East Stirlingshire 2-1 Elgin City
- From the section Football
East Stirlingshire gained their first points of the Scottish League Two season against Elgin City.
The home team opened the scoring midway through the first half when defender Chris Townsley headed in.
After wasting a succession of opportunities to increase their lead, David McKenna robbed goalkeeper Michael Fraser to net Shire's second.
A last-minute header from Elgin trialist Marvin Andrews ensured a nervy finish but East Stirling held on.
Line-ups
East Stirlingshire
- 1Barnard
- 2Kinnaird
- 11GreenhillBooked at 55mins
- 3Shepherd
- 4Townsley
- 5Bolochoweckyj
- 7Vidler
- 6MacGregorBooked at 13mins
- 10McKennaSubstituted forDoyleat 90+2'minutes
- 9WrightSubstituted forGilmourat 89'minutes
- 8Brisbane
Substitutes
- 12Doyle
- 14Greene
- 15Gilmour
- 16McCabe
- 17Shaw
- 18Shields
- 19Kay
Elgin
- 1Fraser
- 2BeveridgeSubstituted forWynessat 72'minutes
- 3FinlaysonSubstituted forMacKenzieat 78'minutes
- 8MacPhee
- 4Cooper
- 5Trialist
- 7GunnSubstituted forBayneat 72'minutes
- 6Nicolson
- 10Sutherland
- 9Cameron
- 11Moore
Substitutes
- 12McLean
- 14McHardy
- 15MacKenzie
- 16Wyness
- 17Bayne
- 21Black
- Referee:
- Ryan Milne
- Attendance:
- 293
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away7
- Corners
- Home9
- Away11
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, East Stirling 2, Elgin City 1.
Goal!
Goal! East Stirling 2, Elgin City 1. Trialist (Elgin City) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Daniel Moore.
Foul by Jay Doyle (East Stirling).
Dennis Wyness (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, East Stirling. Jay Doyle replaces David McKenna.
Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Richard Barnard.
Attempt saved. Archie MacPhee (Elgin City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Ross Gilmour.
Foul by Ross Gilmour (East Stirling).
Mark Nicolson (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, East Stirling. Ross Gilmour replaces Max Wright.
Max Wright (East Stirling) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Daniel Moore (Elgin City).
Max Wright (East Stirling) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Daniel Moore (Elgin City).
Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Nathan Shepherd.
Graham Bayne (Elgin City) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box.
Foul by Graeme MacGregor (East Stirling).
Dennis Wyness (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Graham Bayne (Elgin City) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Graeme MacGregor.
Foul by Graeme MacGregor (East Stirling).
Dennis Wyness (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, East Stirling. Conceded by Matthew Cooper.
Attempt blocked. David Greenhill (East Stirling) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Elgin City. Allen MacKenzie replaces Gordon Finlayson.
Foul by Michael Bolochoweckyj (East Stirling).
Graham Bayne (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Shane Sutherland (Elgin City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Elgin City. Graham Bayne replaces Craig Gunn.
Substitution
Substitution, Elgin City. Dennis Wyness replaces Graeme Beveridge.
Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Nathan Shepherd.
Goal!
Goal! East Stirling 2, Elgin City 0. David McKenna (East Stirling) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Foul by Billy Vidler (East Stirling).
Mark Nicolson (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Chris Townsley (East Stirling) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, East Stirling. Conceded by Matthew Cooper.
Corner, East Stirling. Conceded by Trialist.
Attempt saved. Brian Cameron (Elgin City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.