, Berwick Rangers 3.

Steven Notman (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Full Time

Second Half ends, East Fife 2, Berwick Rangers 3.

Stephen Tulloch (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Nathan Austin (East Fife).

Goal!

Goal! East Fife 2, Berwick Rangers 3. David Gold (Berwick Rangers) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lee Currie.

Lee Currie (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Alan Cook (East Fife).

Corner, Berwick Rangers. Conceded by Scott Smith.

Substitution

Substitution, East Fife. Ross Brown replaces Caolan McAleer.

Foul by Nathan Austin (East Fife).

Colin Cameron (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Jonathon Fairbairn.

Substitution

Substitution, Berwick Rangers. David Gold replaces Steven Notman.

Foul by Fraser Mullen (East Fife).

Scott Maxwell (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Lee Currie (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Foul by Fraser Mullen (East Fife).

Jonathon Fairbairn (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Ewan Moyes (East Fife) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Nathan Austin (East Fife) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Devon Jacobs (Berwick Rangers).

Goal!

Goal! East Fife 2, Berwick Rangers 2. Steven Campbell (East Fife) right footed shot from long range on the left to the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Lee Currie (Berwick Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Substitution

Substitution, East Fife. Ross Campbell replaces Jon McShane.

Substitution

Substitution, Berwick Rangers. Colin Cameron replaces Paul Willis.

Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Stephen Tulloch.

Foul by Stephen Tulloch (Berwick Rangers).

Alan Cook (East Fife) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Lee Currie (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Lewis Barr (East Fife).

Booking

Ben Miller (Berwick Rangers) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Ben Miller (Berwick Rangers).

Ewan Moyes (East Fife) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Ben Miller (Berwick Rangers).

Fraser Mullen (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Stephen Tulloch (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Allan Walker (East Fife).

Booking

Dean Hoskins (Berwick Rangers) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Dean Hoskins (Berwick Rangers).

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath22003126
2Montrose11004133
3Clyde11002113
4Berwick21014403
5Albion21012203
6Elgin21012203
7Queen's Park21012203
8East Stirlingshire210135-23
9East Fife200224-20
10Annan Athletic200213-20
View full Scottish League Two table

Top Stories