East Stirlingshire 2-1 Elgin City

East Stirlingshire gained their first points of the Scottish League Two season against Elgin City.

The home team opened the scoring midway through the first half when defender Chris Townsley headed in.

After wasting a succession of opportunities to increase their lead, David McKenna robbed goalkeeper Michael Fraser to net Shire's second.

A last-minute header from Elgin trialist Marvin Andrews ensured a nervy finish but East Stirling held on.