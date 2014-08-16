Scottish League Two
East Stirlingshire2Elgin1

East Stirlingshire 2-1 Elgin City

East Stirlingshire gained their first points of the Scottish League Two season against Elgin City.

The home team opened the scoring midway through the first half when defender Chris Townsley headed in.

After wasting a succession of opportunities to increase their lead, David McKenna robbed goalkeeper Michael Fraser to net Shire's second.

A last-minute header from Elgin trialist Marvin Andrews ensured a nervy finish but East Stirling held on.

Line-ups

East Stirlingshire

  • 1Barnard
  • 2Kinnaird
  • 11GreenhillBooked at 55mins
  • 3Shepherd
  • 4Townsley
  • 5Bolochoweckyj
  • 7Vidler
  • 6MacGregorBooked at 13mins
  • 10McKennaSubstituted forDoyleat 90+2'minutes
  • 9WrightSubstituted forGilmourat 89'minutes
  • 8Brisbane

Substitutes

  • 12Doyle
  • 14Greene
  • 15Gilmour
  • 16McCabe
  • 17Shaw
  • 18Shields
  • 19Kay

Elgin

  • 1Fraser
  • 2BeveridgeSubstituted forWynessat 72'minutes
  • 3FinlaysonSubstituted forMacKenzieat 78'minutes
  • 8MacPhee
  • 4Cooper
  • 5Trialist
  • 7GunnSubstituted forBayneat 72'minutes
  • 6Nicolson
  • 10Sutherland
  • 9Cameron
  • 11Moore

Substitutes

  • 12McLean
  • 14McHardy
  • 15MacKenzie
  • 16Wyness
  • 17Bayne
  • 21Black
Referee:
Ryan Milne
Attendance:
293

Match Stats

Home TeamEast StirlingshireAway TeamElgin
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home15
Away11
Shots on Target
Home7
Away7
Corners
Home9
Away11
Fouls
Home12
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, East Stirling 2, Elgin City 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, East Stirling 2, Elgin City 1.

Goal!

Goal! East Stirling 2, Elgin City 1. Trialist (Elgin City) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Daniel Moore.

Foul by Jay Doyle (East Stirling).

Dennis Wyness (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, East Stirling. Jay Doyle replaces David McKenna.

Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Richard Barnard.

Attempt saved. Archie MacPhee (Elgin City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Ross Gilmour.

Foul by Ross Gilmour (East Stirling).

Mark Nicolson (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, East Stirling. Ross Gilmour replaces Max Wright.

Max Wright (East Stirling) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Daniel Moore (Elgin City).

Max Wright (East Stirling) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Daniel Moore (Elgin City).

Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Nathan Shepherd.

Graham Bayne (Elgin City) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box.

Foul by Graeme MacGregor (East Stirling).

Dennis Wyness (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Graham Bayne (Elgin City) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Graeme MacGregor.

Foul by Graeme MacGregor (East Stirling).

Dennis Wyness (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, East Stirling. Conceded by Matthew Cooper.

Attempt blocked. David Greenhill (East Stirling) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Elgin City. Allen MacKenzie replaces Gordon Finlayson.

Foul by Michael Bolochoweckyj (East Stirling).

Graham Bayne (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Shane Sutherland (Elgin City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Elgin City. Graham Bayne replaces Craig Gunn.

Substitution

Substitution, Elgin City. Dennis Wyness replaces Graeme Beveridge.

Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Nathan Shepherd.

Goal!

Goal! East Stirling 2, Elgin City 0. David McKenna (East Stirling) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.

Foul by Billy Vidler (East Stirling).

Mark Nicolson (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Chris Townsley (East Stirling) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Corner, East Stirling. Conceded by Matthew Cooper.

Corner, East Stirling. Conceded by Trialist.

Attempt saved. Brian Cameron (Elgin City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath22003126
2Montrose11004133
3Clyde11002113
4Berwick21014403
5Albion21012203
6Elgin21012203
7Queen's Park21012203
8East Stirlingshire210135-23
9East Fife200224-20
10Annan Athletic200213-20
